Upcoming Web Design Conferences (January–June 2017)

2017 will bring about new conferences as well as play host to your favorite conferences from the past years. This year, the IoT may prove to be as prominent as wearables, while AI could join the ranks of the budding topic — virtual reality.

Conferences are about gathering information and knowledge, but are also opportunities to meet and learn from other like-minded folks in the web design community. Keep in mind that there are always benefits to attending any event. Plus, you’ll be exposed to a large amount of new information, so be prepared to absorb the latest techniques brought to you by distinguished authors and speakers! As you may or may not know, we run a few practical conferences every year ourselves. Next up: SmashingConf San Francisco1, April 4-5. Just sayin’!

Thank you so much for your supportive comments and, as always, please keep reminding me when I’m forgetful! On behalf of the entire SmashingMag team, we wish you all a happy New Year, and lots and lots of informative conferences!

The list is quite lengthy, so let’s dive right in.

January 2017

Front Park City9

“Front is the product conference for UX designers and product managers. It’s a practitioner’s conference. Attendees come for an education, real world, from-the-trenches case studies, and hands-on training from their peers. It’s four days of learning and growth, providing answers to deep organizational questions and insights into how to validate and solve the right problems in the right way.”

When: January 5-6, 2017

January 5-6, 2017 Where: Park City, UT, USA

UXCamp DC 201711

“Come to UXCamp DC for an intimate and exciting day of knowledge sharing about UX design. Meet new people. Discuss new ideas. Get the scoop on new trends in UX design.”

When: January 14, 2017

January 14, 2017 Where: Washington, DC, USA

NDC London 201713

“NDC London 2017 is a full week event with Pre-Conference Workshops on 16-17 January and the actual conference on 18-20 January. The workshops are held at CentrEd at ExCeL and the conference at ICC London at ExCeL.”

When: January 16-20, 2017

January 16-20, 2017 Where: London, England

linux.conf.au 201715

“One of the world’s greatest Free and Open Source Software conferences is returning to Hobart – a small city growing a global reputation for art, produce, and innovation – at the Wrest Point Convention Centre.”

When: January 16-20, 2017

January 16-20, 2017 Where: Hobart, Australia

Next Money Fintech Finals17

“1000 people will gather at PMQ in Hong Kong, with the world’s best speakers assembled to cover fintech design, innovation & entrepreneurship, and see the top 24 startups globally pitch for prizes and cash.”

When: January 18-19, 2017

January 18-19, 2017 Where: Hong Kong, China

Devops Remote Conf19

“We’ve brought in the best speakers in the world to bring you the knowledge you need to stay ahead of the curve in web and mobile programming. We’re also committed to helping you build the best career you can have.”

When: January 18-20, 2017

January 18-20, 2017 Where: Online

Agent Conf21

“Join the world’s best coders that work at Companies like Facebook, Exponent and Soundcloud for two days of inspiration. Agent Conf is about JavaScript and Software Engineering. Nestled in the heart of the Austrian alps, that’s where!”

When: January 20-21, 2017

January 20-21, 2017 Where: Dornbirn, Austria

BuzzJS23

“A conference for developers who use JavaScript on the Front End, Back End, Desktop, and beyond! Sessions at BuzzJS are 45-minutes long. This one day event will allow for a a wide understanding of the various JavaScript technologies that are available today.”

When: January 27, 2017

January 27, 2017 Where: New York, NY, USA

Script’1725

“Script’17 is a one-day, curated and handcrafted JavaScript event for the community. Join us for a day (and night) of fun and education, listening to speakers who shape the world of JavaScript.”

When: January 27, 2017

January 27, 2017 Where: Linz, Austria

So Ember Conference27

“So Ember Conf is focused on advancing the technology and community around Ember. The main event stars 7 showcase speakers and 1 spectacular keynote. Connect during the delightful pre-conference festivities or relax together during the after-conference event.”

When: January 27, 2017

January 27, 2017 Where: San Diego, CA, USA

PHPBenelux Conference 201729

“PHPBenelux Conference days and tutorials will take place at Hotel Ter Elst in Antwerp (Belgium). Friday morning January 27th we have a set of tutorials. The conference is spread over 2 days: Friday afternoon (after the tutorials) and Saturday. Tutorials as well as the conference itself are spread over several parallel tracks. On Friday and Saturday evening, we’re having the conference social. This will include drinks and all the cool side activities.”

When: January 27-28, 2017

January 27-28, 2017 Where: Edeghem, Belgium

DevConf.cz 201731

“DevConf.cz 2017 is the 9th annual, free and open 3-day open-source Fedora Linux and JBoss community conference for Red Hat and community developers, DevOps, testers, and documentation writers, organized to sync, share, and hack on upstream projects with the community in the beautiful city of Brno, Czech Republic.”

When: January 27-29, 2017

January 27-29, 2017 Where: Brno, Czech Republic

Agile Content Conf 201733

“As digital professionals, we know how to create content that meets user needs. We have evidence to prove it, from neuroscience to analytics to lab research. But our stakeholders often see things differently. Collaboration techniques work by building a shared understanding of all of the constraints around a content problem—whether they’re business needs, technical constraints, or legal requirements—and working together to find an approach that meets all of them.”

When: January 30-31, 2017

January 30-31, 2017 Where: London, England

February 2017

Mobile Growth Summit 201735

“Mobile Growth Summit, North America’s Largest Mobile-Only Conference, features the single biggest collection of Mobile Industry thought leaders from User Acquisition, Monetization, and Engagement/Retention assembled all year! During this intensive 2-day, non-vendor conference will can learn from, and connect with, other mobile industry professionals like yourself!”

When: February 1-2, 2017

February 1-2, 2017 Where: San Francisco, CA, USA

2017 UXDEVSummit Conference37

“The next generation of UX+DEV SUMMIT is back for it’s 2nd annual conference happening Winter 2017. This year we will be hands on in UX+DEV areas, integrating and engaging various areas of product development and process in our fields. Whether you are building a new app, updating an existing application’s user interface, or building the next experience, attendees will be”hands-on” throughout the conference learning and applying the best techniques from industry leaders, through interactive talks and workshops, covering both areas of product development and process.”

When: February 1-3, 2017

February 1-3, 2017 Where: Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA

Awwwards’ Digital Thinkers Conf – London 201639

“Each year digital architects, pixel visionaries and curators of dreams alike, come together in iconic cities all over the world to share with us their best-kept secrets.”

When: February 2–3, 2017

February 2–3, 2017 Where: London, England

Axure Prototyping Workshop15141

“Our three-day public workshops are a great way to get an in-person, intensive Axure training course from one of Axure’s (few) recommended trainers. You might even want to drive or fly in for them as space is very limited. As a full time interaction designer using Axure for over 4 years, Ptype principal Debbie Levitt will be sharing best practices, tips and tricks, common newbie mistakes, and aspects of Axure that will make your work faster and easier.”

When: February 2-6, 2017

February 2-6, 2017 Where: Las Vegas, NV, USA

Interaction1743

“Interaction design happens everywhere. As any thing becomes a surface for interaction, any where becomes a place where design happens. Interaction 17 asks: how does environment shape interaction, and how should we, as designers, respond?”

When: February 3-8, 2017

February 3-8, 2017 Where: New York, NY, USA

FOSDEM’1745

“FOSDEM is a free event for software developers to meet, share ideas and collaborate. Every year, thousands of developers of free and open source software from all over the world gather at the event in Brussels.”

