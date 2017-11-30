Since the early days of the web, designers have been trying to lay out web pages using grid systems. Likewise, almost every CSS framework attempts to implement some kind of grid system, using floats and often leaning on preprocessors. The CSS Grid Layout module brings us a native CSS Grid system for the first time—a grid system that does not rely on document source order, and can create complex layouts which are easily redefined with media queries.

Following along with practical examples, you’ll learn how Grid works, and how it can be used to implement modern layouts and responsive designs.

Format: 60 mins session + 30 mins conversation.

Main Topics

No chit-chat, no small talk. Only practical insights that you can actually learn from and take back to your company. By the end of the presentation, you will:

Building multiple-column layouts

Building with Flexbox and CSS Grid Layout

Other emerging specifications of interest, eg. Exclusions, Regions, Box Alignment

Strategy for advanced CSS layouts: when and how to use each specification?

The webinar requires a basic understanding of CSS and JavaScript. Beware: you might not be able to unlearn what you'll learn in this session.