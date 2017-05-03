From Small CSS Tricks To Great Design Mysteries: SmashingConf Barcelona 2017

By Vitaly Friedman

In the brave new responsive web, previously established techniques are getting revised and abandoned. Design workflow changes. Front-end solutions adapt. Performance optimizations get refined and creative, holistic design thinking is required more than ever. It isn’t easy to keep up with all those changes, and that’s where our community conferences come into place. To the early-bird-tickets →.1

About The Conference

In Barcelona, we’ll explore new front-end challenges, UX strategies and design patterns that you can apply to your work right away. No fluff, no theory: just hands-on, practical and on point — things that worked well in real-life projects, with talks and workshops by practitioners from the industry.

4 Just like last year, the SmashingConf flags will be blowing in the breeze from the Palau de la Música Catalana — an architectural jewel of Catalan Modernism. (Large view5. Image credit: Alessio Carone6).

Nothing obvious, nothing superficial: just actionable insights that you can apply to your projects right away. From visual design to front-end, from performance to UX to design systems. Think of it as a little playbook with handy rules of thumb: it doesn’t get more practical than this.

We also want to hear your stories and your experiences. We believe in sharing, and will invite you to speak at the meet-up before the event. The main conference will take place on October 17–18, right at the sunny Mediterranean seaside in the one-of-a-kind Palau de la Música Catalana. It’s an event that might keep you on your toes for quite some time. Seriously.

First Speakers

For this year’s line-up, we invited experts who have worked with both small as well as large companies, ranging from Clearleft to Nike, and Google. Get ready, set, go:

7 Among our first confirmed speakers: Anton & Irene and Chris Coyier.

First Confirmed Speakers

Hands-On Workshops

We’ll also host hands-on full-day workshops19 with practical techniques and strategies taught by practitioners in the industry. So, if you are going to attend the conference, why not attend a workshop as well? In fact, if you book a workshop too, you’ll save $100 off the conference + workshop ticket price.

Why This Conference Could Be For You

This event focuses on the practical. You’ll learn many valuable techniques for your workflow, and you’ll meet fantastic, like-minded people from the industry. You’ll learn:

Strategies for building fast responsive websites, Clever psychological techniques for smarter interfaces, Techniques and guidelines for better mobile UX, Guidelines for scalable CSS and JavaScript, Techniques for better interaction design and typography, How to optimize for performance and content delivery, Gotchas and guidelines with SVG, CSS Grid, HTTP/2, Mistakes and lessons learned from real-life projects, Responsive design patterns for future-ready websites, How to move away from generic solutions towards designs that exhibit soul and personality.

Download “Convince Your Boss” PDF

We also prepared a neat Convince Your Boss (PDF)45 (0.15 Mb) that you can use to convince your boss, colleagues, friends, neighbors, and total strangers to join you or send you to the event. We know that you will not be disappointed. Still not good enough? Well, tweet us @smashingconf — we can be quite convincing, too!

46 “Eight reasons why you should send your incredibly hard-working, deserving employee to the SmashingConf” (PDF47). Quite self-explanatory, really.

We also welcome sponsors to help us create a truly unique, unforgettable conference experience. And you can be a major part of it. We have quite a number of attractive and creative sponsorship options for you, and we’d love to adjust them to your needs. So if you’re interested, please contact us via hello@smashingconf.com — we’d love for you to be involved!

See You In Barcelona!

We are looking forward to seeing you in Barcelona, and who knows, perhaps months after the conference is over, you’ll look back at your workflow, at your projects and at this very article realizing that it wasn’t far off after all. After all, it’s a conference where anything can happen, right? See you there!

Footnotes

↑ Back to top Tweet itShare on Facebook