When: February 4-5, 2017

February 4-5, 2017 Where: Brussels, Belgium

JFokus 201747

Jfokus is Sweden’s largest developer conference.”If you are registered for Jfokus IoT you can also listen on Jfokus sessions. Jfokus IoT is a conference with focus on Internet of Things and is arranged during Jfokus 2017.”

When: February 6-8, 2017

February 6-8, 2017 Where: Stockholm, Sweden

UX Insight49

“UX insight is a new event, organized to give the UX research community a boost by sharing knowledge, experiences and ideas.”

When: February 9, 2017

February 9, 2017 Where: Utrecht, Netherlands

UX Camp51

“If you’re just getting your start in UX and you’re hoping to learn more, or you’ve been in the field awhile and want to stay current, UX Camp is for you.”

When: February 11, 2017

February 11, 2017 Where: Chicago, USA

ngVikings 201753

“ngVikings are a series of community-driven events across the Nordic countries. Our talks and workshops will be mostly about Angular and other technologies related to the Angular framework. Our goal is to strengthen the Angular community in the Nordics by bringing it together, while inspiring and learning from each other. Nothing fuels collaboration like meetings in real life.”

When: February 11-12, 2017

February 11-12, 2017 Where: Copenhagen, DenMarch

Webstock 201755

“Webstock is an annual celebration of the web and what lies beneath, and of its makers. It is a celebration of the creativity, the culture, the challenges, the craft, and everything in between. It features industry leaders – makers, thinkers and doers – talking on a very wide range of topics and is attended by brilliant people who give a damn about the work they do, the way they do it and the impact it has.”

When: February 13-17, 2017

February 13-17, 2017 Where: Wellington, New Zealand

World IA Day Bristol 201757

“World Information Architecture Day is a one-day annual celebration hosted by the Information Architecture Institute and held in dozens of locations across the globe. Our celebration brings together a diverse community including information architects, user experience designers, content strategists, product managers, developers, scholars, and students.”

When: February 14, 2017

February 14, 2017 Where: Bristol, England

SustainableUX 201759

“This is for UX / Front-end / Product people who want to make a positive impact – on climate-change, social equality and inclusion.” SustainableUX”continues to be an online-only event, in keeping with our goal of helping designers reduce their carbon footprints. In-person conferences can cost thousands of tons of CO2, which we avoid by hosting it on Google Hangouts – which is largely renewable-powered.”

When: February 16, 2017

February 16, 2017 Where: Online

Reasons:London 201761

“Reasons:London is held annually in Old St, London, and brings the very best speakers from design and code to take to the stage and inspire, inform, entertain, thrill, teach and network with web designers and coders that attend from all over the world.”

When: February 17, 2017

February 17, 2017 Where: London, UK

WIAD 201763

“An annual one-day conference celebrating Information Architecture. No matter if you are new to Information Architecture or an experienced professional, let’s get together and share the ways Information Architecture makes a difference in our lives.”

When: February 17-18, 2017

February 17-18, 2017 Where: Zürich, Switzerland

Florida DrupalCamp 201665

“Florida DrupalCamp is an annual conference that brings together web developers from all over the world to learn, network and discuss web development and the Drupal content management system.”

When: February 17-19, 2017

February 17-19, 2017 Where: Orlando, FL, USA

DevFest KC 201767

“DevFest KC is a 100% community organized developer conference with industry experts presenting on exciting topics including mobile, web, cloud, virtual reality, machine learning, and much more! A 1 day conference featuring 3 tracks and 15+ speakers from technology leaders within the community as well as Google product team developers.”

When: February 18, 2017

February 18, 2017 Where: Kansas City, KS, USA

Front Fest 201769

Front Fest is the event on web technologies (HTML, CSS, Javascript … and whatever comes!), where you can meet other front-end developers like you and learn from them. We want to bring together the best front-end development professionals, evangelists and gurus from all over Spain.

When: February 18, 2017

February 18, 2017 Where: Madrid, Spain

The Rolling Scopes Conference71

“Next winter Minsk will once again become a gathering spot for amazing people of the front-end scene presenting hot topics and sharing their expertise and vision. Currently the agenda is still work-in-progress, but we can promise you two full days of delicious content: Workshop Saturday and Conference Sunday!”

When: February 18-19, 2017

February 18-19, 2017 Where: Minsk, Belarus

Owner Summit 201773

“The first thing you’ll realize when you attend Owner Summit is that you’re not alone navigating the waters of running a digital agency. The second thing you’ll realize is the people who attend aren’t your competitors—they’re your allies. And that’s what makes Owner Summit different. You’ll leave with a support system to lean on long after we part ways.”

When: February 20-22, 2017

February 20-22, 2017 Where: San Diego, CA, USA

FITC Amsterdam 201775

“FITC Amsterdam is the intersection of creative technologists, designers, developers and all-around awesome thinkers from the world’s most innovative industries, who meet every year to connect, challenge, inspire and to experience the next era of the digital world.”

When: February 20-21, 2017

February 20-21, 2017 Where: Amsterdam, Netherlands

The Lead Developer New York 201777

“When you’re busy leading a team, coding and maintaining standards, how do you find the time to stay ahead of new technologies and develop yourself as a technical lead? The Lead Developer New York 2017 is a 1-day conference featuring practical advice from experts on leading and motivating your team and high-level sessions on new and disruptive technologies.”

When: February 21, 2017

February 21, 2017 Where: New York, NY, USA

DevNexus 201779

“Our ninth DevNexus will be at the Georgia World Congress Center in Downtown Atlanta, GA.” Topics will include Data andt Integration, Java, HTML5 and JavaScript, Alternative Languages, Agle and Tools and Mobile.

When: February 22-24, 2017

February 22-24, 2017 Where: Atlanta, GA, USA

UX Riga 201781

“Unlike other conferences, UX Riga 2017 is designed as a practical one day conference targeted to digital, e-commerce, IT and product development professionals, designers and developers, as well as local web design agencies, CRM and Marcheting specialists. Keynotes by internationally acclaimed speakers, hands-on workshops, and local case studies will provide inspiration, new ideas and necessary skills to build your client loyalty by improving their user experience of web and mobile applications, as well as other IT and digital products.”

When: February 23, 2017

February 23, 2017 Where: Riga, Latvia

Voxxed Days Zürich83

“This developer conference will bring together popular speakers, core developers of popular open source technologies and professionals willing to share their knowledge and experiences. With six tracks on different topics, quickies and an evening Hackergarten, attendees can satisfy their curiosity and learn new skills while enjoying and having fun!”

When: February 23, 2017

February 23, 2017 Where: Zurich, Switzerland

Typoday 201785

“Typography Day will be organized for the tenth time on 23rd to 25th February 2017 at Colombo Department of Integrated Design, University of Moratuwa, Sri Lanka in collaboration with the Industrial Design Centre (IDC), Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) with support from India Design Association (InDeAs) and Aksharaya.”

When: February 23-25, 2017

February 23-25, 2017 Where: Colombo, Sri Lanka

VOXXED Days Cern 201787

“Voxxed Days is a series of tech events organised by local community groups around the world, sharing knowledge and extending the skills of developers. Voxxed Days CERN brings together internationally renowned and local speakers for a 1-day event at one of the world’s largest and most respected centres for scientific research. Tickets for the event are limited to 225 outside guests.”

When: February 25, 2017

February 25, 2017 Where: Cern, Switzerland

JoomlaDay Florida89

“The second annual JoomlaDay Florida kicks off in Tampa, Florida on February 25th and 26th 2017 with two days of sessions, workshops, panels, and training from the world’s top Joomla! experts and community leaders.”

