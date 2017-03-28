Home Sweet Home: Meet SmashingConf Freiburg 2017

By Cosima Mielke

We are all craftsmen in a way, no matter if you create delightful experiences, snappy performances, or innovative products. While our tools now fit into the thinnest laptops or even the cloud, we still have much in common with the stonemasons and the carpenters who lived centuries before us. We share our knowledge to get better and more efficient at what we do, like in a guild.

And what place could be better for a guild of web designers and developers to get together for a friendly conversation, to learn from each other and to spark new ideas at a location that lives and breathes centuries of crafted skills? We are headed back to the Historic Merchants’ Hall in our lovely hometown Freiburg, and we’d love you to join us there for SmashingConf Freiburg 20171!

Speakers

Taking place September 11–12, this conference will be two days of jam-packed real-live web design problems and techniques that you can immediately apply to your work. First confirmed speakers include:

Workshops At SmashingConf Freiburg

Our Freiburg workshops are offered as either an addition to the two conference days or as a standalone event for those simply wishing to delve deeper into their topic of choice. Sit in a historic venue that’s almost 500 years old and learn about the very latest in modern Web design! On Wednesday, September 13th, we’ll be hosting full-day workshops in our beautiful Kaufhaus venue14. By registering for a workshop while buying your conference ticket, you save $100 on the regular workshop ticket price.

Workshops on Sunday, September 10th

15 Smart Responsive UX Design Patterns by Vitaly Friedman16 In this brand-new workshop, Vitaly Friedman (editor-in-chief of this lovely magazine), will cover practical techniques, clever tricks and useful strategies you need to be aware of when working on responsive websites. From responsive modules to clever navigation patterns and web form design techniques; the workshop will provide you with everything you need to know today to start designing better responsive experiences tomorrow. 17 In this brand-new workshop, Vitaly Friedman (editor-in-chief of this lovely magazine), will cover practical techniques, clever tricks and useful strategies you need to be aware of when working on responsive websites. From responsive modules to clever navigation patterns and web form design techniques; the workshop will provide you with everything you need to know today to start designing better responsive experiences tomorrow. Read more…

Workshops on Wednesday, September 13th

We’ve put aside 50 early-bird tickets, and if you book a workshop27, too, you’ll save $100 off the conference and workshop price.

Location

At SmashingConf, we always strive to host events in the most memorable of venues. In Freiburg, our home will be the magnificent “Kaufhaus” – a stunning, central venue that blows our audience away every year.

30

The historic “Kaufhaus” (Merchants’ Hall, built 1520-30) is the venue for the two days of conference and one of the workshops. Image credits: John Davey31

It is a symbol of the importance of trade in medieval Freiburg. The municipal market, customs, and financial administration building is identified as a center of trade by its arcades hall. Its façade is decorated with coats of arms and statues indicating the city’s links with the House of Habsburg.

Why This Conference Is For You

The Smashing experience is like walking into a cozy little place around the corner. You know everyone personally, and you have an authentic, intimate, genuine experience, with lots of learning, sharing and networking along the way. For front-end and UX, this conference will inspire you and significantly push your boundaries.

You’ll learn:

How to improve your workflow with DevTools, How to publish new sites much faster with Static Site generators, How to make your website more performant and secure, Strategies to break out of generic layouts with CSS Grids, Approaches for better visual/brand identity design, Guidelines for building maintainable modular design systems and pattern libraries,

So, what are you waiting for? Grab your tools and let’s meet up for a few day of sharing, crafting, and some Smashing surprises. We can’t wait to learn from each other and create a guild for the new ages!

