Web Development Reading List #167: On Team Retreats, Immutable Cache, And Eliminating Clearfix Hacks

We use ad-blockers as well, you know. We gotta keep those servers running though. Did you know that we publish useful books and run friendly conferences — crafted for pros like yourself? E.g. upcoming SmashingConf San Francisco , dedicated to smart front-end techniques and design patterns.

By Anselm Hannemann

January 27th, 2017

When working in a team, we focus so much on the work, that we often forget that we all have something in common. Something that is so obvious that we underestimate it: we all are human beings. And well, if we want to grow as a team and get better at what we do, we should embrace this fact more. In fact, I just came back from a week-long team retreat where we had team activities, team games, and sessions and discussions about how we can achieve just that.

We figured out how much we value diversity, we realized how different the English language and its words are perceived by people from different countries, and we’ve seen short talks on various topics like work-life-balance but also on technical stuff like Docker or intercepting any computer’s traffic with a Raspberry Zero. So if you have the chance to work in a team, use the opportunity and exchange views and share information with your co-workers. Work is part of your life, so why not make it a lovely part?

News Link

Say hello to Firefox 51 1 . It ships unprefixed ::placeholder , broader ES2015 support, WebGL 2, IndexedDB v2, and tabindex for SVG. Scripts served with an image/* , video/* , audio/* or text/csv MIME type are now blocked.

. It ships unprefixed , broader ES2015 support, WebGL 2, IndexedDB v2, and for SVG. Scripts served with an , , or MIME type are now blocked. Samuel Reed shares how Google Chrome 56 will make throttling of background tabs more aggressive2, what this actually means and what the plans for Chrome 57 are.

General Link

Firefox has been supporting Immutable Caching3 since version 49. Now they share how efficient the technique is4 for Facebook and other big sites that are frequently visited by the same people.

Anne van Kesteren shares tips on using SSH securely in the context of a CI service5 such as Travis CI or Circle CI.

Security Link

Web Performance Link

Mazdak Hashemi gives insights into Twitter’s infrastructure8. They focus mostly on the large amount of traffic and the challenges that come with it.

HTML & SVG Link

SVG icons often have one problem: They don’t align well to the text surrounding them. Elliot Dahl explains how to fix that9.

JavaScript Link

Rachel Andrew explains the new display property value flow-root 17 that was added to Chrome and Firefox (both Nightly/Canary only) and why it will finally replace the old clearfix hacks that we’re currently using to fix parent box sizes when floating inner elements.

Work & Life Link

Lara Hogan on how to hold better meetings 18 . A concise list of tips and tricks to make your meetings a lot more efficient and interesting.

. A concise list of tips and tricks to make your meetings a lot more efficient and interesting. With tons of productivity articles out there, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed or even bad about how you get work done. But each one of us is an individual, and, thus, productivity is not only a subjective matter but also has a personality19.

Going Beyond… Link

Ben Sauer questions the use of digital media for everything20 and asks himself if embracing paper to share information in a team is a better idea.

And with that, I’ll close for this week. If you like what I write each week, please support me with a donation21 or share this resource with other people. You can learn more about the costs of the project here22. It’s available via email, RSS and online.

— Anselm

↑ Back to top Tweet itShare on Facebook