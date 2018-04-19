Design for What’s Next

Full-day workshop • April 19th Spend a day exploring the web’s emerging interactions and how you can put them to work today. Your guide is designer Josh Clark, author of Designing for Touch and ambassador of the near future.

The day begins with a survey of familiar platforms—desktop and mobile—to uncover the new solutions that are replacing yesterday’s best practices. From there, we’ll move into newer design tools—speech, bots, physical interfaces, artificial intelligence, and more—to see how these fresh-from-the-future technologies fit into your everyday products and processes.

You’ll learn the tools and techniques for prototyping and launching these new interfaces, but you’ll also learn the answers to foundational questions for all your projects:

What you’ll learn in this workshop:

How should we evaluate new technologies?

What are the emerging design patterns and principles for these new interactions?

What’s the role of user research and prototypes?

How can play and experimentation lead to actual product?

What are designers’ responsibilities when rolling out new tech?

How do you support audiences that haven’t yet adopted the fresh and fancy?

You’ll leave the day inspired to create—and ready for action.

What hardware/software do you need?

No technology required though a laptop might be helpful at times. This is a workshop for people of all skill levels. Pencils, markers and paper will be supplied.