State Of Front-End In Hong Kong

We all live in our wonderful cozy bubbles. Often with a powerful machine and a blazingly fast Internet connection. We are used to our tools, and we are used to our workflows, and we are used to best practices that we employ almost mindlessly in every project.

With the Global Web Design series, we’re looking at the state of design, front-end and UX outside of our convenient bubble and explore how people work, design, build and play globally.

In the first episode, we’ll talk with our good friend Charis Rooda, a web developer originally from the Netherlands, now living in Hong Kong, running Webconf.Asia, the very first web conference in Hong Kong. A conversation about the state of things in Hong Kong, China and Asia, and things we need to know when designing for these markets.

Format: 60 mins open conversation.