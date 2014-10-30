Smashing Conferences and Workshops

Menu Search
Quality matters. With our conferences1 and full-day workshops2, we aim to bring the best web design experts close to you. If these workshops don’t help you expand and strengthen your craft, what will?

SmashingConf San Francisco (Apr 4–5)

So, do you like challenges? Now, this one is going to smash you alright. Meet SmashingConf San Francisco 20176, packed with smart front-end and UX techniques — CSS/JavaScript architecture, SVG, Flexbox, pattern libraries, performance, UX, interface design, content strategy — to challenge everything about how you design and code — and how to touch someone’s heart with design.

Conference Schedule

Tuesday, April 4th

For this year’s line-up, we invited experts who have worked in small as well as large companies. People who spend day and night working and playing with web technologies. It doesn’t get more practical than that, does it? Get ready, set, go:

Nadieh Bremer and Nathan Curtis7
Our first confirmed speakers, an astronomist Nadieh Bremer and design systems designer Nathan Curtis. Seriously.

Tuesday, April 4th

Wednesday, April 5th

SmashingConf San Francisco 201723

$599

To the tickets →

Only 50 early-birds! Get ’em already!

San Francisco Workshops

Our workshops offer the opportunity to get to grips with new ideas and techniques in real depth, with a full day spent on the topic of your choice. It’s a great way to round off your conference experience. By registering for a workshop while buying your conference ticket, you save $100 on the regular workshop ticket price.


  • Christian Holst    25

    eCommerce Checkout Optimization by Christian Holst    26 April 3rd • Checkout optimization is not about “3-5 big fixes”, but much more about 20-30 changes to get the overall UX and flow just right. In the 4 workshop modules we will be working through all core aspects of the checkout flow; from shopping cart to order “Thank You” page. Read more…27

  • Nathan Curtis    28

    Scalable Design Systems by Nathan Curtis    29 April 3rd • The role of design with large organizations is expanding, spreading across product teams and influencing decision-making at higher and higher levels. This scale makes it increasingly challenging to align designers and product teams to deliver cohesive, consistent experiences across a customer journey. Read more…30

  • Tim Kadlec    31

    Building Performant Websites by Tim Kadlec    32 April 3rd • In this full-day workshop, Tim will explore the techniques and tools you need to begin building better performing sites right away. Performance is a critical consideration for online experiences. Read more…33
  • Smashing Conference San Francisco Workshop34

    Smart RWD Patterns by Vitaly Friedman    35 April 3rd • In this workshop, Vitaly Friedman (editor-in-chief of Smashing Magazine), will cover practical techniques, clever tricks and useful strategies you need to be aware of when working on responsive websites. From responsive modules co clever navigation patterns and web form design techniques; the workshop will provide you with everything you need to know today to start designing better responsive experiences tomorrow. Read more…36

  • Rachel Andrew    37

    Advanced CSS Layouts With Flexbox and CSS Grid by Rachel Andrew    38 April 6th • This workshop is designed for designers and developers who already have a good working knowledge of HTML and CSS. We will cover a range of CSS methods for achieving layout, from those you are safe to use right now even if you need to support older version of Internet Explorer through to things that while still classed as experimental, are likely to ship in browsers in the coming months. Read more…39

  • Nadieh Bremer    40
    41
    Creative Data Visualization Techniques by Nadieh Bremer April 6th • With so many tools available to visualize your data, it’s easy to get stuck in thinking about chart types, always just going for that bar or line chart, without truly thinking about effectiveness. In this workshop, Nadieh will teach you how you can take a more creative and practical approach to the design of data visualization. Read more…42

  • Sarah Drasner    43

    Advanced SVG Animation by Sarah Drasner    44 April 6th • In this full-day workshop, Sarah will teach you the basics of the SVG Animation development and the essentials needed to start using these techniques in production environments for animations both large and small. Read more…45
  • Smashing Conference San Francisco Workshop46

    Smart RWD Patterns by Vitaly Friedman    47 April 6th • In this full-day workshop, Vitaly Friedman, editor-in-chief of Smashing Magazine, will present practical techniques, clever tricks and useful strategies you need to be aware of when working on any responsive design project. Most techniques are borrowed from mid-size and large-scale real-life projects, such as large e-commerce projects, online magazines and Web applications. Read more…48
SmashingConf San Francisco Workshop49

$998 $1098

To the tickets →

You’ll save $100 when buying both tickets.

Upcoming Smashing Workshops In 2017

We love bringing people together, and creating a friendly atmosphere for everybody to share and to learn. Our community events are for professionals, like yourself, who want to improve their skills and make a difference. No fluff, no theory — just actionable insights immediately applicable to your work.

Full-Day In-House Workshop? Sure!

We love fixing existing problems. Is your company struggling with legacy systems or a suboptimal workflow? How about front-end issues or responsive design? Well, perhaps we can help. We’d be more than happy to run in-house workshops for your company, tailored specifically to your needs. Get in touch.58

We are flexible about the topics and the format of the workshops. What we really want is to help you solve your problems. Here are just some workshops ideas that we could run:

  • Responsive Web Design
    (e.g. clever tips, techniques, workflow, strategy)
  • Advanced Front-End Techniques
    (e.g. CSS/JS architecture, Sass, LESS, maintanence)
  • Performance Optimization
    (e.g. refactoring, optimization for mobile)
  • User Experience
    (e.g. mobile UX, design patterns, usability testing)
  • Conversion Rate Optimization
    (e.g. checkout process, Web forms)
  • Building and Debugging Web Apps
    (e.g. tools, strategy, maintenance issues)
  • Sketching and Wireframing
    (e.g. sketching interfaces)
  • …and more topics.

