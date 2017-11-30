Full-Stack Developer Oil Industry

As a Full-stack developer at ORTEC you work on a huge project from one of the leading oil companies worldwide!

You are part of a team that builds custom solutions for one of the largest Dutch oil companies. Our team of approx. 15 people is responsible to support our customer to improve their cost estimation activities. The team splits into two sub teams. Our data scientists model cost relations and code the relations into a custom build software product, and our software engineers enhance and maintain the software product.

As our full-stack developer you thrive on Improving our existing tool, you are proactive and you enjoy talking to our customer, who is actually inhouse at ORTEC for a few days a week as well, to make sure you understand their needs, and translate them into the development of our custom made software. This means you work on enhancing the tool, as well as adding new features to the tool, always working from a user experience perspective.

You work with a multi-disciplinary international team, located in Houston, Rijswijk, Bangalore, and Zoetermeer, and together you are responsible for the development of new functionalities, maintenance and support of the application and providing business assistance to our customer.

What makes this project even more special is that we are teamed up wíth the customer; we are truly working together for the best result possible, and with that, we go the extra mile.

The challenge you will find in this position is that you work multinational, multi-disciplinary with a high complex system. It won’t be a walk in the park; you like to bite down on a case, lock your jaw and don’t let go until you come to a solution. And we enable you to do so by giving you lots of freedom and own responsibility and of course support where need be.

Your tasks will include:

Develop, in a scrum team, new functionalities in cooperation with a test-, design- and business-team.

Maintain and support the application to provide the best experience for the user-community

Be in contact with our customer and understand the business need

Come and talk to us for this exciting opportunity at ORTEC Optimization Technology in Zoetermeer. You can contact Marianne Smit (Recruiter) via recruitment@ortec.com or call at +31 (0)6 13132428.

Who you are as full stack developer

Required skills & experience:

You have a relevant Master degree

Expert in C++ & C# (at least 2 years)

Pragmatic approach to problem solving

Strong analytical skills

Team player, open to assist others to excel as team

A feel for elegant design and intuitive UX

Fluent in English, Dutch is a pre

Preferred skills & experience

HTML/CSS/JavaScript/SQL

Experience with tools like Visual Studio Team Services, SonarQube, VeraCode

Enjoys both working on backend and frontend

What we offer

Be a key person within the company working close with the development, project management and design teams

Challenging projects, large (international-)customers

A dynamic environment with opportunities to fulfil your ambitions & to evolve initiatives

A very motivated and fun team of international colleagues

A lot of responsibility

Opportunities to work on your own development

What to expect

We help you to thrive in your field of expertise. We offer development programs, tailored to your individual needs and function requirements, including opportunities to attend courses and seminars. We offer challenging practical hands-on experience with opportunities to work abroad. We operate a flat organizational structure that keeps communication lines short. The atmosphere is open, informal, cooperative and positive. We employ over 800 people in the Netherlands (HQ), Belgium, Germany, France, the U.K., Romania, Italy, the U.S., Australia, Brazil, Poland and Denmark.

Visit our website to learn more about our solutions and clients’ experiences.

