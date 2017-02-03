Web Development Reading List #168: Preload With Webpack, A Guide To Security Headers, And Service Worker Fallacies

We use ad-blockers as well, you know. We gotta keep those servers running though. Did you know that we publish useful books and run friendly conferences — crafted for pros like yourself? E.g. upcoming SmashingConf San Francisco , dedicated to smart front-end techniques and design patterns.

By Anselm Hannemann

February 3rd, 2017

With great power comes great responsibility. This week I found some resources that got me thinking: Service Workers that download 16MB of data on the user’s first visit? A Bluetooth API in the browser? Private browser windows that aren’t so private at all?

We have a lot of methods and strategies to fix these kinds of things. We can give the browser smarter hints, put security headers and HTTPS in place, serve web fonts locally, and build safer network protocols. The responsibility is in our hands.

News Link

Addy Osmani wrote the Webpack plugin preload-webpack-plugin8 for wiring up <link rel='preload'> (and prefetch) automatically.

Security Link

Max Veytsman summarized everything you need to know about HTTP security headers9. An all-embracing but concise guide to security headers and when and how to use them.

Privacy Link

DuckDuckGo published the results of a study they conducted on the question if private browsing really is private10. Interestingly, most people have no idea about what the private mode in browsers exactly does and 84% of Americans would consider trying another major web browser if it offered more features to help protect their privacy. The full paper11 gives interesting insights into how people actually use search engines and how they try to protect their privacy.

Web Performance Link

Not too long ago, I mentioned an article about QUIC 14 , Google’s protocol that uses UDP instead of TCP to make transfers to a client even faster than HTTP/2. Now Facebook shares details about their even faster Zero protocol 15 that builds on top of QUIC while still being compatible with TCP. I like that there’s now an alternative to Google’s approach and that people think about innovating the core of the Internet, the network itself, again.

, Google’s protocol that uses UDP instead of TCP to make transfers to a client even faster than HTTP/2. Now Facebook shares details about their even faster Zero protocol that builds on top of QUIC while still being compatible with TCP. I like that there’s now an alternative to Google’s approach and that people think about innovating the core of the Internet, the network itself, again. Nicolas Hoizey analyzes why it’s not a good idea to just hook up Service Workers16 and save all resources offline. Given the fact that a lot of users might never come back or that they simply won’t read through all the pages of a website, downloading megabytes of data on first load might be a very bad practice — especially when we keep data plan costs in mind. Looking at these numbers, the 3MB of an average web page are nearly negligible if a Service Worker loads 16MB of useless data on initial page load without further ado.

Accessibility Link

axe-cli17 brings the accessibility testing tool axe-core to the command line. It does require Webdriver but runs smoothly nevertheless. So integrating it into your local workflow or even on a CI server shouldn’t be a problem.

JavaScript Link

— Anselm

