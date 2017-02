We use ad-blockers as well, you know. We gotta keep those servers running though. Did you know that we publish useful books and run friendly conferences — crafted for pros like yourself? E.g. upcoming SmashingConf San Francisco , dedicated to smart front-end techniques and design patterns.

By Sven Lennartz

The 14th of February is Valentines Day or Saint Valentine’s Day. Why not decorating your desktop with a lovely wallpaper to celebrate it. And then let the love heartfully come into your live.

Please notice that we respect the ideas and motivation behind artists’ work, which is why we’ve given all designers full freedom to explore her creativity and express her emotions and experience through her work. And this is also why the theme of the wallpaper weren’t anyhow influenced by us, but designed from scratch by the artist herself.

These wallpapers are the very best Valentines Day wallpapers from Smashing Magazine’s monthly contest1 – running from 2008 until 2016 and still counting. Please note: These Valentine Day wallpapers do not contain any calendars. If you spot one, there is none. Spread the love!

St. Valentine’s Day

Blow the love over everyone you know! Designed by VeraART from Brussels, Belgium.

Valentine

Love is in the air… Designed by Nicolas De Rechter from Belgium.

Happy Valentine!

I’ve been designing wallpapers since two years with the picture of my Manka dolls. My inspiration for February was Valentine’s Day. Designed by Monika Horvath19 from Hungary.

Sexy Valentine

Because of the event on the 14 february ‘Valentine’ I wanted to spice up the desktops of the people. Designed by Johan Teirlinck from Belgium.

My Heart Is Too Big!

Designed by Adrian Limbasan36 from Romania.

It’s a French Kind of Love

Designed by Nicole Dominguez47 from USA.

Be Mine

“A cutsie calendar theme.” Designed by Sandi55 from Toronto, ON, Canada.

Let The Love Out

Let the love out to the air! Designed by Elie Cheong61 from Malaysia.

This Is Love

Designed by Katerina Bobkova68 from Ukraine.

Love Wallpaper

Suffering from unrequited love? Care to attract your sweetheart right now? Try this free Love Wallpaper at work! Post your and your love’s pic files so that they fitted into the Love Wallpaper’s face silhouettes… Done! Meet your valentine, friend! Designed by Rumake Web Agency from Russia.

Birds Love

Designed by Sacchidanand H Chawan83 from India.

Love Is In The Air

February is one of the coldest months of the year, and I think that love is the only thing that can warm it. Designed by Raluca Dragos93 from Romania.

Hedgehog Love

The only thing more adorable that hedgehogs is hedgehog romance, in the spirit of Valentine’s Day. Designed by Dorothy Timmer111 from Central Florida, USA.

Every Day Should Be Valentines Day

Valentine’s Day is a big business today. I personally don’t celebrate it, because I think if you love someone every day should be Valentine’s Day. That’s what this wallpaper is all about. The two birds – Milo and Pipita – are a wallpaper series and usually they argue about things men and women argue about, but as it’s the Valentine Edition I just went with something cute. — Designed by Nicole Bauer134 from Germany.

Footprints

Yes it’s another Valentine’s inspired wallpaper, I just couldn’t resist! Enjoy (with love). Designed by Federica Sibella147 from Italy.

True Love

Valentines Day chocolates are the perfect gifts to melt a heart. Designed by Manish Jinwal250161 from India.

A Tree of Love

February is a month of “LOVE”, so i create “A Tree of LOVE” Designed by Sandhya Banshal167 from India.

Love Is In The Air

February is all roses, hearts and love, so I designed a wallpaper inspired by these elements — love is in the air. Designed by Margarita Shabanova from Bulgaria.

Love flight

Let’s up in the clouds in this February. You shoud give credence the love flight. Designed by Roman Volkov aka dacascas195 from Russia.

Valentine

Happy Valentine’s Day … Designed by Soodabeh Amirakbari from Iran.

Prints Charming

I’ve been drawing these fingerprint characters for a while. They make people smile. Designed by Phil Scroggs208 from United States.

Love Of My Life

Designed by Elise Vanoorbeek229 from Belgium.

Retro Love

A retro themed Wallpaper, inspired by Deandesign. Designed by Abdus Salam from Pakistan.

Chocolate Heartz for Valentines

Valentines Day chocolates are the perfect gifts to melt a heart. Designed by Manish Jinwal250161 from India.

Abstract Love

This is my first wallpaper… February under the aspect of abstract love… Love isn’t always what we expect… Designed by Mehdi Naqi from Belgium.