When: February 25-26, 2017

February 25-26, 2017 Where: Tampa, FL, USA

Forward Web Technology Summit 201791

“Forward is an initiative to help bring the web, well, forward. There’s a lot going on with the web today. Forward’s goal is to be a site where you can see some of the best content from the sMarchest people to help you parse it all.”

When: February 25 – March 5, 2017

February 25 – March 5, 2017 Where: San Francisco, CA, USA

Mobile World Congress 201793

“Mobile World Congress, or MWC, is an annual gathering for the mobile industry and related industries, organised by the GSMA, and held in Barcelona, Spain, the Mobile World Capital. In short: if you’re in mobile, or an industry that supports mobile, or are looking to make contacts in the mobile industry, you simply have to attend MWC in 2017.”

When: February 27 – March 2, 2017

February 27 – March 2, 2017 Where: Barcelona, Spain

ConveyUX 201795

“The Emerald City is busting at the seams with all the high-tech development. Companies big and small are opening offices here and the user experience scene is exploding. If you haven’t been to Seattle before, this is a great time to get introduced. It might rain a bit in February but the temperatures are always mild. ConveyUX is a great opportunity for local and visitors to get together and enjoy the city while we hash about UX.”

When: February 28 – March2, 2017

February 28 – March2, 2017 Where: Seattle, WS, USA

Topconf Linz 201797

“Topconf Linz is a premier international software conference designed for Developers, Product owners / managers, Architects, Project Managers, Methods- and Process-Experts. Our speakers are authors, experts and practitioners across various areas of software development.”

When: February 28 – March02, 2017

February 28 – March02, 2017 Where: Linz, Austria

March 2017

Mobile + Web DevCon 201799

“Mobile+Web DevCon is a three-day event dedicated to helping developers and software engineers like you build awesome apps and websites. Tap into the latest best practices for android and ios app development, network and connect with mobile and web developers across industries, collaborate better with design & development teams, develop faster, more scalable apps for cross-platform performance, discover what’s new in web development.”

When: March 1-3, 2017

March 1-3, 2017 Where: San Francisco, CA, USA

Design Principles & Practices 2017101

“The Eleventh International Conference on Design Principles & Practices features research addressing” design education, design in society, designed objects, visual design, design management and professional practices, architectonic, spatial and environmental design and design for the global village.”

When: March 2-4, 2017

March 2-4, 2017 Where: Toronto, Canada

TOCA ME Design Conference103

“TOCA ME is a design studio based in munich, germany. TOCA ME is organizing local happenings as well as international design conferences.”

When: March 4, 2017

March 4, 2017 Where: Munich, Germany

Spotlight React105

“We’re taking a deep dive into ReactJS and hope you’ll join us to learn how you can leverage this increasingly mainstream technology in your work. This one day event is designed for industry professionals and features notable speakers; attendees can expect to build up their skills with a minimal time commitment and a low price point.”

When: March 4, 2017

March 4, 2017 Where: Toronto, Canada

QCon London 2017107

“QCon empowers software development by facilitating the spread of knowledge and innovation in the developer community. A practitioner-driven conference, QCon is designed for technical team leads, architects, engineering directors, and project managers who influence innovation in their teams.”

When: March 6-10, 2017

March 6-10, 2017 Where: London, England

JDays 2017 – Goteborg109

“jDays brings together software engineers around the world to share their experiences in different areas such as Java, software engineering, IoT, Digital Trends, Web, UX, Agile Methods, Test, Cyber Security and digital trends.”

When: March 7-8, 2017

March 7-8, 2017 Where: Goteborg, Sweden

Mobile Trends Conference 2017111

“Mobile Trends Conference means 3 days full of knowledge, new solutions and inspirations. Over 30 talks, which amounts to around 15h of nothing but knowledge! The best speakers from all over Poland from various IT fields will give their talks! What is more, it is an ideal opportunity for networking – we hope for a turnout of 500-600 people each day!”

When: March 8-10, 2017

March 8-10, 2017 Where: Krakow, Poland

A Day of REST Boston113

“AA Day of REST is a one-day developer conference all about the new WordPress REST API. The event brings together industry experts who are using the API and members of the team who have built it. The conference will be accompanied by two days of front-end workshops that will help you hone your skills for working with the API.”

When: March 9, 2017

March 9, 2017 Where: Boston, MA, USA

SheSays Brighton – The Future Female115

“Welcome to a massive SheSays Brighton evening of networking at the Sallis Benney with four terrific speakers talking about the future, to celebrate International Women’s Day. We’re part of ‘SheSays’ – a global organisation empowering women in the digital and creative industries.”

When: March 9, 2017

March 9, 2017 Where: Brighton, England

React Conf 2017117

“TBA”

When: March 13-14, 2017

March 13-14, 2017 Where: Santa Clara, CA, USA

MobileTech Conference Spring 2017119

The MobileTech Conference Spring is the leading conference for mobile technologies and innovations in Germany. As a trend-setter in the mobile industry, the conference brings in experts from all areas of mobile product development.

When: March 13-16, 2017

March 13-16, 2017 Where: Munich, Germany

Strata + Hadoop World: Make data work121

“Strata + Hadoop World is a 4-day immersion in the most challenging problems, intriguing use cases, and enticing opportunities in data today. Over a hundred of the most interesting people in data will take the stage to share their expertise and ideas, covering everything that’s essential in data today.”

When: March 13-16 , 2017

March 13-16 , 2017 Where: San Jose, CA, USA

JS Remote Conf 2017123

“You need to keep learning. One of the most rewarding ways to do that is by attending conferences. So, record your favorite primetime TV shows, put on your bunny slippers, and join us for some great JavaScript content.”

When: March 15–16, 2017

March 15–16, 2017 Where: Online

VOXXED Days Vienna 2017125

“Voxxed Days is a series of tech events organised by local community groups and supported by the Voxxed team. Sharing the Devoxx philosophy that content comes first. Great blend of Java Rock Star speakers and some of the top talent from Austria and around the globe will be delivering sessions on the latest and most important topics. 2 keynotes and 36 parallel sessions will take place during the two days to make a total of 38 great sessions.”

When: March 16-17, 2017

March 16-17, 2017 Where: Vienna, Austria

MIDWEST PHP 2017127

“Midwest PHP is the FUN conference. This is our fifth annual conference, and each year it gets better and better. Our goal is to share best practices, ideas, and techniques about building state-of-the-art software applications.”

When: March 17-18, 2017

March 17-18, 2017 Where: Bloomington, MN, USA

Codemobile Developer Conference129

“CodeMobile is a UK developer conference that has been created by developers who love creating apps in the mobile space. Its an opportunity to network, share ideas and to provide an opportunity for developers to collaborate. The conference has 2 tracks, one focussed on iOS development, the other on Android. The conference takes place in Chester, on the North-Wales border and can easily be accessed by public transport from London, Manchester, Liverpool and other major cities.”

When: March 17-20, 2017

March 17-20, 2017 Where: Chester, England

UX Salon 2017131

“UX Salon is intended for anyone who wants learn more about user experience design. This includes User Experience Practitioners, Product Managers, Interactive and Visual Designers, students, startups, entrepreneurs, marketing specialists, and other professionals dedicated to creating usable products and services.”

When: March 19-20, 2017

March 19-20, 2017 Where: Tel Aviv, Israel

The O’Reilly Design Conference133

“At the O’Reilly Design Conference, you’ll learn about business, design, and technical topics of critical relevance. Interaction and UX designers, user researchers, product designers and managers, and entrepreneurs will share important lessons on how to make a lasting impact on your organization—and the world beyond—through design.”

