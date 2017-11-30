Logo and Corporate Identity Design

You have a passion for designing logos and giving companies a new identity for a fresh start? Your tools are Adobe Illustrator and/or Sketch? We might have a job for you. We are a young, Germany based design agency focussing on webdesign, corporate identity and webhosting while providing personalized service to our local customers. At the moment we have two assignments pending, that need an experienced designer.

We got your attention? Don’t hesitate to contact us.