Library Signs
This gallery presents the collection of photos submitted for the World Of Signage Photo Contest by the readers of Smashing Magazine.
The topic of this gallery is Library signs.
Please feel free to take a look at other submissions as well.
Knowasis sign
Knowasis sign [ large preview2 ]
"Orange knowasis library sign." Photo taken by Karina Downer63 from USA.
A clean read
A clean read [ large preview5 ]
"Pink library with red signs." Photo taken by Karina Downer63 from USA.
Multi Colour Guide Library Signage
Multi Colour Guide Library Signage [ large preview8 ]
"Brightly coloured library guide signage, wrapped around corner wall, Newcastle City Library, 2009." Licensed: Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 2.0 Generic. Photo taken by Richard Aird55129 from United Kingdom.
Non Fiction Library Signage
Non Fiction Library Signage [ large preview11 ]
"Brightly coloured non-fiction signage, with reference texts & dictionaries in view, Newcastle City Library, 2009." Licensed: Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 2.0 Generic. Photo taken by Richard Aird55129 from United Kingdom.
Library Entrance Informations Graphical Signage
Library Entrance Informations Graphical Signage [ large preview14 ]
"This is the front panel wall beside the library of Singapore Institute of management." Photo taken by David NG Soon Thong15 from Singapore.
Library Informations Directional Signage
Library Informations Directional Signage [ large preview17 ]
"Huge directional signage with supporting information near the library rest area." Photo taken by David NG Soon Thong2118 from Singapore.
Library Publications Wall Signage
Library Publications Wall Signage [ large preview20 ]
"The use of simple bold typo with huge graphical stationery elements just after the library entrance." Photo taken by David NG Soon Thong2118 from Singapore.
New Book Sign
New Book Sign [ large preview23 ]
"This image is above the new book collection in my local library." Licensed: Common. Photo taken by Gina Calhoun302724 from USA.
Spanish Collection Sign
Spanish Collection Sign [ large preview26 ]
"This sign is of the new popularbooks in my local library." Licensed: Common. Photo taken by Gina Calhoun302724 from USA.
Wi Fi Sign
Wi Fi Sign [ large preview29 ]
"This sign was for the free wiressles section in my local library." Licensed: Common. Photo taken by Gina Calhoun302724 from USA.
Graffiti art
Graffiti art [ large preview32 ]
"Graffiti on library wall." Photo taken by Helga Oddrún Sævarsdóttir from Iceland.
Library Interior Signage
Library Interior Signage [ large preview34 ]
"Directory signage and area name." Photo taken by Jay Samson3835 from USA.
Library Elevator Guide
Library Elevator Guide [ large preview37 ]
"Elevator guide showing what’s on each floor." Photo taken by Jay Samson3835 from USA.
Ancient Stone Sign in Ephesus
Ancient Stone Sign in Ephesus [ large preview40 ]
"Ephesus, Turkey is one of the most breathtaking places I’ve had the privilege to visit. This photo was taken near the Library of Celsus in the Ancient City of Anatolia. I wanted to touch everything." Photo taken by Nicole Hicks from USA.
Brief Local Calls Only
Brief Local Calls Only [ large preview42 ]
"Sign near the phone at the library." Photo taken by Rich Bernstein43 from USA.
Shh!
Shh! [ large preview45 ]
"Sign of silence in a conference room of the library." Licensed: Free. Photo taken by Omar Padilla Bonett46 from Colombia.
The Words Don’t Fit the Picture
The Words Don’t Fit the Picture [ large preview48 ]
"An installation art outside of the Vancouver Public Library by Ron Terada." Photo taken by Scott Wu49 from Canada.
Library
Library [ large preview51 ]
"The library of our school." Photo taken by Caicai Feng52 from China.
24Hour Library Street Signage
24Hour Library Street Signage [ large preview54 ]
"24 Hour Library street sign, above self service vending machines, Newcastle City Library, 2009." License: Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 2.0 Generic. Photo taken by Richard Aird55129 from United Kingdom.