When: March 19-22, 2017

March 19-22, 2017 Where: San Francisco, CA, USA

Yosemite, by CocoaConf135

“Yosemite is no ordinary conference. It is a unique opportunity to be inspired, challenged, and motivated by some truly amazing people, including Daniel Steinberg, Brent Simmons, Ashley Nelson-Hornstein, Andy Ihnatko, and Matt Drance—all amidst the awe-inspiring beauty of Yosemite Valley.”

When: March 20-23, 2017

March 20-23, 2017 Where: Yosemite, WA, USA

UX in the City: Oxford 2017193137

“Co-organised by the team behind UX Cambridge and UX Scotland , and the organisers of UX Oxford, UX in the City: Oxford is a low-cost, high-value event for the User Experience community. Now in year 2, we expect the conference to be bigger and better than our 2016 event. Connect and learn from your peers and leaders in the industry in a comfortable and exciting space and take away skills you can immediately use in your work.”

When: March 20-21, 2017

March 20-21, 2017 Where: Oxford, England

Boost(js)139

“boost(js) is a new international conference in Israel focusing on JavaScript and the JavaScript ecosystem. JavaScript is one of the most popular languages in use today and is used everywhere: in the browser and on the server, in the cloud and on mobile phones, and on all kinds of devices, whether connected to the internet of things or not. boost(js) is a highly technical conference that shows what’s next in the JavaScript world.”

When: March 20-23, 2017

March 20-23, 2017 Where: Tel Aviv, Israel

Oracle Code 2017141

“Oracle Code will include educational sessions for developing software in Java, Node.js, and other programming languages and frameworks using Oracle Database, MySQL, and NoSQL databases. Learn from technical experts, industry leaders, and other developers in keynotes, technical sessions, and hands-on labs. Experience cloud development technology and solutions in the exhibition hall with workshops and other live, interactive experiences and demos.”

When: March 21, 2017

March 21, 2017 Where: New York, NY, USA

JazzCon.Tech143

“Join us in New Orleans for a 3 day event, March 22-24, on Web & JavaScript Development! All tickets include workshop day, and there will be 4 concurrent tracks. Workshops and sessions include: Angular, React, JavaScript, JS Frameworks, HTML5, CSS3, tools, techniques, and more! JazzCon.Tech will bring the energy and community spirit of our previous events to New Orleans for three days of learning and networking.”

When: March 22-24, 2017

March 22-24, 2017 Where: New Orleans, LA, USA

Migrating to a Serverless Architecture145

“Migrating to Serverless is a workshop for developers and architects that want to take advantage of the latest trends in cloud computing: serverless apps and cloud functions. Through hands-on exercises and teamwork, you’ll learn about using AWS Lambda and API Gateway to create responsive event-driven micro-services, auto-scaling web APIs, and high-performance web sites.”

When: March 22-24, 2017

March 22-24, 2017 Where: Vienna, Austria

IA Summit 2017147

“The world’s most prestigious gathering of information architects, user experience designers, content strategists, and all those who work to create and manage information spaces. This is where the community gathers to refine our craft, solve problems, and break new ground. Attendees include industry leaders, mid-weights, and juniors alike – arriving as guests, leaving as friends, and sharing in this celebration of IA practice and culture.”

When: March 22-26, 2017

March 22-26, 2017 Where: Vancouver, Canada

DevExperience149

“DevExperience is the first international conference where software developers from all over the world bring their real & valuable findings to our Iasi software community. It is structured as a training event where experienced people share the latest in practices, tools and technology with a local community eager to learn and improve.”

When: March 23-24, 2017

March 23-24, 2017 Where: Iasi, Romania

Axure Prototyping Workshop15141

“Our three-day public workshops are a great way to get an in-person, intensive Axure training course from one of Axure’s (few) recommended trainers. You might even want to drive or fly in for them as space is very limited. As a full time interaction designer using Axure for over 4 years, Ptype principal Debbie Levitt will be sharing best practices, tips and tricks, common newbie mistakes, and aspects of Axure that will make your work faster and easier.”

When: March 24-27, 2017

March 24-27, 2017 Where: San Francisco, CA, USA

MobCon Europe 2017153

“MobCon Europe brings together attendees from across the globe to network, learn, and get inspired by mobile technologies. The keywords of this edition are”Rise of the Technologies”. Mobile is constantly evolving so does MobCon Europe. The event will give you an insight of the software development trends of the future. Get ready for the best technical speakers from around the world who will talk about Mobile & Web Development, Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence and Intelligent Apps, Virtual and Augmented Reality, Architecture and Infrastructure, Marketing, Testing, UI/UX and Enterprise.”

When: March 25-26, 2017

March 25-26, 2017 Where: Sofia, Bulgaria

From Business to Buttons 2017155

“From Business to Buttons is Scandinavia’s premier User Experience and Service Design conference, held every year in Stockholm, Sweden. It is the meeting place for everyone who wants inspiration, and hands-on advice, on how to generate business value by creating great user experiences.”

When: March 27, 2017

March 27, 2017 Where: Stockholm, Sweden

Destination Code157

“Destination Code is a 4-day training and retreat focusing on code, hardware, design, and building products. Attendees receive exhilarating content, sessions at lunch, workshops in the late afternoon, 4 workshops, each one provided by a top-notch developer, designer, engineer, and team lead.”

When: March 27-30, 2017

March 27-30, 2017 Where: Eden, UT, USA

React London 2017159

“Red Badger is launching a new conference focused on React in London for 2017 – we’re calling it React London 2017. We’re bringing together some great speakers and events – get involved!”

When: March 28, 2017

March 28, 2017 Where: London, England

EmberConf 2017161

“EmberConf is three days of trainings, sessions, activities and good times with the Ember Core Team and community members from around the world. We’ve organized discounted training sessions, an afternoon BonusConf and some local activities for Monday, March 27, the day before EmberConf.”

When: March 28-29, 2017

March 28-29, 2017 Where: Portland, OR, USA

MagmaConf 2017163

“Come and live the hottest tech conference in all of Mexico!

MagmaConf is a unique interactive experience that allows you to learn, network and have fun with Engineering and Design experts from all over the world in a tropical ambient. Get involved to evolve your knowledge and meet new friends!”

When: March 29-31, 2017

March 29-31, 2017 Where: Manzanillo, Mexico

DIBI 2017165

“As designers and developers we know that the best work often happens when we take creative risks. But whether in a start-up, a creative agency or tech giant it can be hard to overcome a fear of failure and find support to pursue bold ideas with energy and commitment.

Our 2017 conference in Edinburgh will celebrate risk taking, encourage participants to step out of their comfort zones and ask what we can learn when things do go wrong.”

When: March 30-31, 2017

March 30-31, 2017 Where: Edinburgh, Scotland

Render 2017167

“Render Conf is the successor to jQuery UK, returning to Oxford for its second year in 2017. It’s a single track conference, happening across two days. Expect technical talks with plenty of takeaways to inspire you to be a better developer!”

When: March 30-31, 2017

March 30-31, 2017 Where: Oxford, England

RWDevCon 2017169

“RWDevCon is a conference focused on high quality programming tutorials. It’s right outside Washington DC, brought to you by the teams at raywenderlich.com and 360iDev. Learn about iOS development with Swift via high quality hands-on tutorials led by the authors you know and love.”

