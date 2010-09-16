You know, we use ad-blockers as well. We gotta keep those servers running though. Did you know that we publish useful books and run friendly conferences — crafted for pros like yourself? E.g. our upcoming SmashingConf Barcelona , dedicated to smart front-end techniques and design patterns.

By Katrín Eyþórsdóttir

This gallery presents the collection of photos submitted for the World Of Signage Photo Contest1 by the readers of Smashing Magazine. We received over 2,500+ photos from our readers across the globe, and present a selection of the most interesting photos in the overview below.

The topic of this gallery is Library signs, that with their tasteful but by no means understated designs reminds one of the contemplation that takes place in those locations and their serene atmosphere. Please notice: each photo has a certain license, provided in the description of the photo. Before using the images for private or commercial projects, make sure that the license allows you to do so. Also, you can click on the photos for a larger preview.

Please feel free to take a look at other submissions as well (links to other galleries are listed in the end of this gallery).

Library Signs

Knowasis sign

Knowasis sign [ large preview2 ]

"Orange knowasis library sign." Photo taken by Karina Downer63 from USA.

A clean read

A clean read [ large preview5 ]

"Pink library with red signs." Photo taken by Karina Downer63 from USA.

Multi Colour Guide Library Signage

Multi Colour Guide Library Signage [ large preview8 ]

"Brightly coloured library guide signage, wrapped around corner wall, Newcastle City Library, 2009." Licensed: Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 2.0 Generic. Photo taken by Richard Aird55129 from United Kingdom.

Non Fiction Library Signage

Non Fiction Library Signage [ large preview11 ]

"Brightly coloured non-fiction signage, with reference texts & dictionaries in view, Newcastle City Library, 2009." Licensed: Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 2.0 Generic. Photo taken by Richard Aird55129 from United Kingdom.

Library Entrance Informations Graphical Signage

Library Entrance Informations Graphical Signage [ large preview14 ]

"This is the front panel wall beside the library of Singapore Institute of management." Photo taken by David NG Soon Thong15 from Singapore.

Library Informations Directional Signage

Library Informations Directional Signage [ large preview17 ]

"Huge directional signage with supporting information near the library rest area." Photo taken by David NG Soon Thong2118 from Singapore.

Library Publications Wall Signage

Library Publications Wall Signage [ large preview20 ]

"The use of simple bold typo with huge graphical stationery elements just after the library entrance." Photo taken by David NG Soon Thong2118 from Singapore.

New Book Sign

New Book Sign [ large preview23 ]

"This image is above the new book collection in my local library." Licensed: Common. Photo taken by Gina Calhoun302724 from USA.

Spanish Collection Sign

Spanish Collection Sign [ large preview26 ]

"This sign is of the new popularbooks in my local library." Licensed: Common. Photo taken by Gina Calhoun302724 from USA.

Wi Fi Sign

Wi Fi Sign [ large preview29 ]

"This sign was for the free wiressles section in my local library." Licensed: Common. Photo taken by Gina Calhoun302724 from USA.

Graffiti art

Graffiti art [ large preview32 ]

"Graffiti on library wall." Photo taken by Helga Oddrún Sævarsdóttir from Iceland.

Library Interior Signage

Library Interior Signage [ large preview34 ]

"Directory signage and area name." Photo taken by Jay Samson3835 from USA.

Library Elevator Guide

Library Elevator Guide [ large preview37 ]

"Elevator guide showing what’s on each floor." Photo taken by Jay Samson3835 from USA.

Ancient Stone Sign in Ephesus

Ancient Stone Sign in Ephesus [ large preview40 ]

"Ephesus, Turkey is one of the most breathtaking places I’ve had the privilege to visit. This photo was taken near the Library of Celsus in the Ancient City of Anatolia. I wanted to touch everything." Photo taken by Nicole Hicks from USA.

Brief Local Calls Only

Brief Local Calls Only [ large preview42 ]

"Sign near the phone at the library." Photo taken by Rich Bernstein43 from USA.

Shh!

Shh! [ large preview45 ]

"Sign of silence in a conference room of the library." Licensed: Free. Photo taken by Omar Padilla Bonett46 from Colombia.

The Words Don’t Fit the Picture

The Words Don’t Fit the Picture [ large preview48 ]

"An installation art outside of the Vancouver Public Library by Ron Terada." Photo taken by Scott Wu49 from Canada.

Library

Library [ large preview51 ]

"The library of our school." Photo taken by Caicai Feng52 from China.

24Hour Library Street Signage

24Hour Library Street Signage [ large preview54 ]

"24 Hour Library street sign, above self service vending machines, Newcastle City Library, 2009." License: Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 2.0 Generic. Photo taken by Richard Aird55129 from United Kingdom.

Thank you!

Thanks to all participants for taking their time for preparing and sending submissions for the contest and creating a unique and diversified gallery presented above. We truly appreciate and respect your efforts and your time, folks!

Footnotes

