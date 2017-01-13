Web Development Reading List #165: Starting The New Year With Browser News, Container Architecture, And React “Aha” Moments

We use ad-blockers as well, you know. We gotta keep those servers running though. Did you know that we publish useful books and run friendly conferences — crafted for pros like yourself? E.g. upcoming SmashingConf San Francisco , dedicated to smart front-end techniques and design patterns.

By Anselm Hannemann

January 13th, 2017

Happy new year! I hope you had a good start and can feel positive about what 2017 might bring. As mentioned in the last edition of the past year, I don’t like New Year’s resolutions too much, but I’d like to point you to something that Marc Thiele wishes for this year1:

“So my wish then also is, that you reflect and ask yourself, if you want to post the text or maybe even just have another, a second look on the text you are about to post. Maybe you decide, that you don’t post it. Maybe this helps, that less negative posts and emotions are spread.”

By the way, to recall the most important milestones that the web has gone through in the past twelve months, you can visit the Almanac 20162. It’s a yearbook that sums up all the 47 editions of past year’s Web Development Reading Lists.

News Link

Firefox 52 is scheduled for March 7th this year, and it will bring better font fingerprinting protection 3 . This means that when checking for system fonts, Firefox will only return the fonts that you have whitelisted instead of returning all fonts installed on the operating system.

. This means that when checking for system fonts, Firefox will only return the fonts that you have whitelisted instead of returning all fonts installed on the operating system. The Windows 10 build 15002 comes with a new Microsoft Edge release 4 . It includes a number of improvements such as a preview of the Web Payments API, Flash content is now blocked by default, TCP Fast Open is now default, too, and support for Content-Security-Policy 2.0 and the WebVR API have also been added.

. It includes a number of improvements such as a preview of the Web Payments API, Flash content is now blocked by default, TCP Fast Open is now default, too, and support for Content-Security-Policy 2.0 and the WebVR API have also been added. Do you remember or even use the font “Source Serif”? Version 25 is a major step forward. The character set was upgraded from Adobe Latin 3 to Adobe Latin 4 which means nearly double the number of characters and broader language support. The existing characters also got updates and now look even better. Last but not least, Source Serif 2 is completely open- source6 under the SIL Open Font License.

General Link

“As we move our code to CodePen, our writing to Medium, our photographs to Instagram we don’t just run the risk of losing that content and the associated metadata if those services vanish. We also lose our own place to experiment and add personality to that content, in the context of our own home on the web.” — Rachel Andrew in “It’s more than just the words 10 ”.

”. In her “Guide to 2017 Conferences 11 ”, Sarah Drasner collected a vast selection of web design related events that’ll take place this year. If you can, talk to your boss, select the event(s) you like most and attend them if possible.

”, Sarah Drasner collected a vast selection of web design related events that’ll take place this year. If you can, talk to your boss, select the event(s) you like most and attend them if possible. John Saito shares his thoughts on the importance of designing for internationalization 12 .

. Chen Hui Jing gives insights into the world of East Asian character emojis13. For Western people like me, this is an interesting exploration into foreign languages and how emojis can be different around the world. ㊗️, for example, is a Kanji character meaning “congratulations”.

Concept & Design Link

Security Link

Privacy Link

The current revision of the European Union ePrivacy law29 tries to protect communication confidentiality, block nonconsensual tracking, and lessen cookie warnings. A step in the right direction to make the web a safer, clearer place. For us developers it’s also great since the annoying cookie warnings are now questioned.

Web Performance Link

Ian McKay from Netflix shares insights from crafting a high-performance TV user interface with React 30 . A lot of valuable insights into the performance of React.js that everyone using the library should keep in mind.

. A lot of valuable insights into the performance of React.js that everyone using the library should keep in mind. Mattias Geniar explains why, due to hypervisor scheduling, less CPUs are more31 in virtual environments.

HTML & SVG Link

Ire Aderinokun explains what you have to keep in mind to create a valid document outline in HTML 5.1.32.

Accessibility Link

The W3C now has a web page that explains the general principles of ARIA 33 .

. Federal agency websites now need to comply with Web Content Accessibility Guidelines 2.0 Levels A and AA34 as their accessibility standard and it’s expected that the Department of Justice will likely adopt this as the standard for public accommodations websites as well. Be prepared or, even better, comply early to save yourself trouble later.

JavaScript Link

Work & Life Link

Going Beyond… Link

Julia Evans on how to ask good questions47. Some great considerations we should follow before asking questions to make communication more effective and generally better.

And with that, I’ll close for this week. If you like what I write each week, please support me with a donation48 or share this resource with other people. You can learn more about the costs of the project here49. It’s available via email, RSS and online.

— Anselm

↑ Back to top Tweet itShare on Facebook