Interested? Brilliant! Let’s see what we can do! Just send a short email to vitaly@smashingconf.com59 and simply describe what problems you’d like to solve. We’ll do our best to deliver the most value and effectively address your issues. And don’t worry about the pricing, we’ll find a fair pricing for sure. Yes, it’s that easy!
 

Let’s talk.60

In-house workshops in your company.

Events

The Smashing team loves high-quality content and cares about the little details. Through our online articles, Smashing Books, eBooks as well as Smashing Conferences, we are committed to stimulating creativity and strengthening the web design community’s creative forces.

  1. 1

    Justin Chua

    November 12, 2014 7:34 am

    I am interested to sign up for this workshop:
    Responsive Design: Smart Front-End/Performance Techniques (Nov 19th 2014)

    Before that, I have a few questions:
    1) What is the format or tool required for this online workshop?
    2) Are we allowed to record the video/audio?
    3) Is it a lived meeting? (workshop video/audio available after the workshop hours)

    Thank you.

    • 2

      Vitaly Friedman

      November 17, 2014 7:23 pm

      Dear Justin,

      Thanks for your interest! Now, to your questions:

      1. We are using GoToWebinar to run the workshops, but of course we will provide you with the details regarding the tools and everything, so no worries!

      2. I will be recording the video/audio, of course.

      3. The video/audio will be provided per request after the workshop, but I would need a solid promise that they won’t be uploaded somewhere public. I hope you understand!

      Thanks, Justin!

  2. 3

    Gopal sharma

    April 10, 2015 6:02 am

    I am interested to signup for this work shop: responsive websites, CSS Animation .
    Before that I have a few question
    1)Is this workshop will also provide in India?
    2) Is there any discount for students?
    3) what is the mean of online workshop? Is there any charge for this like: Registration form fee.

    • 4

      Markus Seyfferth

      April 10, 2015 8:14 am

      Hi Gopal, thanks for your interest! :-)

      To your questions:

      1) Yes, the CSS Animations Online Workshop is available in India, too. Keep in mind that it start’s at 9:30 p.m. IST.

      2) Yes, available upon request. Please do send us an email with your scanned student ID to hello@smashingconf.com

      3) The online workshop is available for $49 and lasts for about 2-2.5h. You’ll need to register through a dedicated link, which you’ll receive the day before the workshop starts.

      For any other question, feel free to reach out at hello@smashingconf.com Thanks! :-)

  3. 5

    Andy Mortimer

    June 9, 2015 11:52 am

    Im looking to sign up for the Smart Front-end/Performance techniques on the 26th June, I have a few questions.

    1. We want to display the workshop in our office so a few of us can watch is this allowed, and do we still only need to buy one ticket or is there a group ticket option that we should buy?

    2. What format is the video provided in after the event and how do we receive this?

    • 6

      Markus Seyfferth

      June 25, 2015 6:17 am

      Hi Andy,

      1) It would be just fair if you buy 2-3 tickets for the whole group. :-)

      2) We’ll be recording the seminar, and provide the slides and the video afterwards.

      Feel free to ask whenever you have any further questions!

  4. 7

    Steve Davis

    October 2, 2015 7:33 pm

    I want to buy tickets for the SF Conference in April. Can we do that yet? We have the budget this quarter, but not sure about later.

  5. 8

    John

    October 15, 2015 11:54 pm

    Hi Vitaly et al
    I am pleased I discovered your website. However, I got worried when I saw the dates on the comments section; some go way back to 2007. This gave me the impression that your website might be not current. I am pleased that there are some 2015 dates on this page. Is there some way that you can have the latest comments on your homepage first. I really like the stuff on your site.
    Many thanks
    John

  6. 9

    max campbell

    November 12, 2015 4:29 am

    how do I change the speed of the picture rotation on the home page

  7. 10

    RyanIndustries

    November 20, 2015 8:38 pm

    Hi Vitaly!

    I attended the SmashingComf last year and am super excited about the 2016 conferences! I was wondering if you are planning on a conference in New York again this year. I’m impatiently waiting for the listing of conferences for 2016!!!!

    I can hardly wait!

  8. 15

    Ivana

    February 12, 2016 1:12 am

    Just wondering if there are any more online-only workshops available or scheduled? Or, if I were to buy/register for one that takes place during the conferences, would I be able to participate remotely? Thanks!

  9. 16

    David Wisz

    February 16, 2016 6:39 pm

    Hi SmashingMag, where in SF is SmashingConf SF taking place? Do you have a more specific location than city name?

  10. 17

    Ruchi

    August 12, 2016 4:45 am

    Please plan to conduct a session or workshop in India (Hyderabad). There are so so many of us waiting to get a Smashing experience!!

  11. 18

    Jacob M.

    August 24, 2016 9:50 pm

    Is there any way to get access to these workshops remotely? A recorded version? Webcast? Something?

  12. 19

    David McGuffin

    September 16, 2016 2:58 pm

    Do you hold conferences in the United States?

  13. 21

    Alexis Chapen

    January 22, 2017 7:43 pm

    I cling on to listening to the newscast lecture about receiving boundless online grant applications so I have been looking around for the best site to get one. Could you advise me please, where could i get some?