When: March 30- April 1, 2017

March 30- April 1, 2017 Where: Alexandria, VA, USA

April 2017

AlterConf 2017171

“AlterConf is a traveling conference series that provides safe opportunities for marginalized people and those who support them in the tech and gaming industries. By highlighting the powerful voices and positive initiatives of local community members, we build hope and strengthen the community’s resolve to create safer spaces for everyone. The conferences go beyond the limited definitions and basic discussions of diversity to create a deeper, more nuanced conversation. Each conference features a wide range of speakers delivering critical analyses of tech and gaming culture and presenting their vision for what our community can be.”

When: April 1, 2017

April 1, 2017 Where: London, England

The O’Reilly Software Architecture Conference173

“Fast-paced and practical, the O’Reilly Software Architecture Conference provides the training that veteran and aspiring software architects, engineers, and senior developers need to stay current with emerging technologies, hone their leadership skills, and support the success of their businesses.”

When: April 2-5 , 2017

April 2-5 , 2017 Where: New York, NY, USA

Yggdrasil 2017175

Yggdrasil is Norway’s most important conference on digital user experience and interaction design. The conference is interdisciplinary and the participants are information architects, interaction designers, webmasters, frontend developers, web designers and related professionals in the private and public sectors.

When: April 3-4, 2017

April 3-4, 2017 Where: Sandefjord, Norway

An Event Apart 2017177

“An Event Apart Seattle is three days of intense focus on digital design, UX, and more. If you care about creating the best possible experiences for the people who use your work, and crave concentrated time to level up your skills in the company of your peers, An Event Apart is the conference you’ve been waiting for.”

When: April 3-5, 2017

April 3-5, 2017 Where: Seattle, WS, USA

UX in the City: Manchester 2017179

“Organised by the team behind UX Cambridge and UX Scotland, UX in the City: Manchester is a new, low-cost, high-value event for the User Experience community. Connect and learn from your peers and leaders in the industry in a comfortable and exciting space and take away skills you can immediately use in your work.”

When: April 4-5, 2017

April 4-5, 2017 Where: Manchester, England

Le Web à Québec 2017 – 6e édition181

“The WAQ is back in force for a 7th edition and several new features await! Come and discover the latest digital trends and meet the important players in the ecosystem. Kill two birds with one stone and also enjoy the many activities of the Digital Week Quebec.”

When: April 4-6, 2017

April 4-6, 2017 Where: Quebec, Canada

SmashingConf San Francisco 2017183

“Meet SmashingConf San Francisco 2017, featuring front-end ingredients, UX recipes and nothing but practical beats from the hidden corners of the web. Only practical, real-life techniques and recipes you can learn from.

We have a quite special line-up of speakers and workshops, with 2 packed days in the magnificent Palace of Fine Arts, on April 4—5, 2017. Bring your thirst for knowledge and your grumbling stomachs as we dig in and explore practical front-end insights, UX strategies, tips, tricks and techniques that are applicable in your work right now!”

When: April 5-6, 2017

April 5-6, 2017 Where: San Francisco, CA, USA

droidcon Italy 2017185

“The main idea behind all droidcon events is to support the Android platform and build up a networking event for developers and companies. We offer high-class talks covering different aspects of the ecosystem, including core development, embedded solutions, augmented reality, business solutions and games. In the exhibition area our sponsors show their latest hard- and software solutions, including phones, tablets, consoles, gadgets and – of course – SDKs, APIs, apps and widgets for business and consumer purposes.”

When: April 6-7, 2017

April 6-7, 2017 Where: Turin, Italy

WebVisions New York City 2017187

“WebVisions explores the future of the Web with a supercool lineup of experts in NYC, Portland, Barcelona, Chicago, Berlin and London. Discover new techniques and strategies to advance your career and organization.”

When: April 7, 2017

April 7, 2017 Where: New York City, NY, USA

Bulgaria Web Summit 2017189

“Bulgaria Web Summit is an annual conference about the modern web. Practical lessons which you can immediately apply in your work and thus gain time and money. The attendance fee is actually an investment. An investment in yourselves.”

When: April 7-8, 2017

April 7-8, 2017 Where: Sofia, Bulgaria

Front End Design Conference 2017191

“Front End Design Conference is two days of immersive web design and front end development delivered via keynote style talks. There is also a day of more in-depth workshops thrown in for good measure.”

When: April 19-21, 2017

April 19-21, 2017 Where: St. Petersburgh, FL, USA

UX in the City: Oxford 2017193137

“Co-organised by the team behind UX Cambridge and UX Scotland, and the organisers of UX Oxford, the conference is a hands-on event for the User Experience community. The conference has a strong practical focus and attracts industry practitioners and decision-makers who want to provide great user experience to their clients.”

When: April 20-21, 2017

April 20-21, 2017 Where: Oxford, England

Lone Star PHP 2017195

“Welcome back to Lone Star PHP for another great year! We’re in our seventh year and we’re making things better all the time. This year’s event will provide all of the great PHP speakers and content you’ve come to expect from Lone Star PHP. After great success, we are bringing back the Training Day. Training Day will provide a more hands-on experience for all that attend. There’ll be plenty of time to spend with the local PHP community too through after-parties and other events.”

When: April 20-22, 2017

April 20-22, 2017 Where: Dallas, TX, USA

React Amsterdam 2017197

“React Amsterdam is a full day two-track conference on all things React, gathering Front End developers across the globe in the tech heart of Europe. React Amsterdam is a heir to the biggest React community in BeNeLux and we have our priorities straight: only the highest quality content with careful balance of practical and visionary talks. React Amsterdam 2017 will take place in the Kromhouthal – former shipbuilding factory at a waterfront of Amsterdam City center.”

When: April 21, 2017

April 21, 2017 Where: Amsterdam, Netherlands

CycleConf 2017199

“We are organizing this conference to connect cyclists from around the world, for a time of tech talks and presentations, and making a space for focused contributions upon Cycle.js and its ecosystem.”

When: April 21-23, 2017

April 21-23, 2017 Where: Stockholm, Sweden

FITC Toronto 2017201

“FITC Toronto is a professional celebration of the best the world has to offer in design, digital development, media and innovation in creative technologies — three days and nights of presentations, parties, installations and performances that unite and transform the industry.”

When: April 23-25, 2017

April 23-25, 2017 Where: Toronto, Canada

Open Vis Conf203

“OpenVis Conf is a two-day, single track conference centered around the practice of visualizing data on the web. Join us to learn about data visualization, information design, data analysis and implementation using the best Open Web technology.”

When: April 24-25, 2017

April 24-25, 2017 Where: Boston, MA, USA

QCon SP 2017205

“The QCon aims to disseminate knowledge and innovation for communities of developers. It is a conference dedicated to the professional developer, reaching leaders of technical teams, software architects, engineering directors and project managers that influence innovation in their teams. The seventh QCon Sao Paulo will be the largest ever held in QCon Brazil. With three days of conference and two workshops will be 15 tracks and more than 90 speakers. This will also be the most international of all Brazilians Qcons.”

When: April 24-26, 2017

April 24-26, 2017 Where: Sao Paolo, Brazil

DrupalCon Baltimore 2017207

“At DrupalCon, you’ll learn to make, think about, and do things differently with Drupal. There are 12 session tracks, featuring topics like UX, DevOps, project management, and PHP. And each track includes sessions for beginners, experts, and everyone between. You can also join full-day summits or choose from a day full of training courses.”

When: April 24-28, 2017

April 24-28, 2017 Where: Baltimore, MA, USA

Now What? Conference 2017209

“Now What? Conference is two days of talks and workshops about how to maintain and improve your website. It’s not just about making a new site — it’s about getting better at handling your current one. Join us and our team of experienced web-hands to navigate the high seas of website maintenance — from writing great copy to tracking content effectiveness — and ensure that you have what you need for smooth sailing.”

