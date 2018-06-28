Psychology for UX and Product Design

Full-day workshop • June 28th This workshop will provide you with a practical, hands-on way to understand how the human brain works and apply that knowledge to User Experience and product design. Learn the psychological principles behind how our brain makes sense of the world and apply that to product and user interface design.

What you’ll learn

Through a series of fun, practical exercises you’ll learn:

Psychology and interaction design . How to evaluate and design interactions such as search, navigation and eCommerce using psychology

. How to evaluate and design interactions such as search, navigation and eCommerce using psychology Psychology and user experience . How humans build models of the world and how to build your product around those models.

. How humans build models of the world and how to build your product around those models. Evaluating, improving and innovating digital products based on psychology.

Psychology and the dark arts . Persuasive design, cognitive biases and other brain hacks. Do they really work and how to apply them in practise ow to match your design to the map/model and make it a success

. Persuasive design, cognitive biases and other brain hacks. Do they really work and how to apply them in practise ow to match your design to the map/model and make it a success Mapping and designing the details using a psychological approach

Loads of little psychology tidbits that will improve a design and make you a bettּer designer

After the workshop you’ll be able to:

Design products, apps and websites that match how people think and behave

Find, understand, evaluate and apply psychology theory to digital product design

Make better, informed design decisions and advocate to the wider team using psychology theory

Come to the workshop and you’ll able to put psychology into practice as soon as you get back to the office.

Time & Location

This workshop will be running from 9:00am to 5:00pm on Thursday, June 28th. We’ll let you know the location at least one month before the event.

