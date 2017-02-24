Web Development Reading List #171: Leaks, SHA-1 Collision, And Brotli

We use ad-blockers as well, you know. We gotta keep those servers running though. Did you know that we publish useful books and run friendly conferences — crafted for pros like yourself? E.g. upcoming SmashingConf San Francisco , dedicated to smart front-end techniques and design patterns.

By Anselm Hannemann

February 24th, 2017

Phew, what a week! Due to an HTML-parsing bug, Cloudflare experienced a major data leak, and the first practical collision for SHA-1 was revealed as well. We should take these events as an occasion to reconsider if a centralized front-end load balancer that modifies your traffic is a good idea after all. And it’s definitely time to upgrade your TLS-certificate if you still serve SHA-1, too. Here’s what else happened this week.

How does your team review code? Ana Balica shares a useful checklist for reviewing your and your teammates code5.

Joseph Zimmerman introduces us to Webpack 6 . What I really like about this article is that it’s not another article sharing pre-built sets of configurations but that it explains every detail step-by-step.

8

Mitigating Cross-Site Request Forgery attacks has never been easy. Luckily, it seems that we now got a proper solution for it: Same-Site Cookies 10 . The only thing you need to do to make it work is adding SameSite to your existing Set-Cookie header. Of course, you should know how same-site cookies differ from “normal” cookies, but for most sites this should be easy to implement.

A joint-venture of five journalists researched how the private security industry works and what price we as citizens pay for our security.

It’s not your computer that is the most vulnerable device, it’s your smartphone. In fact, for a small amount of money, everyone can easily buy spyware12 that works on most Android phones. For iOS, things look a bit better unless the device is jailbroken. But this doesn’t necessarily mean that spyware doesn’t exist for that system as well.

Thadee Trompetter shares insights into how Brotli can improve your site’s performance13 and why he relies on pre-compressing rather than doing it on the fly on the server.

— Anselm