When: April 26-27, 2017

April 26-27, 2017 Where: Sioux Falls, SD, USA

Peers Conference 2017211

“Peers is an inclusive and people-focused tech event for web and software developers. But more that that — we are a community — and our connection is deeper than our code. We aim to offer an opportunity to learn, to grow and to share, with the folks who do what you do. We’ve traded the velvet rope atmosphere of some conferences for a friendly hello, and often, a hug or two. We promise, you’ll feel the difference.”

When: April 26-28, 2017

April 26-28, 2017 Where: Seattle, WS, USA

Generate NYC 2017213

“Generate conferences are brought to you by net magazine and Creative Bloq, the world’s leading design titles, and curated by Oliver Lindberg. All our events aim to be a valuable source of practical takeaways, inspiration and networking opportunities. Generate is packed with top content from world-class speakers and help you sharpen your web design skills.”

When: April 27-28, 2017

April 27-28, 2017 Where: New York, NY, USA

IoT Global Congress 2017215

We are excited to announce 2017 keynotes and speakers for IoT Global Congress 2017 in London. These include IBM, ARM, Orange, Sprint, TELE2 and many more!

When: April 27-28, 2017

April 27-28, 2017 Where: London, England

Jazoon Techdays Spring 2017217

“Jazoon TechDays is a one-day conference which takes place twice a year. Every edition focuses on a single topic and features high-quality speakers.In autumn the conference takes place in Zurich and in spring in Bern.”

When: April 28, 2017

April 28, 2017 Where: Bern, Switzerland

JS DayES219

“The best sessions on the technology ecosystem of JavaScript. A whole day of workshops and another of exciting talks.”

When: April 29-30, 2017

April 29-30, 2017 Where: Madrid, Spain

May 2017

GOTO Chicago 2017221

“GOTO Conference is a software development conference designed for developers, team leads, architects, and project managers and is organized”for developers by developers”. As software developers and architects ourselves, we wanted to create a great social and learning experience.”

When: May 1-4, 2017

May 1-4, 2017 Where: Chicago, MI, USA

HOW Design Live223

“One of the largest annual gatherings of creative professionals in the world, HOW Design Live is a career-changing, life-altering experience that provides: more than 80 educational sessions, 13 keynotes, nearly 4,000 attendees, an exclusive opportunity to preview new tools, technologies and products, Workshops and Master Classes and a creative community that embraces everyone and empowers real opportunities.”

When: May 2-6, 2017

May 2-6, 2017 Where: Chicago, MI, USA

Create Upstate225

“Create Upstate 2015 was even bigger than last year, with a line-up of stellar speakers, a new Marchetplace, and some fantastic food, this year is sure to go down in the record books. This isn’t just a conference. It’s a gathering of the Upstate NY design community, an opportunity to connect with people across the entire state.”

When: May 4-5, 2017

May 4-5, 2017 Where: Syracuse, NY, USA

Respond 2017245233227

“Now in its third year, and curated by John Allsopp, cited by Ethan Marcotte as one of the originators of Responsive design, Respond goes beyond the technology, to address the myriad challenges we face in delivering modern, responsive Web experiences. Featuring a mix of renowned international and local speakers, including the founder of Responsive Web Design Ethan Marcotte, Respond is one of the World’s leading events for the Web industry.”

When: May 4-5, 2017

May 4-5, 2017 Where: Sydney, Australia

CSS Conf EU 2017229

“Dedicated to everyone who loves and writes CSS: CSSconf EU is a one-day, one-track community conference that unites world-class speakers, top-notch engineers & web designers, and many more with an affinity for CSS in Berlin, Germany.”

When: May 5, 2017

May 5, 2017 Where: Berlin, Germany

JS Conf EU 2017231

“JSConf EU is a professional, not-for-profit, labour-of-love conference for the JavaScript community. It’s a two day affair, with many related side events in the days surrounding it. JSConf EU is an invitation for the community to come together and for new people to get to know and join the community.”

When: May 6-7, 2017

May 6-7, 2017 Where: Berlin, Germany

Respond 2017245233227

“Now in its third year, and curated by John Allsopp, cited by Ethan Marcotte as one of the originators of Responsive design, Respond goes beyond the technology, to address the myriad challenges we face in delivering modern, responsive Web experiences. Featuring a mix of renowned international and local speakers, including the founder of Responsive Web Design Ethan Marcotte, Respond is one of the World’s leading events for the Web industry.”

When: May 8-9, 2017

May 8-9, 2017 Where: Melbourne, Australia

OSCON 2017235

“OSCON is where the open source community gathers to celebrate achievements, spark new ideas, and map the future of open computing through collaboration, education, and connecting people with technology.”

When: May 8-11, 2017

May 8-11, 2017 Where: Austin, TX, USA

Front Salt Lake City 2017237

“Two full days of dedicated time away from your desk, learning better ways to work together and to be inspired to grow your career in UX and Product Management. Immerse yourself in 2 days of real world, from-the-trenches case study talks and interactive panels discussions from innovative, working professionals.”

When: May 9-10, 2017

May 9-10, 2017 Where: Salt Lake City, UT, USA

JsDay 2017239

“From case studies to project management, from new technologies to established ones, from development environments to best practices and mobile development, everything a javascript ninja should know [will be] covered during the jsDay 2017.”

When: May 10-11, 2017

May 10-11, 2017 Where: Verona, Italy

BIM 2017241

“The International Conference on Building Information Modelling (BIM) in Design, Construction and Operations is reconvened following the success of the first meeting that took place in Bristol, UK. The conference fulfils the vital task of bringing together experts from industry, practice and academia to debate those key topics, to develop innovative solutions, and predict future trends. The conference includes a range of presentation forums, including plenary papers, workshops, seminars, and panel sessions.”

When: May 10-12, 2017

May 10-12, 2017 Where: Alicante, Spain

ACE! 2017243

“ACE! is the largest regional conference of its kind in Central Europe, attracting people from all over the region. The Building Software Better track includes the traditional ACE! content such as agile, lean, Scrum, Kanban, and other tools and methods for improving the software development process. This year we’re adding a Building Better Products track that features Lean Startup, LeanUX, Design Thinking, and Customer Development topics.”

When: May 11-12, 2017

May 11-12, 2017 Where: Krakow, Poland

Respond 2017245233227

“Now in its third year, and curated by John Allsopp, cited by Ethan Marcotte as one of the originators of Responsive design, Respond goes beyond the technology, to address the myriad challenges we face in delivering modern, responsive Web experiences. Featuring a mix of renowned international and local speakers, including the founder of Responsive Web Design Ethan Marcotte, Respond is one of the World’s leading events for the Web industry.”

When: May 12, 2017

May 12, 2017 Where: Brisbane, Australia

phpDay 2017247

“phpDay 2017 will be from 12th to 13th of May. We’ll show new development traits, best-practices and success cases related to quality, revision control, test-driven development, continuous integration and so on. There are also talks about design, project management, agile and various php-related technologies like Zend Framework2, Symfony2, Laravel, Drupal, WordPress.”

When: May 12-13, 2017

May 12-13, 2017 Where: Verona, Italy

Revolution Conf249

“RevolutionConf is a one-day, platform and language agnostic, software development conference being held on May 13, 2016 in Virginia Beach, VA. We are a 501c3 non-profit that formed specifically for running this great event. Join us for a day of coding, learning and networking while overlooking the beautiful sand and beaches of Virginia Beach.”

