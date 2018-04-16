Critical Design Thinking

This is a release candidate of the next SmashingMag. Report a bug on GitHub or via email. Beware of cats.
Entrepreneurial success relies on approaching problems with a creative mind and critical eye. This workshop is designed to teach participants multiple tactics for creative and critical thinking in a fastpaced, adaptive, and agile environment, with a focus on communication.
Communication styles vary between people of different areas of expertise, personality types, educational backgrounds, and job functions present unique business challenges, especially in startup environments. Creative and critical conversations are often driving by passion. Passion and logic are often conflicting and at odds, even in developed, established and successful companies.
This full-day workshop will be hosted at the SF State University Downtown Campus and will take place before the two days of Smashing Conference. The workshop will be running from 9:30am to 5:30pm on Monday, April 16th.
