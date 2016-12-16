Web Development Reading List #163: The End-Of-Year Wrap-Up

We use ad-blockers as well, you know. We gotta keep those servers running though. Did you know that we publish useful books and run friendly conferences — crafted for pros like yourself? E.g. upcoming SmashingConf San Francisco , dedicated to smart front-end techniques and design patterns.

By Anselm Hannemann

December 16th, 2016

Only one week left until Christmas, and people already start freaking out again. No gifts purchased yet, work isn’t finished either, and suddenly some budget has to be spent until the end of the year. All of this puts us under pressure. To avoid the stress, I’ve seen a lot of people take a vacation from now until the end of the year — probably a good idea.

And while it’s nice to see so many web advent calendars, I feel like I’ve never written a longer reading list than this one. So save this edition if you don’t have much time currently and read it during some calm moments later this year or early next year. Most articles are still worth reading in a few weeks.

News Link

Security Link

Privacy Link

A lot of us are using Disqus’ commenting system on their websites. It’s an easy way to add comments to your static website, but now Disqus announced that they need to lay off about 20% of their employees. But not only that, they will also change their strategy towards data collection and advertising 9 . Specifically, they elaborate on displaying ads in comments, and there are speculations that they will try to sell (anonymized) user data to advertisers to help them tailor their ads more precisely to users. Maybe time to reconsider if you really want to use the service.

. Specifically, they elaborate on displaying ads in comments, and there are speculations that they will try to sell (anonymized) user data to advertisers to help them tailor their ads more precisely to users. Maybe time to reconsider if you really want to use the service. The Freedom of Press Foundation has asked camera manufacturers to provide encryption methods 10 for the stored data on the memory cards to help journalists in critical circumstances prevent leaks of their captured images.

for the stored data on the memory cards to help journalists in critical circumstances prevent leaks of their captured images. According to a leaked draft, the new EPrivacy law of the European Union will allow companies to do behavioral advertising based on user metadata11.

Web Performance Link

Accessibility Link

JavaScript Link

26

We use emoji every day. But why do they work so well with JavaScript operations? Stefan Judis sheds some light into the dark. (Image credit: Marko Skenderović27)

Work & Life Link

Going Beyond… Link

And with that, I’ll close for this week. If you like what I write each week, please support me with a donation34 or share this resource with other people. You can learn more about the costs of the project here35. It’s available via email, RSS and online.

— Anselm

↑ Back to top Tweet itShare on Facebook