Menu Search
Jump to the content X X
Smashing Conf Barcelona

You know, we use ad-blockers as well. We gotta keep those servers running though. Did you know that we publish useful books and run friendly conferences — crafted for pros like yourself? E.g. our upcoming SmashingConf Barcelona, dedicated to smart front-end techniques and design patterns.

Library Signs

This gallery presents the collection of photos submitted for the World Of Signage Photo Contest1 by the readers of Smashing Magazine. We received over 2,500+ photos from our readers across the globe, and present a selection of the most interesting photos in the overview below.

The topic of this gallery is Library signs, that with their tasteful but by no means understated designs reminds one of the contemplation that takes place in those locations and their serene atmosphere. Please notice: each photo has a certain license, provided in the description of the photo. Before using the images for private or commercial projects, make sure that the license allows you to do so. Also, you can click on the photos for a larger preview.

Please feel free to take a look at other submissions as well (links to other galleries are listed in the end of this gallery).

Library Signs

Knowasis sign

Knowasis sign [ large preview2 ]
"Orange knowasis library sign." Photo taken by Karina Downer63 from USA.

Wayfinding and Typographic Signs - knowasis-sign4

A clean read

A clean read [ large preview5 ]
"Pink library with red signs." Photo taken by Karina Downer63 from USA.

Wayfinding and Typographic Signs - a-clean-read7

Multi Colour Guide Library Signage

Multi Colour Guide Library Signage [ large preview8 ]
"Brightly coloured library guide signage, wrapped around corner wall, Newcastle City Library, 2009." Licensed: Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 2.0 Generic. Photo taken by Richard Aird55129 from United Kingdom.

Wayfinding and Typographic Signs - multi-colour-guide-library-signage10

Non Fiction Library Signage

Non Fiction Library Signage [ large preview11 ]
"Brightly coloured non-fiction signage, with reference texts & dictionaries in view, Newcastle City Library, 2009." Licensed: Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 2.0 Generic. Photo taken by Richard Aird55129 from United Kingdom.

Wayfinding and Typographic Signs - non-fiction-library-signage13

Library Entrance Informations Graphical Signage

Library Entrance Informations Graphical Signage [ large preview14 ]
"This is the front panel wall beside the library of Singapore Institute of management." Photo taken by David NG Soon Thong15 from Singapore.

Wayfinding and Typographic Signs - library-entrance-informations-graphical-signage16

Library Informations Directional Signage

Library Informations Directional Signage [ large preview17 ]
"Huge directional signage with supporting information near the library rest area." Photo taken by David NG Soon Thong2118 from Singapore.

Wayfinding and Typographic Signs - library-informations-directional-signage19

Library Publications Wall Signage

Library Publications Wall Signage [ large preview20 ]
"The use of simple bold typo with huge graphical stationery elements just after the library entrance." Photo taken by David NG Soon Thong2118 from Singapore.

Wayfinding and Typographic Signs - library-publications-wall-signage22

New Book Sign

New Book Sign [ large preview23 ]
"This image is above the new book collection in my local library." Licensed: Common. Photo taken by Gina Calhoun302724 from USA.

Wayfinding and Typographic Signs - new-book-sign25

Spanish Collection Sign

Spanish Collection Sign [ large preview26 ]
"This sign is of the new popularbooks in my local library." Licensed: Common. Photo taken by Gina Calhoun302724 from USA.

Wayfinding and Typographic Signs - spanish-collection-sign28

Wi Fi Sign

Wi Fi Sign [ large preview29 ]
"This sign was for the free wiressles section in my local library." Licensed: Common. Photo taken by Gina Calhoun302724 from USA.

Wayfinding and Typographic Signs - wi-fi-sign31

Graffiti art

Graffiti art [ large preview32 ]
"Graffiti on library wall." Photo taken by Helga Oddrún Sævarsdóttir from Iceland.

Wayfinding and Typographic Signs - graffiti-art33

Library Interior Signage

Library Interior Signage [ large preview34 ]
"Directory signage and area name." Photo taken by Jay Samson3835 from USA.

Wayfinding and Typographic Signs - library-interior-signage36

Library Elevator Guide

Library Elevator Guide [ large preview37 ]
"Elevator guide showing what’s on each floor." Photo taken by Jay Samson3835 from USA.

