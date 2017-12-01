Middleweight Web Developer

This is a release candidate of the next SmashingMag. Report a bug on GitHub or via email. Beware of cats.
We’re seeking an energetic, ambitious and talented individual to join our digital team as a full-time Web Developer. We want someone who loves a challenge, is keen to make a difference, loves good design and has the skills to deliver.
Farrows are a brand focused creative agency, delivering integrated on and offline projects. We work with a diverse range of clients including Kettle Chips, Rolls-Royce, World Land Trust and Tricker’s. Through this role, you will have the opportunity to contribute to a close-knit, passionate and creative team striving to lead and excite.
We are on the lookout for exciting talent who are ambitious and want to push boundaries in writing code which provides users with awe-inspiring experiences. We’re here to push the envelope and not conform, you will be tasked with delivering the exceptional on time and on budget.
To be considered for this role you must be confident and able to display experience with the following:
Experience with:
To apply for the role, please email your CV to gary@farrows.co.uk