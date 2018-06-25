This is a release candidate of the next SmashingMag. Report a bug on GitHub or via email. Beware of cats.
Full-day workshop • June 25th
The workshop with the strongest punch of creativity. The CSS+SVG Power Combo is where you(r team) will learn about the latest, cutting-edge CSS and SVG techniques to create creative crisp and beautiful interfaces.
We will also be looking at all and any existing browser inconsistencies as well as performance considerations to keep in mind. And there will be lots of exercises (it’s called a workshop for a reason) and practical examples that can be taken and directly applied in real life projects.
Attendees will be challenged with a series of creative exercises, implying all the above techniques to solve real-world design challenges — satisfaction guaranteed!
Designers and front-end developers with at least basic knowledge of CSS and SVG. Please bring your laptop to the workshop.
This workshop will be running from 9:00am to 5:00pm on Monday, June 25th. We’ll let you know the location at least one month before the event.
Save $100 when signing up for the conference and a workshop!
You can save $100 by getting a conference + workshop ticket. Or by becoming one of us.