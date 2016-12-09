Web Development Reading List #162: Server Side React, Inclusive Design And The Web Worldwide

We use ad-blockers as well, you know. We gotta keep those servers running though. Did you know that we publish useful books and run friendly conferences — crafted for pros like yourself? E.g. upcoming SmashingConf San Francisco , dedicated to smart front-end techniques and design patterns.

By Anselm Hannemann

December 9th, 2016

We shouldn’t let ourselves get distracted by people who work on different projects than we do. If a developer advocate works on a web-based QR code application, for example, their way of tackling things most certainly won’t fit your project. If someone builds a real-time dashboard, their concept won’t relate to the company portfolio website you’re building. Bear in mind that you need to find the best concept, the best technologies, the best solution for your specific project.

Thinking about the right decisions rather than following cool, new trends blindly, is the first step to building responsible web solutions. That’s what we call progressive enhancement. The only subjective matter in this undertaking is you, judging what level of progressive enhancement a solution should have.

News Link

Angular 1.x users, here’s version 1.6 for you. Todd Motto shares what’s new in the version 1 and how to migrate easily.

and how to migrate easily. The new Microsoft Edge build2 features support for Brotli, for CSS Custom Properties, as well as async/await. DOM performance has also been improved.

General Link

Aaron Gustafson wrote a thoughtful piece on why progressive enhancement is not an anti-JavaScript concept 3 but a concept of finding the best way to adapt to the nature of the web. It’s a subtle, inclusive concept that takes the environment and its quirks into account.

but a concept of finding the best way to adapt to the nature of the web. It’s a subtle, inclusive concept that takes the environment and its quirks into account. Pusher created a space for videos of front-end talks4. There are some great ones available that you can watch for free.

5

Pusher’s newly created /sessions6 brings you free recordings of talks from developer meetups.

Concept & Design Link

Microsoft’s Inclusive Design guidelines7 and resources are very helpful to understand how you as a company can take advantage of creating an inclusive product by design.

Web Performance Link

Tim Kadlec describes8 what a new project called “The Web, Worldwide9” is about and why it’s important for developers and project owners to understand the role of the Internet in various markets. I wrote a similar post this week about choosing browser support in a project10 and why we’re often doing it wrong because we base our assumptions on misleading data.

HTML & SVG Link

These fun statistics on HTML and SVG usage11 are really insightful. By analyzing eight million websites, some interesting facts could be discovered: href="javascript:void(0)" , for example, is still used massively, and span.button can also be found in a lot of codebases.

JavaScript Link

Work & Life Link

Holger Bartel wrote about the value of attending conferences18 and how different things are in Asia, for example, when compared to other parts of the world.

And with that, I’ll close for this week. If you like what I write each week, please support me with a donation19 or share this resource with other people. You can learn more about the costs of the project here20. It’s available via email, RSS and online.

— Anselm

↑ Back to top Tweet itShare on Facebook