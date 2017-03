We use ad-blockers as well, you know. We gotta keep those servers running though. Did you know that we publish useful books and run friendly conferences — crafted for pros like yourself? E.g. upcoming SmashingConf San Francisco , dedicated to smart front-end techniques and design patterns.

By Sven Lennartz

Halloween is around the corner and the atmosphere is filled with pumpkins, skeletons, bonfires, horror movies and other scary things spread across the houses, stores and, of course, web sites. Just the right time to spice up your desktop with an appropriate Halloween spirit. And for this purpose you may change your desktop wallpaper and prepare some traditional pumpkin carvings.

In this post we present some beautiful hight quality wallpapers for your scary Halloween party. These images do not contain any calendars. All images can be clicked and lead to a preview. [Links checked January/12/2017]

Halloween Pumpkin 🎃 5Wallpaper

Scary bats and spiders, frightening skeletons, delicious candies and lollies and ominous black cats and carved pumpkins… All bundled up together and you have a perfect Halloween. Trick or treat! Designed by Soraia Mendes from Portugal.

Happy Halloween Wallpapers

Designed by Zanetine Web Design 12 from India.

The Moons Glow

“It is a full moon tonight. The fall wind blows the clouds. The leaves have fallen from the trees and a happy pumpkin sits beneath a spooky tree. The tree and the pumpkin both welcome in the month of October.” Designed by Allison S. Hoge from USA.

Halloween

Designed by Violeta Dabija37 from Moldova.

Punpkin Scarecrow

Designed by Barbara Haider49 from Austria.

Scary Pumpkin

My is my favorite holiday. This calendar shows my desire to make Halloween a darker holiday than it has been in the past for me. Designed by Rachel Cobb from USA.

The Month Of Monsters

To me October is a really fun month, since this is the time of the year where all kind of monsters can hang out together, without caring what universe they come from. — Designed by Maria Keller44963 from Mexico.

Creepy Pumpkin

Designed by Christopher Krahlisch87 from Germany.

Happy H.

Designed by Salma Ali105 from United Arab Emirates..

Night Of The Black Cat

Halloween is nearly upon us once again! I love black cats, so I decided to feature one surrounded by a moon-lit sky. — Designed by Eddie Wong114 from Ireland.

Halloween Cat

Designed by Mohamad Khatib from Lebanon.

Masks

Mistic Tribal Masks temporary exposition in Turin. They really remind to an alien atmosphere. Designed by Ester Liquori143 from Italy.

Will Miss You On This Halloween

Jack-o-lanterns and spooky ghosts are coming to fight the haunted house, witches all alive again! But this time don’t miss your friends. It’s time to scare the family, pals and mates with ghosts! Wish you a happy Halloween night again and again. Designed by Debobrata Debnath152 from India.

Childish

Children day is celebrated in October…in many countries around the world ..They are the future..

The hope for a brighter tomorrow… Designed by Nishith from India.

Trick Or Treat

“As night falls there’s magic and mischief in the air.” Designed by Jason Knight (nativeBrand)167 from UK.

Creepy Ice-cream

To all ice-cream lovers, let’s get creepy this October! Designed by Carmen Ng from Singapore.

Halloween

The time of candies, ghosts, witches and fun. Designed by cheloveche.ru181 from Russia.

Feeling Sorry For All The Pumpkins

Designed by Ricardo Gimenes189 from Brazil.

Zombie’s Grafitti

A mystical month like October diserve an trash art contribution so the dead can go back to life and haunt the living people. This wallpaper was made for terror e thriller lovers. Download and enjoy it! Designed by Vinicius Ervilha from Brazil.

Ghost

Designed by Tiago Santos from Portugal.

Misty Woods

October reminds me of cold nights. Halloween is a time when going up to creepy houses through misty haunted woods is acceptable, which also inspired me to design a moonlight misty composition. — Designed by Samantha Magaard227 from the United States.

A Very Bright Halloween

We want to remind everyone to stay safe this Halloween when trick-or-treating, maybe carry a portable lantern or flashlight. We also wanted to share some ideas we had for adding a special bright touch to your costumes this year – battery operated Halloween string lights! — Designed by Carla Genovesio (from Lights.com234 from the United States.

Moon Owl

Designed by Katerina Bobkova256 from Ukraine.

Scary Moon

Designed by Andy Murphy265 from Northern Ireland.

It’s The Most Terrifying Time Of The Year

The best time of the whole year. The weather get cooler and crisper, the leaves start to change, and all of the things that go bump in the night come out to play. — Designed by Casey Booth276 from the United States.

Skull Wallpaper

Designed by Rumake Web Agency from Russia.

Skeleton Theme

Designed by Shilpa Sharma298 from India.

Sweet Halloween

Designed by Cortando Pixeles307 from Argentina.

Ghostober

“I made this wallpaper a year ago, but i didntcame on time to send it to Smashing magazine.Serching other files i found it, and decide to finish it and post it, halloween is coming, hope you like this ghostsperms hehe!” Designed by Ricardo Delgado318 from México City.

