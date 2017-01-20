Menu Search
Web Development Reading List #166: Efficient Docker, CSP Learnings, And JavaScript’s Global Object

What fuels your work? What fuels your mind? What do you do on a non-productive day or when you’re sad? Nowadays, I try to embrace these times. I try to relax and not be angry at myself for not being productive.

And the fun fact about it? Well, most of the times when I could convince my mind that not being productive is nothing to feel bad about, things take a sudden turn: I get my ideas back, my productivity rises and, in effect, I even achieve more work than on an average day. It’s important to try to be human.

Filament Group Modernizing Progressive Enhancement Delivery
With its modernized progressive enhancement delivery12 in place, the Filament Group website can even be deemed a bonified Progressive Web App.

  • Chart.js15 is a nice library that uses subtle animations to draw canvas charts on a page. Mixed chart types are available.
  • Stefan Judis wrote about the global object in JavaScript16, variables and the issues around it. This is not only useful for people with beginner or intermediate JavaScript knowledge but also for advanced users who want to understand the topic better.
  • Todd Motto published an “Angular 2+ Fundamentals17” video course in which he explains Angular, Typescript, component architecture, and other modern programming concepts.
The Global Object In JavaScript18
Stefan Judis takes a new look at the global object in JavaScript19. (Image credit20)

  • This visual introduction to machine learning22 explains how computers apply statistical learning techniques to automatically identify patterns in data. If you’re not familiar with how machine learning works, this will give you a rough idea.
  • As we’ve seen in statistics and data from the NASA before, this is, unfortunately, the truth: 2016 was the hottest year on record23. The consequences: Nearly a quarter of the Great Barrier Reef died, Canada had to deal with the costliest wildfires ever, and the Arctic sea ice has been at its smallest winter maximum for two years now. And do you remember Hurricane Matthew? Such weather events are mostly driven by the climate change that we’re facing right now, with no trend of change over the upcoming years. Fortunately, there’s something everyone of us can do: The UN shows how we can take action, even from the couch at home24.

And with that, I'll close for this week. If you like what I write each week, please support me with a donation or share this resource with other people. You can learn more about the costs of the project here. It's available via email, RSS and online.

— Anselm

— Anselm

Web Development Reading List

