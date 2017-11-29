Creative Designer/Developer

Beggars Group (4AD, Matador, Rough Trade, XL, Young Turks, New Gen) is looking for a talented London-based Designer/Front-End Developer to work with our artists and labels.

We are looking for someone with a real love for music and an interest and awareness of how the industry is developing and changing online. We love coming up with fun and innovative online ideas and strategies for our artists and we hope you will too. The web team is part of the marketing department and everything we build is part of a wider campaign strategy so an interest in marketing would be a great advantage.

As well as having excellent Design and Front-End Development skills, we’re looking for a great communicator who’s able to collaborate closely with our artists, managers and labels as well as our other designers and developers (in both the London and New York offices). You need to be able to both listen to and interpret labels and artists’ online ideas and needs, and be able to explain and advise about your own ideas/best practice.

Requirements & Skills

• 2+ years experience in a related field • Excellent verbal and written communication and collaboration skills • Great design skills, Photoshop/illustrator etc • Excellent semantic XHTML/HTML5, CSS, jquery • An interest with PHP would be an advantage • A good working knowledge of Wordpress • Must be self-motivated and able to manage multiple projects • Version control (GIT, SVN or equiv)

Please send applications and examples of your work to jobs@beggars.com by January 1st.