JavaScript Graphics and Animation

Full-day workshop • June 28th In this workshop, Seb will demonstrate a variety of beautiful visual effects using JavaScript and HTML5 canvas. You will learn animation and graphics techniques that you can use to add a sense of dynamism to your projects.
Seb demystifies programming and explores its artistic possibilities. His presentations and workshops enable artists to overcome their fear of code and encourage programmers of all backgrounds to be more creative and imaginative.
A laptop with the latest Chrome/Firefox installed, as well as your favorite text editor.
This course works equally well for programmers and designers. Whether you’re a coder who is excited about working with visual interactivity, or a designer who’s worked with basic JavaScript you’ll love learning creative code techniques.
This workshop will be running from 9:00am to 5:00pm on Thursday, June 28th. We’ll let you know the location at least one month before the event.
Save $100 when signing up for the conference and a workshop!
You can save $100 by getting a conference + workshop ticket. Or by becoming one of us.