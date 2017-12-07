Skip to main content

Table Setting Guides for Great Design

Webinar by Dan Mall

Designing at your desk with Photoshop or HTML and CSS is easy, but getting your bosses and clients to give your work their stamp of approval is often quite a feat. In this webinar, Dan will share some stories of tools, methodologies, and non-traditional deliverables that can help you get the buy-in you need. Follow along to learn how to make everyone you work with say “please” and “thank you!”

Webinar

$ 49.00 $ 69.00

60 mins talk + 30 mins Q&A.
You can watch a recording later, too.

Format: 60 mins session + 30 mins conversation.

1.5 hours. December 7, 15:00 GMT.

Main Topics

No chit-chat, no small talk. Only practical insights that you can actually learn from and take back to your company. By the end of the presentation, you will:

  • Introduce a collaborative, team-based design approach
  • Increase your team’s efficiency and remove the overhead of heavy design deliverables
  • Brainstorm ideas for a real-world design project using divergent and convergent approaches
  • Write your product’s value proposition to immediately get your project on track

The webinar is aimed at designers and developers of any level. Beware: you might not be able to unlearn what you'll learn in this session.

About The Speaker

Dan Mall is a designer from Philadelphia, an enthralled husband and new dad, Founder & Design Director at SuperFriendly. He is the co-founder of Typedia, The Businessology Show, and swfIR. He was formerly Design Director at Big Spaceship, Interactive Director at Happy Cog and a technical editor for A List Apart.

