Graphic Design Crashcourse

Full-day workshop • April 19th In this workshop, Mark Boulton will guide you through the practical design techniques that make a difference. From learning how to crop a photograph to guide a viewers eyes, to being able to typeset a data table for optimum scanning by a reader. This is a very practical workshop. You’ll end the day with a design you are proud of and a new toolbox of design techniques to use tomorrow.

Ever struggled to choose the right colour or typeface? Have you ever felt like a design you’re working on just isn’t feeling right but you can’t figure out why? Then this crash-course workshop in graphic design can help make the difference to your design skills.

In this workshop you will learn:

How to give and receive constructive design critique

The fundamentals of typography

Visual hierarchy, negative space and composition

Colour theory 101

Grid system and Layout design

What can I expect on the day?

It’s called a workshop for a reason! You’ll be working! Mark will be structuring the day around theory, then practice, then critique. Each session designed to build on the last, all whilst employing the simple and practical techniques.

What Hardware / Software do you need?

To get the most out of this workshop, you’ll need to bring a laptop with you and your preferred design software (Illustrator, Photoshop, Sketch…)

Time & Location

This full-day workshop will be hosted at the (link: locations text: SF State University — Downtown Campus) and will take place before the two days of Smashing Conference. The workshop will be running from 9:00am to 5:00pm on Thursday, April 19th.

Save $100 when signing up for the conference and a workshop!