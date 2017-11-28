Skip to main content

Webinar by Vitaly Friedman

Big Bang Redesign: Smashing Magazine's 2017 Relaunch, a Case Study

In mid-2016 we embarked on a journey through Smashing Magazine’s relaunch, taking on a challenge of redesigning, rebuilding and reinventing the magazine from scratch. In this webinar, Vitaly will be sharing some front-end/UX insights into Smashing Magazine’s Relaunch — with decisions made, failures, successes, lessons learned and shady’n’dirty techniques used along the way.

60 mins talk + 30 mins Q&A.
You can watch a recording later, too.

You’ve been there: big bang redesigns are usually a very, very bad idea. Redesigning and rebuilding an existing website from scratch is risky and unpredictable, and in many cases the level of complexity is highly underrated and underestimated. In mid-2016, Smashing Magazine decided to make a big switch from the existing WordPress setup to an entirely new design, entirely new architecture (JAM Stack) and an entirely new, GitHub-based, editorial workflow.

In this webinar, Vitaly Friedman, the co-founder of Smashing Magazine, will share some of the insights into Smashing Magazine’s Relaunch in 2017 — with decisions made, failures, successes, lessons learned and shady’n’dirty techniques used along the way.

Among other things, you’ll learn how we use HTTP/2, service workers and server-less architecture with static site generators to boost performance, with a dash of React, Flexbox, CSS and the peek into the new GitHub-based editorial workflow here and there. Beware: the session will contain at least 27 illustrations of cats!

Format: 60 mins session + 30 mins conversation.

1.5 hours. November 28, 15:00 GMT.

Main Topics

No chit-chat, no small talk. Only practical insights that you can actually learn from and take back to your company. By the end of the presentation, you will:

  • Text-first design workflow,
  • Front-end architecture with Preact and JAM Stack,
  • Fluid sizing with calc() for layouts,
  • CSS namespacing and CSS Custom Properties,
  • Front-end performance improvements.

The webinar is aimed at designers and developers of any level. Beware: you might not be able to unlearn what you'll learn in this session.

About The Speaker

Vitaly Friedman loves beautiful content and doesn’t like to give in easily. Vitaly is writer, speaker, author and editor-in-chief of Smashing Magazine. He runs front-end/UX workshops, webinars and loves solving complex UX, front-end and performance problems in large companies. Get in touch.

