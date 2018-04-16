Smart Responsive UX Design Patterns

Full-day workshop • April 16th

In this brand new workshop, Vitaly Friedman will cover practical techniques, clever tricks and useful strategies you need to be aware of when working on responsive websites. From responsive modules to clever navigation patterns and web form design techniques; the workshop will provide you with everything you need to know today to start designing better responsive experiences tomorrow.

Most techniques are borrowed from mid-size and large-scale real-life projects, such as large eCommerce projects, online magazines and web applications. We won’t cover the basics, but rather advanced and innovative examples of RWD in action.

In the workshop, we’ll be taking a closer look at:

Effective tools and techniques that can support and enhance your personal workflow when working on any responsive design project,

when working on any responsive design project, An overview of clever practical techniques for improving UX of responsive sites incl. navigation and search,

Responsive Design Patterns and innovative approaches to designing responsive modules such as mega drop-downs , tables , calendars , multi-level menus, maps , carousels and forms ,

, , , multi-level menus, , and , How to apply clever patterns such as improved off-canvas navigation , assistant pattern, smart URL design , priority pattern, vertical media queries , “view mode” approach, lazy loading , autocomplete, type-ahead search, filters , portrait/landscape orientation change, inventory-based sliders , the **country selector **and responsive iconography,

, assistant pattern, smart , priority pattern, , “view mode” approach, , autocomplete, type-ahead search, , portrait/landscape orientation change, , the **country selector **and responsive iconography, How to craft delightful interfaces with smooth transitions, clever animations and improve perceived performance along the way,

and improve along the way, How to optimize responsive websites for better mobile UX, faster data input and higher conversion rates,

Design anti-patterns to avoid when designing a responsive site to not run into performance issues and “slow UX decay”,

to avoid when designing a responsive site to not run into performance issues and “slow UX decay”, How the design processes should adapt in terms of the project management, deliverables, performance budgets, team organization and strategy.

What hardware/software do you need?

You’ll need to bring a lot of creativity with your preferred coffee mug.

Time & Location

This full-day workshop will be hosted at the SF State University Downtown Campus and will take place before the two days of Smashing Conference. The workshop will be running from 9:30am to 5:30pm on Monday, April 16th.

Save $100 when signing up for the conference and a workshop!