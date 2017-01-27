Menu Search
Web Development Reading List #167: On Team Retreats, Immutable Cache, And Eliminating Clearfix Hacks

When working in a team, we focus so much on the work, that we often forget that we all have something in common. Something that is so obvious that we underestimate it: we all are human beings. And well, if we want to grow as a team and get better at what we do, we should embrace this fact more. In fact, I just came back from a week-long team retreat where we had team activities, team games, and sessions and discussions about how we can achieve just that.

We figured out how much we value diversity, we realized how different the English language and its words are perceived by people from different countries, and we’ve seen short talks on various topics like work-life-balance but also on technical stuff like Docker or intercepting any computer’s traffic with a Raspberry Zero. So if you have the chance to work in a team, use the opportunity and exchange views and share information with your co-workers. Work is part of your life, so why not make it a lovely part?

News Link

  • Say hello to Firefox 511. It ships unprefixed ::placeholder, broader ES2015 support, WebGL 2, IndexedDB v2, and tabindex for SVG. Scripts served with an image/*, video/*, audio/* or text/csv MIME type are now blocked.
  • Samuel Reed shares how Google Chrome 56 will make throttling of background tabs more aggressive2, what this actually means and what the plans for Chrome 57 are.

General Link

Tools & Workflow Link

Security Link

Web Performance Link

HTML & SVG Link

  • SVG icons often have one problem: They don’t align well to the text surrounding them. Elliot Dahl explains how to fix that9.
Aligning SVG Icons To Text
SVG icons and text neatly aligned. Elliot Dahl explains how to do it11.

JavaScript Link

How To Build An Accessible Tooltip
How can you make a tooltip like the one in the top right corner accessible? Sara Soueidan explains15. (Image credit16)

CSS/Sass Link

  • Rachel Andrew explains the new display property value flow-root17 that was added to Chrome and Firefox (both Nightly/Canary only) and why it will finally replace the old clearfix hacks that we’re currently using to fix parent box sizes when floating inner elements.

Work & Life Link

Going Beyond… Link

And with that, I’ll close for this week. If you like what I write each week, please support me with a donation21 or share this resource with other people. You can learn more about the costs of the project here22. It’s available via email, RSS and online.

— Anselm

Web Development Reading List

Anselm Hannemann is a freelance front-end developer and architect and cares about sustainable front-end experiences and ethical choices in life. He curates the WDRL, a weekly handcrafted web development newsletter that thousands of developers love and subscribe to.

