Web Development Reading List #170: Hamburger Alternatives, Libsodium In PHP And Choosing Profit

We use ad-blockers as well, you know. We gotta keep those servers running though. Did you know that we publish useful books and run friendly conferences — crafted for pros like yourself? E.g. upcoming SmashingConf San Francisco , dedicated to smart front-end techniques and design patterns.

By Anselm Hannemann

February 17th, 2017

As web developers, we need to rely on our knowledge, and choosing solutions we’re already familiar with is often the most convenient approach to solving a problem. However, not only technology is evolving but also our knowledge of how to use it.

For a while, we thought it’s best to use base64 encoding for inlining assets into CSS files, for example, and that loading JavaScript asynchronously will make websites faster. With more evidence and research, however, we came to realize that we were wrong. We should take this as an occasion to remind ourselves to question our habits and from now on ask ourselves if the solution we have in mind for a given problem really is still the best one we could choose.

Concept & Design Link

Security Link

PHP (probably 7.2) will get an implementation of Libsodium6, one of the most modern and best cryptographic libraries available. This is a huge step forward that’ll improve security for millions of users.

Web Performance Link

JavaScript Link

Work & Life Link

Going Beyond… Link

So how can you be sure to not leak data from your phone or computer to authorities when you cross the border16? According to The Verge, the only reliable way is to delete it upfront. An interesting look at the options you have and why it can indeed make sense to delete your data on the phone and restore it later from the Cloud, if you want to avoid any hassle.

And with that, I’ll close for this week. If you like what I write each week, please support me with a donation17 or share this resource with other people. You can learn more about the costs of the project here18. It’s available via email, RSS and online.

— Anselm

↑ Back to top Tweet itShare on Facebook