Designing Cats... Live!

What’s the best way to learn? By observing designers and developers working live. For a “show-me-how-you-work” session, we’ve invited out (cat) illustrator Ricardo Gimenes to show how he works, how he organizes files, the tools and the setup he is using, and how he actually sketches all these suspicious Smashing Cats — live.

Ricardo has been working with us almost since day one. He has over 20 years of experience in design, art direction, illustration, video making, and production of creative materials in six different countries, multiple platforms (graphic and digital). Originally from Brazil, he now lives with his beautiful family in the beautiful town Malmö, in Sweden. Ricardo’s portfolio.

Format: 60 mins live session + 30 mins open conversation.