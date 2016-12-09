Menu Search
Jump to the content X X
Smashing Conf San Francisco

We use ad-blockers as well, you know. We gotta keep those servers running though. Did you know that we publish useful books and run friendly conferences — crafted for pros like yourself? E.g. upcoming SmashingConf San Francisco, dedicated to smart front-end techniques and design patterns.

Web Development Reading List #162: Server Side React, Inclusive Design And The Web Worldwide

We shouldn’t let ourselves get distracted by people who work on different projects than we do. If a developer advocate works on a web-based QR code application, for example, their way of tackling things most certainly won’t fit your project. If someone builds a real-time dashboard, their concept won’t relate to the company portfolio website you’re building. Bear in mind that you need to find the best concept, the best technologies, the best solution for your specific project.

Thinking about the right decisions rather than following cool, new trends blindly, is the first step to building responsible web solutions. That’s what we call progressive enhancement. The only subjective matter in this undertaking is you, judging what level of progressive enhancement a solution should have.

News Link

  • Angular 1.x users, here’s version 1.6 for you. Todd Motto shares what’s new in the version1 and how to migrate easily.
  • The new Microsoft Edge build2 features support for Brotli, for CSS Custom Properties, as well as async/await. DOM performance has also been improved.

General Link

5
Pusher’s newly created /sessions6 brings you free recordings of talks from developer meetups.

Concept & Design Link

Web Performance Link

  • Tim Kadlec describes8 what a new project called “The Web, Worldwide9” is about and why it’s important for developers and project owners to understand the role of the Internet in various markets. I wrote a similar post this week about choosing browser support in a project10 and why we’re often doing it wrong because we base our assumptions on misleading data.

HTML & SVG Link

  • These fun statistics on HTML and SVG usage11 are really insightful. By analyzing eight million websites, some interesting facts could be discovered: href="javascript:void(0)", for example, is still used massively, and span.button can also be found in a lot of codebases.

JavaScript Link

  • Unfortunately, there’s no further source to back up this statement, but Domenic Denicola found out that the Filesystem API might be removed from the specification12 as it turned out that it’s used for incognito mode detection in browsers in 95% of the use cases.
  • The parallax effect isn’t going away anytime soon, so if we need to make use of it, we should at least do it in the most effective, most performant way. Paul Lewis shares how to achieve that13.
  • Remy Sharp reports how he got started with React.js and how he finally made Server Side React14 work in his project.
Performant Parallaxing15
Paul Lewis discusses a solution to make parallaxing more performant16. (Image credit: Paul Lewis17)

Work & Life Link

And with that, I’ll close for this week. If you like what I write each week, please support me with a donation19 or share this resource with other people. You can learn more about the costs of the project here20. It’s available via email, RSS and online.

— Anselm

Footnotes Link

  1. 1 https://toddmotto.com/angular-1-6-is-here
  2. 2 https://developer.microsoft.com/en-us/microsoft-edge/platform/changelog/desktop/14986/
  3. 3 https://www.aaron-gustafson.com/notebook/insert-clickbait-headline-about-progressive-enhancement-here/
  4. 4 https://pusher.com/sessions
  5. 5 https://pusher.com/sessions
  6. 6 https://pusher.com/sessions
  7. 7 https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/design/inclusive
  8. 8 http://calendar.perfplanet.com/2016/meet-the-web-worldwide/
  9. 9 https://www.webworldwide.io/
  10. 10 https://helloanselm.com/2016/the-world-uses-the-internet/
  11. 11 https://css-tricks.com/random-interesting-facts-htmlsvg-usage/
  12. 12 https://mobile.twitter.com/domenic/status/806281944849784832
  13. 13 https://developers.google.com/web/updates/2016/12/performant-parallaxing
  14. 14 https://remysharp.com/2016/12/07/server-side-react
  15. 15 https://developers.google.com/web/updates/2016/12/performant-parallaxing
  16. 16 https://developers.google.com/web/updates/2016/12/performant-parallaxing
  17. 17 https://developers.google.com/web/updates/2016/12/performant-parallaxing
  18. 18 https://foobartel.com/articles/value-of-conferences
  19. 19 https://wdrl.info/donate
  20. 20 https://wdrl.info/costs/
Web Development Reading List

↑ Back to top Tweet itShare on Facebook

Anselm Hannemann is a freelance front-end developer and architect and cares about sustainable front-end experiences and ethical choices in life. He curates the WDRL, a weekly handcrafted web development newsletter that thousands of developers love and subscribe to.

Related Articles

118

Web Development Reading List #163: The End-Of-Year Wrap-Up
118

Web Development Reading List #161: Restyling Form Elements, HTTP/2 HPACK, And The Empathy Vacuum
118

Web Development Reading List #160: Real Stories About HTTP/2, Cascading Style Sheets, And Code Of Shame
  1. 00

    No comments have been posted yet. Please feel free to comment first!
    Note: Make sure your comment is related to the topic of the article above. Let's start a personal and meaningful conversation!

Leave a Comment

You may use simple HTML to add links or lists to your comment. Also, use <pre><code class="language-*">...</code></pre> to mark up code snippets. We support -js, -markup and -css for comments.

↑ Back to top