Smashing Magazine’s Publishing Policy

We would like to draw your attention to something that is probably obvious to most and that has been the foundation of Smashing Magazine for ten years now.

The Smashing Magazine editorial team does not publish articles arbitrarily. We follow a strict set of rules and guidelines. Every article published on Smashing Magazine fulfills certain criteria: quality of content is important to us, and our job is to advocate for and protect the interests of our readers and the design community. Every article is reviewed by at least two independent experts before it gets published on Smashing Magazine. In order for the article to get published, it has to receive at least two positive reviews.

No hidden advertisements
We don’t accept any hidden advertisements on Smashing Magazine — a compromise is out of question.

Smashing Magazine is a professional and independent online publication. Neither our advertisers nor our partners are influencing our content or editing process. Exceptions are labeled as “Sponsored Articles”, which are written and edited in cooperation with our sponsors. These articles still go through our editorial review process, including technical reviews, before they get published. With sponsored articles, we obviously act in the best interest of our readers and protect their interests and trust from subjective, biased or skewed statements. Sponsored articles are mostly hands-on tutorials dedicated to specific applications and technologies, but will never be product reviews or press releases.

We have a thorough quality control system in place and we make sure that the article respects the rights of authors, designers, photographers and developers.
The rules listed below are crucial for all articles published here on Smashing Magazine. We work very hard to follow all of these rules as best we can; they explicitly guide our editing, writing and communication.

Publishing Policy & Rights

  • SM does not publish press releases or any other public relations (PR) content.
  • SM articles have no hidden advertisements. All advertisements are marked as such, including Sponsored Articles.
  • SM does not participate in any kind of affiliate marketing. There is one exception: for our own products we are an Amazon Associate.
  • SM does not influence the opinions of its writers or contributors and does not force them to tailor their work to fit our personal interests, objectives or opinions.
On Smashing Magazine, we never use donated products as prizes for our contests and giveaways.
  • SM does not participate in any kind of partner-linking system.
  • Links in SM articles are not for sale. SM never places links as favors to business partners or any third parties (except the”about-us”-page).
  • SM respects the rights of authors, designers, photographers and developers. SM would never publish links to illegal sources that reproduce the work of others or that violate author rights if we are able to detect illegal sources or copyright infringement through a reasonable effort by double-checking material to be published.
  • All editors, regular writers and guest authors of SM get paid for their work.
  • SM is happy to receive constructive criticism and suggestions from readers and friends; but it would never perform favors in return for them. SM’s recommendations are based on the expertise of its authors and are made in the best interests of its readers and the Web design community.
  • Articles published on Smashing Magazine may be published in a Smashing eBook as a part of the Smashing Library1 as well — but with author’s consent, of course. Authors are credited in all eBooks and in all translations of articles published on Smashing Magazine; they’re an integral part of the articles. Also, authors always receive a free copy of the eBook(s) in which their articles are republished or translated.

(vf), (il) Version 1.7 — July 2016

The illustrations above have been created and designed by Ricardo Gimenes2.

The Smashing team loves high-quality content and cares about the little details. Through our online articles, Smashing Books, eBooks as well as Smashing Conferences, we are committed to stimulating creativity and strengthening the web design community’s creative forces.

  1. 1

    Jürgen Koller

    July 17, 2010 10:56 am

    Thats one of the reasons why Smashingmagazine.com is so outstanding.
    Good content is the most important thing here and not making money. Well done.

    Reply
    16
  2. 2

    Hedaru

    August 8, 2010 5:37 am

    That’s. Very. Strict. Y’all made a great site.
    I’m waiting for the version 1.2 :)

    Reply
    3
  3. 3

    Paul Sanduleac

    August 8, 2010 5:38 am

    Never knew about this. Good to know!

    Reply
    1
  4. 4

    cinnak

    August 8, 2010 5:54 am

    Awesome, is the only thing i’ve got to say. I wish more publishers followed your example

    Reply
    5
  5. 5

    Grant Johnson

    August 8, 2010 6:15 am

    This is what I like about SM, high quality, audience orientated and honest. Kudos!

    Reply
    3
  6. 6

    pixelBender67

    August 8, 2010 6:43 am

    I love your magazine and paid a lot to get it in the states, I also visit the site and have bought ‘The Smashing Book’ That being said I have not worked in 2 years ( I was a carpenter, and now an aspiring web designer) My skills are growing daily thanks to your site/mag/book and my own passion for design !
    Thanks and keep doing what you guys do :)

    Cheers!

    Reply
    6
  7. 7

    larry

    August 8, 2010 7:50 am

    Love you guys and all you do. that being said the next time you publish a hard cover book please hold your publisher (whoever put your book together)to a higher standard! Thanks….

    Reply
    1
  8. 8

    Kawika

    August 9, 2010 12:07 am

    You guys have a great site, and now I know why. Thank you for sticking to your standards and publishing only quality content!

    Reply
    1
  9. 9

    maggiey

    October 24, 2010 10:08 pm

    That’s why I like SM, for high quality, audience orientated and honest. awesome!

    Reply
    1
  10. 10

    Gayatri

    November 29, 2010 10:43 pm

    Hello,
    I really enjoy reading Smashing Magazine, is a one of the first thing i do every morning, which add you with updated knowledge in the graphics with good references and with details.

    Reply
    2
  11. 11

    Arun Sengupta

    January 16, 2012 8:37 am

    I have the utmost respect for the people who write the articles and the way the quality of content is maintained on this site :)
    Glad to have gone through the points listed above… gives me more confidence in the views which I already had :)
    And I always wish to learn from your site because even I am kind of an amateurish blog writer :P
    Keep it up and thank you !!!

    Reply
    0
  12. 12

    Linhdoan

    December 3, 2012 11:00 am

    That is the reason why you are so different… Thanks for providing this information.

    Reply
    -1
  13. 13

    Roberta

    April 22, 2015 11:44 pm

    How do I get started?

    Reply
    2
  14. 14

    Chris

    August 11, 2015 11:10 am

    The content has been and always shall be top quality.

    Reply
    0
  15. 15

    Jagmohan Singh Negi

    July 2, 2016 7:46 am

    I am also interested. I will like to publish my future contents on different subjects. Hope SM to participate my content.

    Reply
    0
  16. 16

    kirti arora

    April 24, 2017 7:11 am

    Hello,

    Your best title make it different , i am very glad to read this article. Thanks to serve this valuable Article. Really appreciate you sharing this with us.

    Reply
    0

