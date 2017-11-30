uShip is seeking an Associate Creative Director to join our team and drive initiatives across all uShip products. As the Associate Creative Director, you will lead and grow the design team to turn business goals into actionable and measurable implementations. An ideal candidate has experience launching successful projects with cutting-edge visual and interaction designs. This individual will provide strategic direction on new features as well as ongoing enhancements.
The Associate Creative Director must be a champion and evangelist of user-centered design and be experienced at making it a company-wide initiative. This individual is a trendsetter, not trend watcher, and can ensure the highest quality user experience for uShip customers. Also, as we grow, this role will be responsible for partnering with the leadership team to determine how best to grow the practice and team at uShip.
This position is located at uShip’s corporate headquarters in Austin, TX.
Responsibilities
Establish the tone and style for visual explorations
Establish system level architectures, patterns, and workflows across platforms. Ensure the uShip design language system is being applied appropriately.
Manage day-to-day operations of the Experience team and provide project oversight, including establishing priorities and ensuring project goals are achieved
Oversee simultaneous projects from inception to completion, including establishing project plans and participating in design reviews
Demonstrate strategic thinking skills and business acumen by contributing to and serving as a thought leader for product vision projects for the Experience team
Challenge the team to deliver their best work by evaluating tools and methods and making recommendations for improvement
Provide career guidance and management for direct reports
Support the creative recruiting process
Requirements
Bachelor’s degree in Human Computer Interaction, Information Design, Graphic Design, or a related design or behavioral science discipline
At least two years of experience managing designers
At least seven years of professional digital design experience that encompasses product design, e-commerce applications, and responsive web design
Strong leadership and people management skills, with the ability to mentor and develop skills in junior designers
In-depth knowledge of a user-centered design process and project management
Excellent interpersonal and presentation skills, including the ability to communicate effectively in small and large groups at all levels of an organization