Middleweight Web Developer

We’re seeking an energetic, ambitious and talented individual to join our digital team as a full-time Web Developer. We want someone who loves a challenge, is keen to make a difference, loves good design and has the skills to deliver.

Farrows are a brand focused creative agency, delivering integrated on and offline projects. We work with a diverse range of clients including Kettle Chips, Rolls-Royce, World Land Trust and Tricker’s. Through this role, you will have the opportunity to contribute to a close-knit, passionate and creative team striving to lead and excite.

We are on the lookout for exciting talent who are ambitious and want to push boundaries in writing code which provides users with awe-inspiring experiences. We’re here to push the envelope and not conform, you will be tasked with delivering the exceptional on time and on budget.

To be considered for this role you must be confident and able to display experience with the following:

PHP

MySQL

Linux

Apache Web Server

HTML5

CSS3

JavaScript

Your application would also benefit from the inclusion of any of the following:

Experience with:

WordPress

Google Tools (analytics)

Laravel

Node.js

Less/Sass

We offer the following benefits:

A competitive salary

A highly experienced, award-winning team to work with and learn from

The opportunity to work with high profile national brands driving change

A friendly, nurturing work environment

Opportunities for training and development

To apply for the role, please email your CV to gary@farrows.co.uk