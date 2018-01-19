Skip to main content

Webinar by Ricardo Gimenes

Designing Cats... Live!

What’s the best way to learn? By observing designers and developers working live. For a “show-me-how-you-work” session, we’ve invited out (cat) illustrator Ricardo Gimenes to show how he works, how he organizes files, the tools and the setup he is using, and how he actually sketches all those suspicious Smashing Cats — live.

60 mins talk + 30 mins Q&A.
You can watch a recording later, too.

Format: 60 mins live session + 30 mins open conversation.

1.5 hours. January 19, 15:00 GMT.

About The Speaker

Ricardo has been working with us at Smashing Magazine almost since day one. He has over 20 years of experience in design, art direction, illustration, video making, and production of creative materials in six different countries, multiple platforms (graphic and digital). Originally from Brazil, he now lives with his beautiful family in the beautiful town Malmö, in Sweden.

