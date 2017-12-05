State Of Front-End In Hong Kong

This is a release candidate of the next SmashingMag. Report a bug on GitHub or via email. Beware of cats.
What’s the state of front-end and design in Hong Kong? What do you need to know when working with Asian clients? How are they different from North-American and European clients? What about timelines, budgets and expectations? And what does it feel like for a front-end developer to move from Europe to Asia? Join an open discussion with our good friend Charis Rooda, now living in Hong Kong, about all of it.
60 mins talk + 30 mins Q&A.
You can watch a recording later, too.
We all live in our wonderful cozy bubbles. Often with a powerful machine and a blazingly fast Internet connection. We are used to our tools, and we are used to our workflows, and we are used to best practices that we employ almost mindlessly in every project.
With the Global Web Design series, we’re looking at the state of design, front-end and UX outside of our convenient bubble and explore how people work, design, build and play globally.
In the first episode, we’ll talk with our good friend Charis Rooda, a web developer originally from the Netherlands, now living in Hong Kong, running Webconf.Asia, the very first web conference in Hong Kong. A conversation about the state of things in Hong Kong, China and Asia, and things we need to know when designing for these markets.
Format: 60 mins open conversation.
Freelance front-end developer by day and dumpling eater and skyscraper admirer by night, Charis Rooda moved to Hong Kong in 2014. When she is not designing or developing websites, she is organising meetups and conferences like Webconf.asia. Also, padding: 0 1.8em !important !important; — just because.