When: May 13, 2017

May 13, 2017 Where: Virginia Beach, VA, USA

beyond tellerrand // DÜSSELDORF 2017251

“In 2010 March Thiele founded beyond tellerrand. The name beyond tellerrand expresses the aim, that everybody involved wants look a bit further, look beyond the edge. It also reflects the global perspective of the event. The expression is a mix of the English word”beyond” and the German phrase”Über den Tellerrand schauen,” which means”Think outside the box”.”

When: May 15-17, 2017

May 15-17, 2017 Where: Dusseldorf, Germany

Riga Dev Day 2017253

“Riga Dev Day is an event by software developers for software developers. The agenda will be carefully organized to include over 40 of only the most relevant topics and technologies. Expect the delivery to be hands-on and immediately useful. Oh, and we have zero tolerance for sales pitches. With tracks, covering JVM, Oracle, Mobile, DevOps, Web development, IoT, Databases and other case studies, you have a lot of space to share ideas across different backgrounds, with estimated 400+ participants.”

When: May 15-17, 2017

May 15-17, 2017 Where: Riga, Latvia

An Event Apart Boston 2017255

“An Event Apart Boston is three days of intense focus on digital design, UX, and more. If you care about creating the best possible experiences for the people who use your work, and crave concentrated time to level up your skills in the company of your peers, An Event Apart is the conference you’ve been waiting for.”

When: May 15-17, 2017

May 15-17, 2017 Where: Boston, MA, USA

SDD 2017257

“SDD 2017 features over 100 in-depth sessions and workshops on a wide range of key software development topics, delivered by world-class speakers, with a keynote from Neal Ford. The event runs for five days, with the main three-day conference taking place from Tuesday to Thursday, and optional all-day workshops on the Monday and Friday.”

When: May 15-19, 2017

May 15-19, 2017 Where: London, England

Syntax Code & Craft Convention 2017259

“The Syntax Code & Craft Convention – more commonly referred to as ‘SyntaxCon’ – aspires to become the SouthEast’s premier programmer’s code gathering. The event is focused on fostering ongoing education among the developer community and will provide sessions, talks and workshops across 4 main tracks: Mobile Development, Front-End Development, Back-End Development and Platforms.”

When: May 18-19, 2017

May 18-19, 2017 Where: Charleston, SC, USA

React Europe 2017261

“The conference aims to give talks that inspire and explore new futuristic ideas dealing with all the techs we enjoy including React.js, React Native, GraphQL, Relay, Universal apps, inline CSS and more. ReactEurope is also a great occasion to socialize, meet new people and old friends, hack together, taste delicious food and have fun in the beautiful city of Paris.”

When: May 18-19, 2017

May 18-19, 2017 Where: Paris, France

Voxxed Days Athens263

“This developer conference will bring together popular speakers, core developers of popular open source technologies and professionals willing to share their knowledge and experiences. It’s a 3 days event, one pre-conferene day with workshops, the main event day with 2 keynote sessions, 3 tracks on different topics and 17 international speakers and one post-conference day with workshops.”

When: May 18-20, 2017

May 18-20, 2017 Where: Athens, Greece

Sud Web 2017265

South Web is a humanely sized wandering conference that emphasizes the well-being and the values of exchange. Two days dedicated to continuous improvement to better work together. Take home a new look to better understand the web of today and the world of tomorrow.

When: May 19-20, 2017

May 19-20, 2017 Where: Aix-en-Provence, France

DEVit Web Conference 2017267

“Each year we meticulously vet and select remarkable speakers to deliver the best talks on web development. Whether it’s Frontend, Backend, DevOps or Mobile that you care about, join us to learn about the most modern practices and techniques. A truly 360° conference!”

When: May 20-21 , 2017

May 20-21 , 2017 Where: Thessaloniki, Greece

Strata + Hadoop World269

“Strata + Hadoop World is the largest conference of its kind in the world, keeping a laser-sharp focus on how data can be used to shape critical decisions across disciplines and industries, from finance and sMarch cities to retail and government. Our talented and expert speakers will share compelling data case studies, proven best practices, effective new analytic approaches, and exceptional skills.”

When: May 22-25 , 2017

May 22-25 , 2017 Where: London, UK

UXLx – User Experience Lisbon 2017271

“UXLx is a premier User Experience Conference, and our speaker lineup is really the cream of the crop in the industry worldwide. You’ll not only be inspired by their 10 thought provoking talks but you’ll have the opportunity to learn one on one in their 20 practical workshops.”

When: May 23-26, 2017

May 23-26, 2017 Where: Lisbon, Portugal

Front-Trends 2017273

“Front-Trends is one of Europe’s most established annual conferences for professional front-end developers to meet, learn and get inspired. See how the pros build the future face of the web and get motivated from a wide spectrum of front-end talks beyond the ordinary.”

When: May 24-26, 2017

May 24-26, 2017 Where: Warsaw, Poland

UX London 2017275

“We bring engaging industry leaders from around the world to present a combination of inspirational talks and lively, hands-on workshops. Each day of the conference focusses on a specific area of UX. Our flexible ticket structure lets you immerse yourself in the whole event, or just the days most relevant to you.”

When: May 24-26, 2017

May 24-26, 2017 Where: London, UK

php[tek] 2017277

“php[tek] is a PHP conference like no other: it brings together great technology content and great people and mixes them up in a wonderful cocktail of PHP fun. We like to think of php[tek] as a professional conference with a community flair. You will find a high-quality presentations by the brightest experts in the PHP world, coupled with a welcoming and friendly community of attendees and speakers.”

When: May 24-26, 2017

May 24-26, 2017 Where: Atlanta, GA, USA

TypoTalks Berlin 2017279

“Many people still haven’t embraced the joy of change. TYPO Berlin 2017 will tackle methodological agility, and aims to facilitate a rethinking. Visitors and speakers from all over the world meet at TYPO Berlin. The programme encompasses more than 60 presentations, workshops, interviews, films, discussions, and much more on 5 stages.”

When: May 25-27, 2017

May 25-27, 2017 Where: Berlin, Germany

Frontend United 2017281

“Frontend United is a yearly European conference that moves from country to country. Its aim is to bring frontend developers, designers and Drupal themers from all kinds of backgrounds closer together and share knowledge, experiences and ideas face-to-face. We reach out to specialists around the globe to share their passion.”

When: May 26-27, 2017

May 26-27, 2017 Where: Athens, Greece

UpFront 2017283

“The conference will bring together the world’s foremost authorities on development, design, UX/UI and all things web and is ideal for any developer or designer looking for access to hot topics and the latest trends.”

When: May 27, 2017

May 27, 2017 Where: Manchester City, NH, USA

Webinale 2017285

“The webinale is the conference for digital professionals, trendsetters and makers on the World Wide Web – it is the optimal crossover platform for knowledge, inspiration and experience across all fields of Web technologies.”

When: May 29-June 02, 2017

May 29-June 02, 2017 Where: Berlin, Germany

June 2017

Web Rebels 2017287

“Web Rebels is a non-profit, community driven conference for everyone who loves developing applications and services using web technology. Two days, one track, 16 speakers — and a member of the JSConf Family Of Events.”

When: June 1-2, 2017

June 1-2, 2017 Where: Oslo, Norway

La Product Conference #2 – 2017 Edition289

“The Product Conference is the first conference dedicated to Product Management in France. 3 tracks in parallel to tackle many subjects of the imagination of new products to conquer millions of users.”

When: June 1, 2017

June 1, 2017 Where: Paris, France

UXPA 2017291

“Whether you’re running an in-house UX department or managing a team at an agency that services many clients, you know how hard it can be to keep on top of emerging trends.”

