Meet “User Experience Revolution”, A New Smashing Book (Pre-Release)

Many companies try to create a great experience for customers. However, few are willing to make the changes required to deliver on that promise. In fact, most companies don't even realize how bad their experience can be. This is why we are working on a new book called "User Experience Revolution," a practical battle plan for placing the user at the heart of your business.

About The Book

You spend the better half of your career reading and reading and practicing for the day when someone says, “Hey design, what do you think?” and they mean it. But, then you get this nagging feeling that you wish articles would stop telling you what to do and start teaching how to implement such changes within a company. How do you put your users at the very center of the organization you work for?

This book is for anybody passionate about user experience, but who may be in a company that needs that extra push. You may be a designer, marketer, content specialist, or in one of the many jobs concerned about user experience.

You don’t need to be a manager, although you might be. You don’t need to be an expert in user experience. You just need a willingness to challenge the way your company does things and be relentless at putting the user first.

This Book Will:

Encourage you to break out of your comfort zone and start influencing the full scope of the user experience Teach you how to articulate the benefits of user-centric thinking Guide you through the process of building a grassroots movement within your company — a movement that will advocate the needs of your users. Provide practical ways you can raise the profile of the user within your organization. Help you find and build a proof of concepts to sell the benefits of a user-centric approach Show you how to get management interested in user experience, and gain their support Identify ways of embedding user-centric methodologies into the culture of the company

A pre-release version of the eBook (PDF, Kindle, ePub, ca. 10 MB) will be immediately available when you buy the printed book.

Table Of Contents Chapter 1: Getting real about user experience design

Chapter 2: How to sell the benefits of user experience design

Chapter 3: Create customer experience evangelists

Chapter 4: Raise the profile of the customer

Chapter 5: Get managerial support

Chapter 6: Develop a proof of concept

Chapter 7: Establish better working practices

Chapter 8: Transform the organisational culture

Chapter 9: A vision of a UX-focused company About The Author 9

Paul Boag10 is a leader in digital strategy and user experience design. He has been working with organizations such as The European Commission, Oxford University, and Doctors Without Borders for over 20 years.

Through consultancy and training, he helps organizations make better use of digital technologies. He helps them meet the needs of today’s connected consumers.

Paul is also a well-respected figure in the digital sector. Author of five books including Digital Adaptation11 and Client Centric Web Design, he also writes for industry publications including this humble magazine, Sitepoint and Net Magazine.

Finally, Paul speaks around the world on user experience design and digital transformation. Alongside speaking, he also hosts the award-winning user experience podcast over at boagworld.com.

Technical Details

248 pages, 14 × 21 cm (5.5 × 8.25 inches),

ISBN: 978-3-945749-51-7 (print),

Quality hardcover with stitched binding and a ribbon page marker,

The eBook is available in PDF, EPUB, and Amazon Kindle formats.

Free worldwide airmail shipping from Germany.

Available as printed, gorgeous hardcover and eBook.

The print release is scheduled for mid-April 2017, and you can download the eBook immediately.