Wayfinding and Typographic Signs - library-elevator-guide39

Ancient Stone Sign in Ephesus

Ancient Stone Sign in Ephesus [ large preview40 ]
"Ephesus, Turkey is one of the most breathtaking places I’ve had the privilege to visit. This photo was taken near the Library of Celsus in the Ancient City of Anatolia. I wanted to touch everything." Photo taken by Nicole Hicks from USA.

Wayfinding and Typographic Signs - ancient-stone-sign-in-ephesus41

Brief Local Calls Only

Brief Local Calls Only [ large preview42 ]
"Sign near the phone at the library." Photo taken by Rich Bernstein43 from USA.

Wayfinding and Typographic Signs - brief-local-calls-only44

Shh!

Shh! [ large preview45 ]
"Sign of silence in a conference room of the library." Licensed: Free. Photo taken by Omar Padilla Bonett46 from Colombia.

Wayfinding and Typographic Signs - shh47

The Words Don’t Fit the Picture

The Words Don’t Fit the Picture [ large preview48 ]
"An installation art outside of the Vancouver Public Library by Ron Terada." Photo taken by Scott Wu49 from Canada.

Wayfinding and Typographic Signs - the-words-dont-fit-the-picture50

Library

Library [ large preview51 ]
"The library of our school." Photo taken by Caicai Feng52 from China.

Wayfinding and Typographic Signs - library53

24Hour Library Street Signage

24Hour Library Street Signage [ large preview54 ]
"24 Hour Library street sign, above self service vending machines, Newcastle City Library, 2009." License: Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 2.0 Generic. Photo taken by Richard Aird55129 from United Kingdom.

Wayfinding and Typographic Signs - 24hour-library-street-signage56

Thank you!

Thanks to all participants for taking their time for preparing and sending submissions for the contest and creating a unique and diversified gallery presented above. We truly appreciate and respect your efforts and your time, folks!

Further Galleries

You may want to take a look at other contest galleries, too:

Footnotes

  1. 1 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/2010/08/16/the-world-of-signage-photo-contest-join-in-and-win-an-slr-camera/
  2. 2 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/wp-content/uploads/uploader/images/signs/knowasis-sign/full_knowasis.jpg
  3. 3 http://www.capturingdelight.com/
  4. 4 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/wp-content/uploads/uploader/images/signs/knowasis-sign/full_knowasis.jpg
  5. 5 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/wp-content/uploads/uploader/images/signs/a-clean-read/full_a-clean-read.jpg
  6. 6 http://www.capturingdelight.com/
  7. 7 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/wp-content/uploads/uploader/images/signs/a-clean-read/full_a-clean-read.jpg
  8. 8 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/wp-content/uploads/uploader/images/signs/multi-colour-guide-library-signage/full_multicolour-guide-library-signage.jpg
  9. 9 http://www.flickr.com/photos/ricaird
  10. 10 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/wp-content/uploads/uploader/images/signs/multi-colour-guide-library-signage/full_multicolour-guide-library-signage.jpg
  11. 11 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/wp-content/uploads/uploader/images/signs/non-fiction-library-signage/full_non-fiction-library-signage.jpg
  12. 12 http://www.flickr.com/photos/ricaird
  13. 13 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/wp-content/uploads/uploader/images/signs/non-fiction-library-signage/full_non-fiction-library-signage.jpg
  14. 14 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/wp-content/uploads/uploader/images/signs/library-entrance-informations-graphical-signage/full_library_entrance_information_graphical_signage.jpg
  15. 15 http://www.flickr.com/photos/13687992@N02/sets/72157623400319531/
  16. 16 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/wp-content/uploads/uploader/images/signs/library-entrance-informations-graphical-signage/full_library_entrance_information_graphical_signage.jpg
  17. 17 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2010/09/lib.jpg
  18. 18 http://www.flickr.com/photos/13687992@N02/sets/72157623538962030/
  19. 19 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2010/09/lib.jpg
  20. 20 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/wp-content/uploads/uploader/images/signs/library-publications-wall-signage/full_library_publication_wall_signage.jpg
  21. 21 http://www.flickr.com/photos/13687992@N02/sets/72157623538962030/
  22. 22 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/wp-content/uploads/uploader/images/signs/library-publications-wall-signage/full_library_publication_wall_signage.jpg
  23. 23 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/wp-content/uploads/uploader/images/signs/new-book-sign/full_newbooksign.jpg
  24. 24 http://www.ginacalhoun.com
  25. 25 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/wp-content/uploads/uploader/images/signs/new-book-sign/full_newbooksign.jpg
  26. 26 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/wp-content/uploads/uploader/images/signs/spanish-collection-sign/full_spanish_collectionsign.jpg
  27. 27 http://www.ginacalhoun.com
  28. 28 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/wp-content/uploads/uploader/images/signs/spanish-collection-sign/full_spanish_collectionsign.jpg
  29. 29 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/wp-content/uploads/uploader/images/signs/wi-fi-sign/full_wifiareasign.jpg
  30. 30 http://www.ginacalhoun.com
  31. 31 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/wp-content/uploads/uploader/images/signs/wi-fi-sign/full_wifiareasign.jpg
  32. 32 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/wp-content/uploads/uploader/images/signs/graffiti-art/full_graffiti-art.jpg
  33. 33 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/wp-content/uploads/uploader/images/signs/graffiti-art/full_graffiti-art.jpg
  34. 34 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/wp-content/uploads/uploader/images/signs/library-interior-signage/full_library-interior-signage.jpg
  35. 35 http://www.mrjaysamson.com
  36. 36 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/wp-content/uploads/uploader/images/signs/library-interior-signage/full_library-interior-signage.jpg
  37. 37 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/wp-content/uploads/uploader/images/signs/library-elevator-guide/full_library-elevator-guide.jpg
  38. 38 http://www.mrjaysamson.com
  39. 39 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/wp-content/uploads/uploader/images/signs/library-elevator-guide/full_library-elevator-guide.jpg
  40. 40 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/wp-content/uploads/uploader/images/signs/ancient-stone-sign-in-ephesus/full_ancient_stone_sign_ephesus.jpg
  41. 41 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/wp-content/uploads/uploader/images/signs/ancient-stone-sign-in-ephesus/full_ancient_stone_sign_ephesus.jpg
  42. 42 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/wp-content/uploads/uploader/images/signs/brief-local-calls-only/full_brief-local-calls-only.jpg
  43. 43 http://facebook.com/richbern
  44. 44 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/wp-content/uploads/uploader/images/signs/brief-local-calls-only/full_brief-local-calls-only.jpg
  45. 45 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/wp-content/uploads/uploader/images/signs/shh/full_silence-conference-room.jpg
  46. 46 http://vasdegua.blogspot.com/
  47. 47 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/wp-content/uploads/uploader/images/signs/shh/full_silence-conference-room.jpg
  48. 48 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/wp-content/uploads/uploader/images/signs/the-words-dont-fit-the-picture/full_the-words-dont-fit-the-picture.jpg
  49. 49 http://www.flickr.com/photos/unicellular/
  50. 50 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/wp-content/uploads/uploader/images/signs/the-words-dont-fit-the-picture/full_the-words-dont-fit-the-picture.jpg
  51. 51 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/wp-content/uploads/uploader/images/signs/library/full_library.jpg
  52. 52 http://345811279.qzone.qq.com
  53. 53 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/wp-content/uploads/uploader/images/signs/library/full_library.jpg
  54. 54 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/wp-content/uploads/uploader/images/signs/24hour-library-street-signage/full_24hour-library-street-signage.jpg
  55. 55 http://www.flickr.com/photos/ricaird
  56. 56 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/wp-content/uploads/uploader/images/signs/24hour-library-street-signage/full_24hour-library-street-signage.jpg
  57. 57 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/abstract-and-weird-signs-part-1/
  58. 58 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/abstract-and-weird-signs-part-2/
  59. 59 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/advertising-and-promotional-signs-part-1/
  60. 60 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/advertising-branding-and-promotional-signs-part-2/
  61. 61 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/corporate-logos-and-brand-signs/
  62. 62 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/forbidden-signs-part-1/
  63. 63 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/forbidden-signs-part-2/
  64. 64 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/funny-clever-original-signs-part-1/
  65. 65 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/funny-clever-original-signs-part-2/
  66. 66 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/funny-clever-original-signs-part-3/
  67. 67 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/graffiti-and-hand-written-signs-part-1/
  68. 68 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/graffiti-and-hand-written-signs-part-2/
  69. 69 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/hotel-and-restaurant-signs-part-1/
  70. 70 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/hotel-and-restaurant-signs-part-2/
  71. 71 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/hotel-and-restaurant-signs-part-3/
  72. 72 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/information-and-instructional-signs-part-1/
  73. 73 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/information-and-instructional-signs-part-2/
  74. 74 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/library-signs/
  75. 75 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/monument-and-memorial-signs/
  76. 76 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/museum-signs-part-1/
  77. 77 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/museum-signs-part-2/
  78. 78 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/public-and-state-building-signs-part-1/
  79. 79 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/public-and-state-building-signs-part-2/
  80. 80 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/road-and-street-signs-part-1/
  81. 81 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/road-and-street-signs-part-2/
  82. 82 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/road-and-street-signs-part-3/
  83. 83 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/road-and-street-signs-part-4/
  84. 84 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/road-and-street-signs-part-5/
  85. 85 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/school-and-park-signs/
  86. 86 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/shop-and-store-signs-part-1/
  87. 87 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/shop-and-store-signs-part-2/
  88. 88 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/shop-and-store-signs-part-3/
  89. 89 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/street-and-wayfinding-signs-part-1/
  90. 90 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/street-and-wayfinding-signs-part-2/
  91. 91 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/street-and-wayfinding-signs-part-3/
  92. 92 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/street-and-wayfinding-signs-part-4/
  93. 93 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/train-and-airport-signs-part-1/
  94. 94 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/train-and-airport-signs-part-2/
  95. 95 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/underground-signs/
  96. 96 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/warning-and-danger-signs-part-1/
  97. 97 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/warning-and-danger-signs-part-2/
  98. 98 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/warning-and-danger-signs-part-3/
  99. 99 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/warning-and-danger-signs-part-4/
  100. 100 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/warning-and-danger-signs-part-5/
  101. 101 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/wayfinding-in-buildings-signs-part-1/
  102. 102 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/wayfinding-in-buildings-signs-part-2/
  103. 103 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/wc-and-restroom-signs-part-1/
  104. 104 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/wc-and-restroom-signs-part-2/
  105. 105 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/welcome-signs/
  106. 106 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/other-signs-part-1/
  107. 107 https://www.smashingmagazine.com/other-signs-part-2/

