Smashing Conferences and Workshops

By The Smashing Editorial

Quality matters. With our conferences1 and full-day workshops2, we aim to bring the best web design experts close to you. If these workshops don’t help you expand and strengthen your craft, what will?

SmashingConf San Francisco (Apr 4–5)

So, do you like challenges? Now, this one is going to smash you alright. Meet SmashingConf San Francisco 20176, packed with smart front-end and UX techniques — CSS/JavaScript architecture, SVG, Flexbox, pattern libraries, performance, UX, interface design, content strategy — to challenge everything about how you design and code — and how to touch someone’s heart with design.

Conference Schedule

Tuesday, April 4th

For this year’s line-up, we invited experts who have worked in small as well as large companies. People who spend day and night working and playing with web technologies. It doesn’t get more practical than that, does it? Get ready, set, go:

7

Our first confirmed speakers, an astronomist Nadieh Bremer and design systems designer Nathan Curtis. Seriously.

Tuesday, April 4th

Wednesday, April 5th

San Francisco Workshops

Our workshops offer the opportunity to get to grips with new ideas and techniques in real depth, with a full day spent on the topic of your choice. It’s a great way to round off your conference experience. By registering for a workshop while buying your conference ticket, you save $100 on the regular workshop ticket price.

Upcoming Smashing Workshops In 2017

We love bringing people together, and creating a friendly atmosphere for everybody to share and to learn. Our community events are for professionals, like yourself, who want to improve their skills and make a difference. No fluff, no theory — just actionable insights immediately applicable to your work.

Full-Day In-House Workshop? Sure!

We love fixing existing problems. Is your company struggling with legacy systems or a suboptimal workflow? How about front-end issues or responsive design? Well, perhaps we can help. We’d be more than happy to run in-house workshops for your company, tailored specifically to your needs. Get in touch.58

We are flexible about the topics and the format of the workshops. What we really want is to help you solve your problems. Here are just some workshops ideas that we could run:

Responsive Web Design

(e.g. clever tips, techniques, workflow, strategy)

(e.g. clever tips, techniques, workflow, strategy) Advanced Front-End Techniques

(e.g. CSS/JS architecture, Sass, LESS, maintanence)

(e.g. CSS/JS architecture, Sass, LESS, maintanence) Performance Optimization

(e.g. refactoring, optimization for mobile)

(e.g. refactoring, optimization for mobile) User Experience

(e.g. mobile UX, design patterns, usability testing)

(e.g. mobile UX, design patterns, usability testing) Conversion Rate Optimization

(e.g. checkout process, Web forms)

(e.g. checkout process, Web forms) Building and Debugging Web Apps

(e.g. tools, strategy, maintenance issues)

(e.g. tools, strategy, maintenance issues) Sketching and Wireframing

(e.g. sketching interfaces)

(e.g. sketching interfaces) …and more topics.

Interested? Brilliant! Let’s see what we can do! Just send a short email to vitaly@smashingconf.com59 and simply describe what problems you’d like to solve. We’ll do our best to deliver the most value and effectively address your issues. And don’t worry about the pricing, we’ll find a fair pricing for sure. Yes, it’s that easy!



Footnotes

↑ Back to top Tweet itShare on Facebook