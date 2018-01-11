Skip to main content

Guerilla Tactics To Push Your Ideas

Webinar by Paul Boag

Working in-house can be a thankless task. Your expertise is often overlooked. The value of user centric thinking is under appreciated and you have little control over strategy. But it doesn’t need to be that way.

60 mins talk + 30 mins Q&A.
You can watch a recording later, too.

User Experience Consultant Paul Boag has worked with over hundreds of in-house teams. Over that time he has seen some teams prosper, while others struggle. He has seen techniques that have empowered teams and built a user centric culture. But he has also observed mistakes that ultimately undermine the user experience.

In this practical presentation Paul shares these observations. He outlines tips and techniques that will raise the profile of the user. Approaches to win over colleagues and make your teams life easier.

About The Speaker

Paul Boag is the author of The User Experience Revolution and a leader in digital strategy with over 20 years experience. Through consultancy, speaking, writing, training and mentoring he passionately promotes digital best practice.

What's Smashing TV?

Smashing TV is a brand new series of webinars and live streams packed with practical tips for designers and developers. Not just talks — conversation with "show-me-how-you-work"-sessions. Smashing Members can download recordings, too.

Think of it as some sort of a Hollywood blockbuster with cats. Just better, because it's for people like you. Check upcoming webinars. Don't miss the next one.