↑ Back to top Tweet itShare on Facebook

Katrín Svana Eyþórsdóttir is a media artist and designer from Iceland. You can follow her on twitter.

  1. 1

    bell

    September 17, 2010 10:47 pm

    The eighteenth pic is mine！

    Reply
    0
  2. 2

    David Ng Soon Thong

    October 19, 2010 9:54 am

    I am happy that all 3 of my submissions (no. 5, 6 & 7) are displayed above.
    I would like to inform you that photo no 6 is the wrong photo.
    The description for no 6 is but not the photo.
    If you have misplaced the photo, please write to me, i will resent you.
    ———————————————————————————
    Library Informations Directional Signage
    Library Informations Directional Signage [ large preview ]
    “Huge directional signage with supporting information near the library rest area.” Photo taken by David Ng Soon Thong from Singapore.
    ———————————————————————————–
    I would also like to know who have won the DSLR camera?
    By any chance is my 3 photos above be published in the latest SMASHING Book? If yes, can I have one for souvenir?
    Thank You. David Ng Soon Thong

    Reply
    0
    • 3

      Diana

      April 27, 2016 5:46 am

      Can you tell me what library these photos were taken at? I’m in school to become a librarian and want to look at the signage of the library in photos, but i don’t know what library it is.

      Thank you!

      Reply
      1
  3. 4

    Unwam+Abasi Anthony

    August 9, 2017 6:34 pm

    the reader need more details on the types of signage. for instance the multi colour library guide or non fiction library signage, more detail information should be given about it. thank you

    Reply
    0

Leave a Comment

You may use simple HTML to add links or lists to your comment. Also, use <pre><code class="language-*">...</code></pre> to mark up code snippets. We support -js, -markup and -css for comments.

↑ Back to top