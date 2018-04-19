New Front-End Adventures in Responsive Design

This is a release candidate of the next SmashingMag. Report a bug on GitHub or via email. Beware of cats.
With HTTP/2, Service Workers, Responsive Images, Flexbox, CSS Grid, SVG, WAI-ARIA roles and Font Loading API now available in browsers, we all are still trying to figure out just the right strategy for designing and buildings responsive websites efficiently. We want to use all of these technologies and smart processes like atomic design, but how can we use them efficiently, and how do we achieve it within a reasonable amount of time?
In this workshop, Vitaly Friedman, editor-in-chief of Smashing Magazine, will be looking into a strategy for crafting fast, resilient and flexible responsive design systems by utilizing all of those wonderful shiny web technologies we have available today. We’ll also talk about dealing with legacy browsers and will cover a few dirty little techniques that might ensure that your responsive websites will stay relevant, flexible and accessible in the years to come.
This workshop is intended for professional front-end designers, developers and everybody else who is dealing with responsive design regularly or wants to better understand responsive design in general. You should at least be familiar with some basics of responsive design, HTML5 and CSS.
To get the most out of the workshop, you’ll need to bring a laptop with your preferred text editor.
