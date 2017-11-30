This is a release candidate of the next SmashingMag. Report a bug on GitHub or via email. Beware of cats.
CSS Layout Grid is a game-changer. But what strategy makes most sense when building layouts today? Grid-first? Flexbox-first? Fallback-first? Following along with practical examples, you’ll learn how Grid works, and how it can be used to implement modern layouts and responsive designs.
60 mins talk + 30 mins Q&A.
Since the early days of the web, designers have been trying to lay out web pages using grid systems. Likewise, almost every CSS framework attempts to implement some kind of grid system, using floats and often leaning on preprocessors. The CSS Grid Layout module brings us a native CSS Grid system for the first time—a grid system that does not rely on document source order, and can create complex layouts which are easily redefined with media queries.
Following along with practical examples, you’ll learn how Grid works, and how it can be used to implement modern layouts and responsive designs.
No chit-chat, no small talk. Only practical insights that you can actually learn from and take back to your company. By the end of the presentation, you will:
The webinar requires a basic understanding of CSS and JavaScript. Beware: you might not be able to unlearn what you'll learn in this session.
Rachel Andrew is a web developer, writer and speaker and one of the people behind the content management system, Perch. She is the author of a number of books including The New CSS Layout. She writes about business and technology on her own site at rachelandrew.co.uk.