Weird Season

Designed by Ryan Thompson325 from USА.

Happy H.

Designed by JD347 from the United States.

Weeny Scary

Designed by Cheloveche.ru369 from Russia.

It Is Coming

Fall always reminds me of a cozy atmosphere during evenings spent with candles, covered under my fluffy blanket. Everything is shining in warm orange light. Halloween FTW! — Designed by Izabela Grzegorczyk378 from Vienna, Austria.

Howl For October

No Halloween scary tales, witches and goblins fright us! We have our friend Wolfey whose howling scares away the dark, and we can wait for All Hallows Eve in the peace and comfort of our home. Designed by PopArt Studio388 from Serbia.

Festival Of The Dead

Shadows of a thousand years rise again unseen, Voices whisper in the trees, ‘Tonight is Halloween! Dexter Kozen.” — Designed by Suman Sil411 from India.

Spooky Town

Designed by Xenia Latii427 from Germany.

Cute Halloween

Halloween is one of my favorite holidays, so I decided to create four of my favorite monsters. Designed by Maria Keller44963 from Mexico.

Scary Monsters

Designed by Servanne476 from France.

Trick Or Treat!

It’s Halloween on the 31st (of course), and I think this poor kid might have picked the wrong house to go Trick or Treat-ing! — Designed by James Mitchell498 from the United Kingdom.

Trick Or Treat 2000

It is the year 2000, and robots rule the world. This is a photo of a recently completed fully-functional rod puppet, approx. 10″ tall, set within a digital halloween scene via Photoshop. 0000101011001! (robot translation: Trick or treat!) Designed by Out of the Chair Design509 from Canada.

Dead Night

The month the dead walk (apparently). For everyone who celebrates Halloween, with costumes, trick or treats or just a simple desktop wallpaper. Designed by Bogdan Lazar517 from Romania.

Jack O Cal

“Jack O Lantern with 2010 October Calender in mouth. spooky halloween surrounding background” Designed by Lindsey Kellis526 from USA.

Skull Break

Designed by jadekone from Venezuela.

Eerie October

Designed by Jennifer Leigh Holt from Canada.

Pumpkin Spice Spookster

“A spooky, fun, orange-tastic wall for Halloween lovers of all ages.” Designed by Allen from USA.

Creepy October

Designed by Roland Szabó from Hungary.

Creepy October

Designed by Christina Mokry from Germany.

Ghost Friends

“Boney wanted to have friends but they are all ghosts.” Designed by Constantino Co from Singapore.

The Evil Screen

Designed by Misti Kenison.

Kill your boss (Do not take it seriously)

(Editorial Team) Yes, this is a controversial wallpaper. Please do not take it seriously and consider it to be a funny and scary Halloween wallpaper. Some bosses can be quite harsh sometimes, but that’s definitely no the reason to kill anybody. So we do not take any legal responsibilities for the side effects of you having this wallpaper on your desktop. Happy Halloween!

“When your boss yells that you are too immature to be a designer you are morally obliged to stop whatever youare doing, go to him and have an encounter.” Designed by Milana Adamov590 from Serbia.

Halloween Wallpapers Elsewhere

Think Halloween600

Only 1280× 960px. Designed by Zefhar.

601

Ghosts602

800×600, 1024×768, 1280×1024, 1600×1200.

603

Halloween Night Wallpaper604

1024×768, 1152×864, 1280×960 and 1600×1200.

605

Pacman Halloween606

800×600, 1024×768, 1280×1024, 1600×1200.

607

608

Horror, Scary Wallpapers

Skin Walkers609

1024×768, 1152×864, 1280×1024 and 1600×1200.

610

Halloween Pumpkin Wallpaper611

1440×900.

612

Halloween Lights613

Pumpkin and gourd lanterns represent a more artistic side of All Hallow’s Eve. 640×480, 800×600, 1024×768, 1280×1024, 1600×1200.

614

White Chocolate Pumpkin615

This white pumpkin decorated with brown and orange graphics looks good enough to eat. 640×480, 800×600, 1024×768, 1280×1024, 1600×1200.

616

Wallcoo Halloween Haunts617

Over 50 beautiful Halloween wallpapers in various resolutions, at most 1920×1200.

618

619

620

621

622

623

Spooky Halloween624

1024×768.

625

Paci Tubes Halloween Wallpapers626

7 Halloween wallpapers in the resolution 1280×1024.

627

Pumpkins628

1280×1024.

629

Pendemonium630

Only 1024×768.

631

Dangerous Mask632

1600×1200.

633

Halloween In The Midnight Forest634

800×600, 1024×768, 1280×1024, 1600×1200.

635

Halloween Art Design636

Only 1024×768.

637

The Two And The Nightmare638

800×600, 1024×768, 1280×1024, 1600×1200.

639

This is the END (sl)

