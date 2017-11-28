Big Bang Redesign: Smashing Magazine's 2017 Relaunch, a Case Study

You’ve been there: big bang redesigns are usually a very, very bad idea. Redesigning and rebuilding an existing website from scratch is risky and unpredictable, and in many cases the level of complexity is highly underrated and underestimated. In mid-2016, Smashing Magazine decided to make a big switch from the existing WordPress setup to an entirely new design, entirely new architecture (JAM Stack) and an entirely new, GitHub-based, editorial workflow.

In this webinar, Vitaly Friedman, the co-founder of Smashing Magazine, will share some of the insights into Smashing Magazine’s Relaunch in 2017 — with decisions made, failures, successes, lessons learned and shady’n’dirty techniques used along the way.

Among other things, you’ll learn how we use HTTP/2, service workers and server-less architecture with static site generators to boost performance, with a dash of React, Flexbox, CSS and the peek into the new GitHub-based editorial workflow here and there. Beware: the session will contain at least 27 illustrations of cats!

Format: 60 mins session + 30 mins conversation.

Main Topics

No chit-chat, no small talk. Only practical insights that you can actually learn from and take back to your company. By the end of the presentation, you will:

Text-first design workflow,

Front-end architecture with Preact and JAM Stack,

Fluid sizing with calc() for layouts,

CSS namespacing and CSS Custom Properties,

Front-end performance improvements.

The webinar is aimed at designers and developers of any level. Beware: you might not be able to unlearn what you'll learn in this session.