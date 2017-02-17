Menu Search
Web Development Reading List #170: Hamburger Alternatives, Libsodium In PHP And Choosing Profit

As web developers, we need to rely on our knowledge, and choosing solutions we’re already familiar with is often the most convenient approach to solving a problem. However, not only technology is evolving but also our knowledge of how to use it.

For a while, we thought it’s best to use base64 encoding for inlining assets into CSS files, for example, and that loading JavaScript asynchronously will make websites faster. With more evidence and research, however, we came to realize that we were wrong. We should take this as an occasion to remind ourselves to question our habits and from now on ask ourselves if the solution we have in mind for a given problem really is still the best one we could choose.

Alternatives to Hamburger Menus3
Labels combined with icons could be an alternative to the hamburger menu. Levi Kovacs explores what else you can use4 instead. (Image credit5)

Depend less on each other14
Basecamp’s Jason Fried advocates for separating the gears and depending less on each other15 in a company.

And with that, I’ll close for this week. If you like what I write each week, please support me with a donation17 or share this resource with other people. You can learn more about the costs of the project here18. It’s available via email, RSS and online.

— Anselm

Anselm Hannemann is a freelance front-end developer and architect and cares about sustainable front-end experiences and ethical choices in life. He curates the WDRL, a weekly handcrafted web development newsletter that thousands of developers love and subscribe to.

    Ian Nicholas

    February 17, 2017 3:38 pm

    Harry Roberts’s article does a great job explaining why base64 encoding is a bad idea — for large images like his 1440×900px example file. It’s quite a leap to use that data to label the technique “a huge anti-pattern,” when the primary use case for it is to inline small (like <10k) files. The threshold where the benefits of encoding and inlining outweigh the costs depends on various site-specific factors such as how many cookies are set on a domain, since these must all be uploaded in their entirety via the uncompressible request headers for every HTTP request. The lesson here should be to test and find that threshold for your application, not to totally discard the technique.

      Naomi Carroll

      February 17, 2017 4:35 pm

      Thank you – I came here to specifically say the same thing. When used effectively, and when you know how the technique improves your performance, it can be a useful tool.