When: June 5-8, 2017

June 5-8, 2017 Where: Toronto, Canada

UX Scotland 2017293

“Returning for its 5th year, UX Scotland 2017 is the UX & design conference that allows participants to connect and learn from their peers and leaders in the industry. You’ll leave with new ideas and skills to improve your user experiences, an increased professional network, and memories of many useful conversations.”

When: June 7-9, 2017

June 7-9, 2017 Where: Edinburgh, UK

Kerning 2017295

“Kerning features two days of workshops (June 7th and 8th) and a Conference day full of talks (June 9th). Kerning offers a very interesting chance to meet developers, gurus, managers and innovators from all over the world. Kerning is a non-profit event. We want to help grow a community of prepared developers keeping knowledge affordable.”

When: June 7-9, 2017

June 7-9, 2017 Where: Faenza, Italy

Flupa UX-Days 2017297

“Since its first edition in 2012, the FLUPA UX-Day has quickly established itself as the essential meeting place for UX professionals (from the public or private sectors, researchers, students). Bringing together more than 200 participants each year since 2012, 300 in 2015, the FLUPA UX-Day offers exchange with UX professionals.”

When: June 8-9, 2017

June 8-9, 2017 Where: Paris, France

Generate San Francisco 2017299

“Generate conferences are brought to you by net magazine and Creative Bloq, the world’s leading design titles, and curated by Oliver Lindberg. All our events aim to be a valuable source of practical takeaways, inspiration and networking opportunities. Generate is packed with top content from world-class speakers and help you sharpen your web design skills.”

When: June 9, 2017

June 9, 2017 Where: San Francisco, CA, USA

ReactJS Day301

“React.js is the JavaScript library developed by Facebook and Instagram to create fast and reusable user interfaces.

Introducing new development paradigms and best practices to the frontend, it has gathered a large and active community of developers. The conference is organized by GrUSP, the organizers of jsDay, in partnership with FEVR.”

When: June 10, 2017

June 10, 2017 Where: Verona, Italy

M-Enabling Summit 2017303

“The M-Enabling Summit is the only program exclusively dedicated to promoting mobile accessible and assistive applications and services for senior citizens and users of all abilities. It is an annual meeting place for all who create and contribute accessible ICT products, services and consumer technologies.”

When: June 12-14, 2017

June 12-14, 2017 Where: Washington, D.C., USA

GoTo Amsterdam 2017305

“We believe that learning is a life-long process that’s why we create conferences for developers by developers. That’s what drives us to produce the best meeting place for innovators and thought leaders. In 2017 GOTO Amsterdam returns for its seventh edition. The conference topic is Digital Transformation, a topic that couldn’t be more relevant.”

When: June 12-14, 2017

June 12-14, 2017 Where: Amsterdam, Netherlands

NDC Oslo 2017307

“NDC Oslo will be a 5-day event with 2 days of pre-conference workshops and 3 days of conference. The conference will cover topics such as NET Framework, Agile, C++, Cloud, Database, Design, Devops, Embedded, Front-End Framework, Fun, Functional Programming, Gadgets, Internet of Things, Javascript, Microsoft, Misc Languages, Mobile, People, Programming Languages, Security, Techniques, Testing, Tools, UX – Web and more.”

When: June 14-16, 2017

June 14-16, 2017 Where: Oslo, Norway

ConvergeSE 2017309

“It’s for designers with a free heart and a love of details. It’s for the developers who code for joy and are filled with a passion for technology. It’s for the love of the web and the love of our community. Converge SE is for you and me and everyone.”

When: June 14-16, 2017

June 14-16, 2017 Where: Columbia, SC, USA

DinosaurJS Conference 2017311

“DinosaurJS is a non-profit, community-driven JavaScript conference happening in Denver, Colorado.”

When: June 15, 2017

June 15, 2017 Where: Denver, CO, USA

PiterCSS Conference 2017313

“TBA”

When: June 16, 2017

June 16, 2017 Where: TBA, USA

CSSDay 2017315

“CSS Day is a two-day advanced web development conference, one day about CSS, and one day about HTML. The new HTML Special treats a few advanced HTML5 topics such as iframes, links, and SVG.”

When: June 15-16, 2017

June 15-16, 2017 Where: Amsterdam, Netherlands

The O’Reilly Velocity Conference317

“We’ve reached a point where the component parts of our software—technical, social, and organizational—exceed our ability to control their complexity. How do we build and manage systems that are too large to understand, too complex to control, and that fail in unpredictable ways?”

When: June 19-22, 2017

June 19-22, 2017 Where: San Jose, CA, USA

O’Reilly Fluent 2017319

“Since 2012, Fluent has brought together talented people from diverse backgrounds who are building great projects and experiences for the web. Developers, software engineers, interaction and UX designers, and web professionals come to Fluent to share their experiences and expertise, and to keep up with the sheer volume of new and evolving web development tools and practices.”

When: June 19-22, 2017

June 19-22, 2017 Where: San Jose, CA, USA

Devoxx Poland 2017321

“Devoxx is a conference by developers for developers at an affordable price this way every developer can enjoy this unique experience. [We provide] a first class tech conference where passionate developers can network, hack, get inspired and learn all week long. During 4 days, 2.500 Devoxxians from 20 different countries attend Devoxx Poland including 100 speakers and another 600K developers enjoy the presentations online. Making Devoxx the biggest Java conference in Poland.”

When: June 21-23, 2017

June 21-23, 2017 Where: Krakow, Poland

QCon New York 2017323

“QCon empowers software development by facilitating the spread of knowledge and innovation in the developer community. A practitioner-driven conference, QCon is designed for technical team leads, architects, engineering directors, and project managers who influence innovation in their teams.”

When: June 26-28, 2017

June 26-28, 2017 Where: New York, NY, USA

DWX Developer Week 2017325

“The DWX – Developer Week will bring the fields of .NET, Mobile and Web development, soft skills, makers and Internet of Things under one roof in Nuremberg. The participants will get to see 200 experts in the field, some 250 lectures and practice their craft during the workshop day.”

When: June 26-29, 2017

June 26-29, 2017 Where: Nuremberg, Germany

O’Reilly Artificial Intelligence Conference327

“Underneath all the AI hype, real breakthroughs are happening—and obstacles to applied AI are being overcome—allowing AI developers to create software that doesn’t just do what it’s told, but has the ability to anticipate the needs of its users through a combination of pattern recognition, knowledge, planning, and reasoning. That’s why we’ve created the O’Reilly Artificial Intelligence Conference, bringing the growing AI community together to explore the most essential and intriguing topics in intelligence engineering and applied AI.”

When: June 26-29, 2017

June 26-29, 2017 Where: New York, NY, USA

UXLausanne 2017329

“Improve and develop your skills, attending a human-sized conference, blending together creativity and pragmatism. Share moments and ideas with the UX community, as well as connecting and amplifying your network and its impact. Meet innovators and people sharing your interests from all across Switzerland and Europe, discuss your projects and get a whiff of the new trends.”

When: June 29-30, 2017

June 29-30, 2017 Where: Lausanne, Switzerland

Dutch PHP Conference 2017331

“The target audience for this conference are PHP and Mobile Web Developers of all levels, software architects, and even managers. Beginners will find many talks aimed at helping them become better developers, while more experienced developers will come away inspired to do even better and with knowledge about the latest tools and methodologies.”

When: June 29- July 1, 2017

June 29- July 1, 2017 Where: Amsterdam, Netherlands

