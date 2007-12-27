Smashing Magazine’s Publishing Policy

By The Smashing Editorial

We would like to draw your attention to something that is probably obvious to most and that has been the foundation of Smashing Magazine for ten years now.

The Smashing Magazine editorial team does not publish articles arbitrarily. We follow a strict set of rules and guidelines. Every article published on Smashing Magazine fulfills certain criteria: quality of content is important to us, and our job is to advocate for and protect the interests of our readers and the design community. Every article is reviewed by at least two independent experts before it gets published on Smashing Magazine. In order for the article to get published, it has to receive at least two positive reviews.



We don’t accept any hidden advertisements on Smashing Magazine — a compromise is out of question.

Smashing Magazine is a professional and independent online publication. Neither our advertisers nor our partners are influencing our content or editing process. Exceptions are labeled as “Sponsored Articles”, which are written and edited in cooperation with our sponsors. These articles still go through our editorial review process, including technical reviews, before they get published. With sponsored articles, we obviously act in the best interest of our readers and protect their interests and trust from subjective, biased or skewed statements. Sponsored articles are mostly hands-on tutorials dedicated to specific applications and technologies, but will never be product reviews or press releases.



We have a thorough quality control system in place and we make sure that the article respects the rights of authors, designers, photographers and developers.

The rules listed below are crucial for all articles published here on Smashing Magazine. We work very hard to follow all of these rules as best we can; they explicitly guide our editing, writing and communication.

Publishing Policy & Rights

SM does not publish press releases or any other public relations (PR) content.

SM articles have no hidden advertisements. All advertisements are marked as such, including Sponsored Articles.

SM does not participate in any kind of affiliate marketing. There is one exception: for our own products we are an Amazon Associate.

SM does not influence the opinions of its writers or contributors and does not force them to tailor their work to fit our personal interests, objectives or opinions.



On Smashing Magazine, we never use donated products as prizes for our contests and giveaways.

SM does not participate in any kind of partner-linking system.

Links in SM articles are not for sale. SM never places links as favors to business partners or any third parties (except the”about-us”-page).

SM respects the rights of authors, designers, photographers and developers. SM would never publish links to illegal sources that reproduce the work of others or that violate author rights if we are able to detect illegal sources or copyright infringement through a reasonable effort by double-checking material to be published.

All editors, regular writers and guest authors of SM get paid for their work.

SM is happy to receive constructive criticism and suggestions from readers and friends; but it would never perform favors in return for them. SM’s recommendations are based on the expertise of its authors and are made in the best interests of its readers and the Web design community.

Articles published on Smashing Magazine may be published in a Smashing eBook as a part of the Smashing Library1 as well — but with author’s consent, of course. Authors are credited in all eBooks and in all translations of articles published on Smashing Magazine; they’re an integral part of the articles. Also, authors always receive a free copy of the eBook(s) in which their articles are republished or translated.

(vf), (il) Version 1.7 — July 2016

The illustrations above have been created and designed by Ricardo Gimenes2.

Footnotes

↑ Back to top Tweet itShare on Facebook