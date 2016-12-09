Web Development Reading List #162: Server Side React, Inclusive Design And The Web Worldwide
- By Anselm Hannemann
- December 9th, 2016
We shouldn’t let ourselves get distracted by people who work on different projects than we do. If a developer advocate works on a web-based QR code application, for example, their way of tackling things most certainly won’t fit your project. If someone builds a real-time dashboard, their concept won’t relate to the company portfolio website you’re building. Bear in mind that you need to find the best concept, the best technologies, the best solution for your specific project.
Thinking about the right decisions rather than following cool, new trends blindly, is the first step to building responsible web solutions. That’s what we call progressive enhancement. The only subjective matter in this undertaking is you, judging what level of progressive enhancement a solution should have.
News Link
- Angular 1.x users, here’s version 1.6 for you. Todd Motto shares what’s new in the version1 and how to migrate easily.
- The new Microsoft Edge build2 features support for Brotli, for CSS Custom Properties, as well as async/await. DOM performance has also been improved.
General Link
- Aaron Gustafson wrote a thoughtful piece on why progressive enhancement is not an anti-JavaScript concept3 but a concept of finding the best way to adapt to the nature of the web. It’s a subtle, inclusive concept that takes the environment and its quirks into account.
- Pusher created a space for videos of front-end talks4. There are some great ones available that you can watch for free.
Concept & Design Link
- Microsoft’s Inclusive Design guidelines7 and resources are very helpful to understand how you as a company can take advantage of creating an inclusive product by design.
Web Performance Link
- Tim Kadlec describes8 what a new project called “The Web, Worldwide9” is about and why it’s important for developers and project owners to understand the role of the Internet in various markets. I wrote a similar post this week about choosing browser support in a project10 and why we’re often doing it wrong because we base our assumptions on misleading data.
HTML & SVG Link
- These fun statistics on HTML and SVG usage11 are really insightful. By analyzing eight million websites, some interesting facts could be discovered:
href="javascript:void(0)", for example, is still used massively, and
span.buttoncan also be found in a lot of codebases.
JavaScript Link
- Unfortunately, there’s no further source to back up this statement, but Domenic Denicola found out that the Filesystem API might be removed from the specification12 as it turned out that it’s used for incognito mode detection in browsers in 95% of the use cases.
- The parallax effect isn’t going away anytime soon, so if we need to make use of it, we should at least do it in the most effective, most performant way. Paul Lewis shares how to achieve that13.
- Remy Sharp reports how he got started with React.js and how he finally made Server Side React14 work in his project.
Work & Life Link
- Holger Bartel wrote about the value of attending conferences18 and how different things are in Asia, for example, when compared to other parts of the world.
And with that, I’ll close for this week. If you like what I write each week, please support me with a donation19 or share this resource with other people. You can learn more about the costs of the project here20. It’s available via email, RSS and online.
— Anselm
Footnotes Link
