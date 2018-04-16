Skip to main content

This is a release candidate of the next SmashingMag. Report a bug on GitHub or via email. Beware of cats.

Aaron Draplin

Aaron Draplin will run a workshop on

Behind the Scenes with the DDC

Full-day workshop • April 16th

Whether you are designing an app or a website, following best practices and design methodologies will always help ensure your designs are usable and engaging. In this workshop we’ll explore the design process in detail including user research, sketching, and visual design. Through real world examples you’ll see how an idea can evolve into a design.

What you’ll learn in this workshop:

Get the inside scoop with Aaron Draplin of Draplin Design Co. and learn what goes on behind the scenes! We’ll give an in-depth walk through of some of our projects and answer questions in a more intimate setting.

Tips, tricks, tales and threats from our questionable existence! Questions answered. Riddles solved. Enigmas discussed. Don’t miss out!

What hardware/software do you need?

No technology required though a laptop or iPad might be helpful at times. This is a workshop for people of all skill levels. There will be no programming. We’ll be talking about design methods and ideas. Please bring your favorite pencil. Notebooks will be provided.

Time & Location

This full-day workshop will be hosted at the SF State University Downtown Campus and will take place before the two days of Smashing Conference. The workshop will be running from 9:30am to 5:30pm on Monday, April 16th.

Save $100 when signing up for the conference and a workshop!

Register for the workshop →

You can save $100 by getting a conference + workshop ticket. Or by becoming one of us.

Location:
Westfield San Francisco Centre 835 Market Street, 6th Floor San Francisco, California 94103
Google Maps
Schedule:
  • Doors, open, Registration
  • Introduction & Kick-off
  • Coffee break
  • Lunch
  • Afternoon Session
  • Coffee break
  • The end, networking
Workshop includes:
  • Lunch and Snacks
  • Coffee, tea
  • Paper and pen