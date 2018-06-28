Advanced CSS Layouts With Flexbox and CSS Grid

This is a release candidate of the next SmashingMag. Report a bug on GitHub or via email. Beware of cats.
Full-day workshop • June 28th
This workshop is designed for designers and developers who already have a good working knowledge of HTML and CSS. We will cover a range of CSS methods for achieving layout, from those you are safe to use right now even if you need to support older version of Internet Explorer through to things that while still classed as experimental, are likely to ship in browsers in the coming months.
CSS Layout has been stuck somewhere around 2006 for several years. We have had to attempt complex layout using tools such as floats and positioning. These methods never designed for complex page and application layout. However things are changing and it’s a great time to take a look at the layout methods that are now part of modern CSS, and those coming in the very near future.
The aim is to teach you some tips that Rachel has learned working on real projects, alongside sharing some of the exciting things that I’ve been experimenting with as I look into emerging specifications. This will be a practical workshop, we will work through code examples together, and you’ll have those worked examples to take away to experiment with further or to share with your team.
Basic understanding of CSS and JavaScript.
Please bring your own laptop (Mac or Win) with your favorite text editor.
