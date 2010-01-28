The Smashing Email Newsletter

By Smashing Editorial

We love useful stuff, and we love quality writing, that’s why we send out an editorial email newsletter twice a month with useful tips, tricks and resources for designers and developers — thoroughly collected, written and edited by us exclusively for our readers. Once subscribed, you’ll receive a small token of appreciation — a free eBook just for you.

Of course, you can cancel your subscription at any time (just check the “unsubscribe” link in the footer of the last newsletter issue). The Smashing Newsletter will always be free of charge. We respect your privacy; we will never give your data to third parties, nor would we ever spam you. You have our word!

Please keep in mind that we keep the number of ads per issue to a minimum; and to help us cover our costs, we send out at most one monthly special issue which is dedicated to Smashing projects and products. We appreciate your support, and we’ll make sure to keep your subscription worthwhile.

Newsletter Issues

Footnotes

↑ Back to top Tweet itShare on Facebook