Intro to Vue.js

Full-day workshop — June 25th
Vue.js brings together the best features of the javascript framework landscape elegantly. If you’re interested in writing maintainable, clean code in an exciting and expressive manner, you should consider joining this class.
We’ll run through all the ways that Vue quickly solves common Frontend developer implementations, as well flexible ways to access the underlying API so that you can solve for any use-case.
Vue is uniquely friendly to all levels of web developers. Whether you’re coming from a jQuery background or from other frameworks and are curious why people keep talking about Vue, or are interested in supercharging your workflow building out complex web applications with fewer bugs and more maintainable code, this course is for you.
Come join Sarah Drasner and learn the basics of the Vue and get started harnessing the power of this framework to create complex applications and building dynamic interfaces with ease.
Basic understanding of CSS and JavaScript.
Please bring your own laptop (Mac or Win) with your favorite text editor.
Save $100 when signing up for the conference and a workshop!
You can save $100 by getting a conference + workshop ticket. Or by becoming one of us.