Love wall painting

Hey! This is my latest idea on the subject “Valentine’s day”. I know that not everybody loves Valentine’s day but i do! So i hope that you lovers will love my valentine calendar too.Cheers and happy Valentine’s day! Designed by Alexandra Ipate263 from Romania.

Love Splash

Happy Valentine’s Day to you all. Designed by Motion Art-ist from Turkey.

Broken Love

A Valentines Day themed wallpaper, inspired by the love that must fight to exist. Designed by Celsiuspictor281 from Spain.

I didn’t want to design the normal routine love wallpapers… so I thought to do something different. Designed by Zainab Sule286 from Nigeria.

It’s The Love Signal

Let’s beam our love to the universe! Designed by Lew Su-ann291 from Brunei Darussalam.

For the Birds

An old birdcage in the sky. Designed by Kristen Cook from USA.

Be My Valentine

The month of love — Designed by Jana Engelhardt307 from Australia.

Lost Without You…

February, the month of love. This wallpaper is dedicated to all those people out there who have found that one person in life. They would understand this feeling of being lost, if that person is not around to share your joy, sorrow, success, failure. Happy Valentine’s Day!! — Designed by Charuta Puranik from India.

She Loves Me

Ah February, the 14th is the day when we dare a little more than usual, or we await something special from that one person – the better friend, or the better half! — Designed by Rihards Gromuls325 from Latvia.

Love Is Timeless

Love is “strange” to find that the differences between people do not exist. Love is timeless. Designed by Verónica Valenzuela347 from Spain.

Elephants

Big lovers! Designed by Giada Degli Agostini from Italy.

Indian Valentines Day

An Indian Valentines Day Decorative Typography. Designed by Atma Creative Team366 from India.

Valentine

This is a present for valentine enjoy . Designed by Vanhove Jonathan.

Month of Hearts

I hope this month brings many Valentines to you. Designed by Stephanie Lam381 from Australia.

Bird Love

A motive is dedicated to all that keeps warm with love in cold winter days. Designed by Tina Krašovec389 from Slovenia.

Valentine

Happy Valentine’s Day. Designed by Dragos M398 from Romania.

Love Compose

Designed by Kayro C from China.

Love Is All You Need

Designed by WebOlution409 from Greece.

All You Need Is Love

The Beatles said it best! Love is all you need. Designed by Allison Brown421 from Canada.

Hugs And Kisses!

Designed by Denise Johnson429 from Chicago.

Paper Heart For Loveruary

When I was a little boy I usually folded my notes into paper shapes, objects, flowers or different kinds of animals. Unfortunately, I don’t have so much time lately to create origami models, but a handmade paper heart for Valentine’s Day is always a must-have. Designed by Zsolt Szilvai437 from Hungary.

All You Need Is Love

Valentines Dayis all about the love.These love birds represent the selfless love they have for each other. Designed by Adorable Designs458 from the United States.

Love Tipi

A place for lovers to hide. Designed by Malgorzata Nowak479 from Poland.

Valentine’10

Designed by Segers Sven from Belgium.

Set Your Love Free

I doodled a heart with wings in black and white that people liked, so I thought I’d work it up in vibrant colours. Designed by Sadie Moisan507 from Britain.

Craft With Passion

We wanted to create a heart symbol in a unique method. We made it using simple circles and lines. Designed by Rillusion530 from Chennai.

Just Do What You Love Most

I just love to do mandalas, so I did one for you, and I hope you will love it, too. Designed by Temeshi545 from Poland.

It’s Valentine’s Day!

February is the month of love…So Warm those days with the Valentine’s day wallpaper! — Designed by Webolution567 from Greece.

Mr. & Ms. Nice

Designed by Diana Morgado578 from Portugal.

House Of Cards

Designed by Dan Di587 from Italy.

Valentine’s Day Special

Let’s share love. Let’s make memories. Let’s see the world. Designed by Paarva Creations609 from India.

Season Of Love

It’s the season of love. Express your feelings to the ones you love most. Designed by Suman Sil617 from India.

Every Love Story Is Written On Stars

I believe that every Love Story is written by the God on a beautiful Star somewhere far between the galaxies. I believe in these stories, because I believe in Love. Designed by Abin Joe633 from Kochi, India.

Spread Light, Spread Love

A young office clerk and a rockabilly girl? Well, we didn’t see that coming. Good job, Cupid! Don’t forget your flameless candles and Starlightz for this Valentine’s Day. Spread light, spread love! Designed by Lights.com Team645 from United States.

