Intro to Vue.js

Full-day workshop — April 16th

Vue.js brings together the best features of the javascript framework landscape elegantly. If you’re interested in writing maintainable, clean code in an exciting and expressive manner, you should consider joining this class.

We’ll run through all the ways that Vue quickly solves common Frontend developer implementations, as well flexible ways to access the underlying API so that you can solve for any use-case.

Vue is uniquely friendly to all levels of web developers. Whether you’re coming from a jQuery background or from other frameworks and are curious why people keep talking about Vue, or are interested in supercharging your workflow building out complex web applications with fewer bugs and more maintainable code, this course is for you.

Come join Sarah Drasner and learn the basics of the Vue and get started harnessing the power of this framework to create complex applications and building dynamic interfaces with ease.

What we’ll go over is included but not limited to:

-Why Vue.js is becoming so popular with web developers, and what it has to offer as a framework in short comparisons -How to solve common problems such as building forms, managing data, and caching, filtering, displaying it -How to quickly spin up a project complete with tooling like webpack with Vue-CLI -All of the ways to make a component, how to use a template and scoped styles, and what slots and keep-alive have to offer. -How to leverage the Vue to create complex animations with ease, including features to supercharge your workflow like transition modes and page transitions with Nuxt -How to keep your app organized by managing state in a centralized store with Vuex (similar to Redux, if you’re coming from a React background).

What prerequisites skills do you need?

Basic understanding of CSS and JavaScript.

What hardware/software do you need?

Please bring your own laptop (Mac or Win) with your favorite text editor.

