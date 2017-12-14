Demystifying Front-End Security

Every day, billions of people around the world use the web to work, to find information, and to be entertained. When they come to your site, they trust you to provide them with a good experience. They expect a site that loads quickly, that works in their browser, and that is well designed. And though they may not vocalize it, they certainly expect that experience will be safe: that any information they provide will not be stolen or used in ways they did not expect.

That trust is an important thing, and it’s up to us to make sure it’s justified. But security is an intimidating topic. There are so many different types of attacks, so many different ways that information can be exposed. It can be difficult to wrap our heads around.

In this webinar, we’re going to make front-end security more approachable.

Format: 60 mins session + 30 mins conversation.

Main Topics

No chit-chat, no small talk. Only practical insights that you can actually learn from and take back to your company. By the end of the presentation, you will:

Learn how to conduct, and how to defend against, common attacks.

See how Content-Security Policies can help protect your users.

Learn how HTTPS works and how to set it up.

Explore different tools that can help you start building more secure sites and applications right now, and ensure they stay that way.

This workshop is for anyone doing front-end development. You don’t need to know a single thing about security: we’ll build from the ground up. Beware: you might not be able to unlearn what you'll learn in this session.