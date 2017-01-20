Web Development Reading List #166: Efficient Docker, CSP Learnings, And JavaScript’s Global Object

We use ad-blockers as well, you know. We gotta keep those servers running though. Did you know that we publish useful books and run friendly conferences — crafted for pros like yourself? E.g. upcoming SmashingConf San Francisco , dedicated to smart front-end techniques and design patterns.

By Anselm Hannemann

January 20th, 2017

What fuels your work? What fuels your mind? What do you do on a non-productive day or when you’re sad? Nowadays, I try to embrace these times. I try to relax and not be angry at myself for not being productive.

And the fun fact about it? Well, most of the times when I could convince my mind that not being productive is nothing to feel bad about, things take a sudden turn: I get my ideas back, my productivity rises and, in effect, I even achieve more work than on an average day. It’s important to try to be human.

I recently mentioned that most major browsers are blocking certificates from StartCom and WoSign entirely or plan to do so in the future. However, it seems that these certificate authorities still sell certificates1. Don’t buy from them, their certificates will be useless by next month.

Rachel Andrew recently wrote about why it’s important to reframe browser support for websites2 and how you can deal with an IE9 supporting website and modern web technologies at the same time.

Scott Jehl shares how they improved and modernized their Progressive Enhancement delivery at Filament Group10. With HTTP/2, Service Worker, and web app manifests, there are new tools that can speed up delivery of a site non-destructively.

With its modernized progressive enhancement delivery12 in place, the Filament Group website can even be deemed a bonified Progressive Web App.

Chart.js 15 is a nice library that uses subtle animations to draw canvas charts on a page. Mixed chart types are available.

is a nice library that uses subtle animations to draw canvas charts on a page. Mixed chart types are available. Stefan Judis wrote about the global object in JavaScript 16 , variables and the issues around it. This is not only useful for people with beginner or intermediate JavaScript knowledge but also for advanced users who want to understand the topic better.

, variables and the issues around it. This is not only useful for people with beginner or intermediate JavaScript knowledge but also for advanced users who want to understand the topic better. Todd Motto published an “Angular 2+ Fundamentals17” video course in which he explains Angular, Typescript, component architecture, and other modern programming concepts.

This visual introduction to machine learning 22 explains how computers apply statistical learning techniques to automatically identify patterns in data. If you’re not familiar with how machine learning works, this will give you a rough idea.

explains how computers apply statistical learning techniques to automatically identify patterns in data. If you’re not familiar with how machine learning works, this will give you a rough idea. As we’ve seen in statistics and data from the NASA before, this is, unfortunately, the truth: 2016 was the hottest year on record23. The consequences: Nearly a quarter of the Great Barrier Reef died, Canada had to deal with the costliest wildfires ever, and the Arctic sea ice has been at its smallest winter maximum for two years now. And do you remember Hurricane Matthew? Such weather events are mostly driven by the climate change that we’re facing right now, with no trend of change over the upcoming years. Fortunately, there’s something everyone of us can do: The UN shows how we can take action, even from the couch at home24.

