Web Development Reading List #172: On Reporting Bugs, DNS Subdomain Takeovers, And Sustainable UX

We use ad-blockers as well, you know. We gotta keep those servers running though. Did you know that we publish useful books and run friendly conferences — crafted for pros like yourself? E.g. upcoming SmashingConf San Francisco , dedicated to smart front-end techniques and design patterns.

By Anselm Hannemann

March 3rd, 2017

As web developers, we all approach our work very differently. And even when you take a look at yourself, you’ll notice that the way you do your work does vary all the time. I, for example, have not reported a single bug to a browser vendor in the past year, despite having stumbled over a couple. I was just too lazy to write them up, report them, write a test case and care about follow-up comments.

This week, however, when integrating the Internationalization API for dates and times, I noticed a couple of inconsistencies and specification violations in several browsers, and I reported them. It took me one hour, but now browser vendors can at least fix these bugs. Today, I filed two new issues, because I’ve become more aware again of things that work in one browser but not in others. I think it’s important to change the way we work from time to time. It’s as easy as caring more about the issues we face and reporting them back.

News Link

Web annotations1 are now a web standard2, with a defined data model, vocabulary, and protocol. Let’s hope many of the browser vendors (Microsoft Edge) and service platforms will adopt the standard soon. For us developers it’s a huge opportunity, too, to build standardized annotations that are interoperable and to communicate with each other.

3

The new Web Annotation standard4 could make conversation happen anywhere on the web and make comment widgets a thing of the past. (Image credit5)

Security Link

Web Performance Link

Going Beyond… Link

Vicki Boykis wrote an excellent piece called “Fix the internet by writing good stuff and being nice to people 13 ” in which she points out one of the major issues on the internet: the fact that making money off content became worth more than the content itself.

” in which she points out one of the major issues on the internet: the fact that making money off content became worth more than the content itself. The free Sustainable UX conference took place two weeks ago. To get some insights into how we can achieve sustainability in tech, you can now watch the conference talks for free14.

And with that, I’ll close for this week. If you like what I write each week, please support me with a donation17 or share this resource with other people. You can learn more about the costs of the project here18. It’s available via email, RSS and online.

— Anselm

↑ Back to top Tweet itShare on Facebook