Web Development Reading List #161: Restyling Form Elements, HTTP/2 HPACK, And The Empathy Vacuum

By Anselm Hannemann

December 2nd, 2016

Are you afraid of refactoring code? I love refactoring code. It’s nice to see a code base growing, but this also means that new quirks and suboptimal changes are introduced along the way. At some point, you might realize that there could be a huge opportunity in rewriting the code — to eliminate conflicts or to rename things.

For me, refactoring is both: It’s a challenge to master, but, in the end, also a relief to see how the code evolved. We can’t anticipate everything when we first build modules, and we shouldn’t try to do so either. So let’s not be afraid to set our hands to an already existing code base and improve our code over time instead.

Concept & Design Link

Gov.uk explains why they enlarged their radio and checkbox buttons1. As it turned out, the enlarged versions performed better than default browser styles due to increased visibility and improved proportions between labels and form action elements.

Privacy Link

David Revoy shares why he wanted to get rid of all the CDN libraries 4 he was loading on his website. Even if it’s “just” a JavaScript file hosted on a Google CDN, for example, it will allow the CDN provider to log user data (e.g. browser version), user location data (the IP address of your site’s visitors) and even more as they can track a user’s path or history through all the websites that are also using their CDN.

Web Performance Link

The GitLab team shares why they left the cloud for their hosted infrastructure 6 and returned to dedicated servers instead. A nice case study about performance issues on servers and how to solve them properly.

JavaScript Link

cssreference.io14 is a new place to play around with and learn about CSS properties. It explains what the properties do and shows in demos how they affect a layout.

Going Beyond… Link

Greg S. Cassel introduced “Peer-to-Peer Digital Networking 15 ” as a free digital book. As the title implies, the book contains a lot of information on how the Internet should work as a peer-to-peer network.

— Anselm

