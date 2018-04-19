Graphic Design Crashcourse

This is a release candidate of the next SmashingMag. Report a bug on GitHub or via email. Beware of cats.
Full-day workshop • April 19th In this workshop, Mark Boulton will guide you through the practical design techniques that make a difference. From learning how to crop a photograph to guide a viewers eyes, to being able to typeset a data table for optimum scanning by a reader. This is a very practical workshop. You’ll end the day with a design you are proud of and a new toolbox of design techniques to use tomorrow.
Ever struggled to choose the right colour or typeface? Have you ever felt like a design you’re working on just isn’t feeling right but you can’t figure out why? Then this crash-course workshop in graphic design can help make the difference to your design skills.
It’s called a workshop for a reason! You’ll be working! Mark will be structuring the day around theory, then practice, then critique. Each session designed to build on the last, all whilst employing the simple and practical techniques.
To get the most out of this workshop, you’ll need to bring a laptop with you and your preferred design software (Illustrator, Photoshop, Sketch…)
This full-day workshop will be hosted at the (link: locations text: SF State University — Downtown Campus) and will take place before the two days of Smashing Conference. The workshop will be running from 9:00am to 5:00pm on Thursday, April 19th.
Save $100 when signing up for the conference and a workshop!
You can save $100 by getting a conference + workshop ticket. Or by becoming one of us.