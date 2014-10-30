Smashing Conferences and Workshops
Quality matters. With our conferences1 and full-day workshops2, we aim to bring the best web design experts close to you. If these workshops don’t help you expand and strengthen your craft, what will?
- SmashingConf San Francisco 20173
- Our public full-day workshops in 20174
- In-house workshops in your company?5
SmashingConf San Francisco (Apr 4–5)
So, do you like challenges? Now, this one is going to smash you alright. Meet SmashingConf San Francisco 20176, packed with smart front-end and UX techniques — CSS/JavaScript architecture, SVG, Flexbox, pattern libraries, performance, UX, interface design, content strategy — to challenge everything about how you design and code — and how to touch someone’s heart with design.
Conference Schedule
Tuesday, April 4th
For this year’s line-up, we invited experts who have worked in small as well as large companies. People who spend day and night working and playing with web technologies. It doesn’t get more practical than that, does it? Get ready, set, go:
- • Denys Mishunov8
Deconstructing Performance
- • Laura Elizabeth9
Selling Design Systems • Design Academy
- • Mark Robbins10
CSS and Interactive Email • Rebelmail
- • Nadieh Bremer11
Hacking The Visual Norm • Visual Cinnamon
- • Tin Kadoić12
Intelligent Interface Design • Five NYC
- • Marcy Sutton13
Accessibility and Performance • Deque Systems
- • Christian Holst14
eCommerce Checkout Optimization • Baymard Institue
- • Jason Grigsby15
Input Fields for Mobile and Sensors • Cloudfour
Wednesday, April 5th
- • Mystery Speaker16
Inside Alcatraz • Mystery!
- • Manuel Lima17
Data Visualization • Google
- • Nathan Curtis18
Living Style Guides • 8 Shapes
- • Jessica Svendsen19
Breaking Out Of The Box • NY Times, Apple
- • Sarah Drasner20
Innovative SVG Animations
- • Rachel Andrew21
Flexbox & CSS Grids • Perch
- • Tim Kadlec22
Performance Optimization • Snyk
$599
Only 50 early-birds! Get ’em already!
San Francisco Workshops
Our workshops offer the opportunity to get to grips with new ideas and techniques in real depth, with a full day spent on the topic of your choice. It’s a great way to round off your conference experience. By registering for a workshop while buying your conference ticket, you save $100 on the regular workshop ticket price.
-
eCommerce Checkout Optimization by Christian Holst26 April 3rd • Checkout optimization is not about “3-5 big fixes”, but much more about 20-30 changes to get the overall UX and flow just right. In the 4 workshop modules we will be working through all core aspects of the checkout flow; from shopping cart to order “Thank You” page. Read more…27
-
Scalable Design Systems by Nathan Curtis29 April 3rd • The role of design with large organizations is expanding, spreading across product teams and influencing decision-making at higher and higher levels. This scale makes it increasingly challenging to align designers and product teams to deliver cohesive, consistent experiences across a customer journey. Read more…30
-
Building Performant Websites by Tim Kadlec32 April 3rd • In this full-day workshop, Tim will explore the techniques and tools you need to begin building better performing sites right away. Performance is a critical consideration for online experiences. Read more…33
-
Smart RWD Patterns by Vitaly Friedman35 April 3rd • In this workshop, Vitaly Friedman (editor-in-chief of Smashing Magazine), will cover practical techniques, clever tricks and useful strategies you need to be aware of when working on responsive websites. From responsive modules co clever navigation patterns and web form design techniques; the workshop will provide you with everything you need to know today to start designing better responsive experiences tomorrow. Read more…36
-
Advanced CSS Layouts With Flexbox and CSS Grid by Rachel Andrew38 April 6th • This workshop is designed for designers and developers who already have a good working knowledge of HTML and CSS. We will cover a range of CSS methods for achieving layout, from those you are safe to use right now even if you need to support older version of Internet Explorer through to things that while still classed as experimental, are likely to ship in browsers in the coming months. Read more…39
-
41
Creative Data Visualization Techniques by Nadieh Bremer April 6th • With so many tools available to visualize your data, it’s easy to get stuck in thinking about chart types, always just going for that bar or line chart, without truly thinking about effectiveness. In this workshop, Nadieh will teach you how you can take a more creative and practical approach to the design of data visualization. Read more…42
-
Advanced SVG Animation by Sarah Drasner44 April 6th • In this full-day workshop, Sarah will teach you the basics of the SVG Animation development and the essentials needed to start using these techniques in production environments for animations both large and small. Read more…45
-
Smart RWD Patterns by Vitaly Friedman47 April 6th • In this full-day workshop, Vitaly Friedman, editor-in-chief of Smashing Magazine, will present practical techniques, clever tricks and useful strategies you need to be aware of when working on any responsive design project. Most techniques are borrowed from mid-size and large-scale real-life projects, such as large e-commerce projects, online magazines and Web applications. Read more…48
$998 $1098
You’ll save $100 when buying both tickets.
Upcoming Smashing Workshops In 2017
We love bringing people together, and creating a friendly atmosphere for everybody to share and to learn. Our community events are for professionals, like yourself, who want to improve their skills and make a difference. No fluff, no theory — just actionable insights immediately applicable to your work.
- Kiev, Ukraine • Smart Responsive Design Patterns51
Projector, Jan. 21st, 2017
- Reykjavik, Iceland • New Adventures in Responsive Web Design52
Ice Web, Jan. 27th, 2017
- Amsterdam, Netherlands • Smart Responsive Design Patterns53
FITC, Feb. 19th, 2017
- Riga, Latvia • Designing Delightful Responsive eCommerce UX54
UX Riga, Feb. 22nd, 2017
- Zurich, Switzerland — Smart Responsive Design Patterns55
Swiss Mobile Devs, Feb. 24th, 2017
- Toronto, Canada • Smart Responsive Design Patterns56
FITC Toronto, Apr. 22nd, 2017
- Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane — Australia • Smart Responsive UX Design Patterns57
Web Directions, May 4–12, 2017
Full-Day In-House Workshop? Sure!
We love fixing existing problems. Is your company struggling with legacy systems or a suboptimal workflow? How about front-end issues or responsive design? Well, perhaps we can help. We’d be more than happy to run in-house workshops for your company, tailored specifically to your needs. Get in touch.58
We are flexible about the topics and the format of the workshops. What we really want is to help you solve your problems. Here are just some workshops ideas that we could run:
- Responsive Web Design
(e.g. clever tips, techniques, workflow, strategy)
- Advanced Front-End Techniques
(e.g. CSS/JS architecture, Sass, LESS, maintanence)
- Performance Optimization
(e.g. refactoring, optimization for mobile)
- User Experience
(e.g. mobile UX, design patterns, usability testing)
- Conversion Rate Optimization
(e.g. checkout process, Web forms)
- Building and Debugging Web Apps
(e.g. tools, strategy, maintenance issues)
- Sketching and Wireframing
(e.g. sketching interfaces)
- …and more topics.
Interested? Brilliant! Let’s see what we can do! Just send a short email to vitaly@smashingconf.com59 and simply describe what problems you’d like to solve. We’ll do our best to deliver the most value and effectively address your issues. And don’t worry about the pricing, we’ll find a fair pricing for sure. Yes, it’s that easy!
In-house workshops in your company.
