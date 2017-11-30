Associate Creative Director, Austin, TX

uShip is seeking an Associate Creative Director to join our team and drive initiatives across all uShip products. As the Associate Creative Director, you will lead and grow the design team to turn business goals into actionable and measurable implementations. An ideal candidate has experience launching successful projects with cutting-edge visual and interaction designs. This individual will provide strategic direction on new features as well as ongoing enhancements.

The Associate Creative Director must be a champion and evangelist of user-centered design and be experienced at making it a company-wide initiative. This individual is a trendsetter, not trend watcher, and can ensure the highest quality user experience for uShip customers. Also, as we grow, this role will be responsible for partnering with the leadership team to determine how best to grow the practice and team at uShip.

This position is located at uShip’s corporate headquarters in Austin, TX.

Responsibilities

Establish the tone and style for visual explorations

Establish system level architectures, patterns, and workflows across platforms. Ensure the uShip design language system is being applied appropriately.

Manage day-to-day operations of the Experience team and provide project oversight, including establishing priorities and ensuring project goals are achieved

Oversee simultaneous projects from inception to completion, including establishing project plans and participating in design reviews

Demonstrate strategic thinking skills and business acumen by contributing to and serving as a thought leader for product vision projects for the Experience team

Challenge the team to deliver their best work by evaluating tools and methods and making recommendations for improvement

Provide career guidance and management for direct reports

Support the creative recruiting process

Requirements