Smart Responsive UX Design Patterns

Full-day workshop • April 16th
In this brand new workshop, Vitaly Friedman will cover practical techniques, clever tricks and useful strategies you need to be aware of when working on responsive websites. From responsive modules to clever navigation patterns and web form design techniques; the workshop will provide you with everything you need to know today to start designing better responsive experiences tomorrow.
Most techniques are borrowed from mid-size and large-scale real-life projects, such as large eCommerce projects, online magazines and web applications. We won’t cover the basics, but rather advanced and innovative examples of RWD in action.
You’ll need to bring a lot of creativity with your preferred coffee mug.
This full-day workshop will be hosted at the SF State University Downtown Campus and will take place before the two days of Smashing Conference. The workshop will be running from 9:30am to 5:30pm on Monday, April 16th.
