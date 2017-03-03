Menu Search
Web Development Reading List #172: On Reporting Bugs, DNS Subdomain Takeovers, And Sustainable UX

As web developers, we all approach our work very differently. And even when you take a look at yourself, you’ll notice that the way you do your work does vary all the time. I, for example, have not reported a single bug to a browser vendor in the past year, despite having stumbled over a couple. I was just too lazy to write them up, report them, write a test case and care about follow-up comments.

This week, however, when integrating the Internationalization API for dates and times, I noticed a couple of inconsistencies and specification violations in several browsers, and I reported them. It took me one hour, but now browser vendors can at least fix these bugs. Today, I filed two new issues, because I’ve become more aware again of things that work in one browser but not in others. I think it’s important to change the way we work from time to time. It’s as easy as caring more about the issues we face and reporting them back.

  • Web annotations1 are now a web standard2, with a defined data model, vocabulary, and protocol. Let’s hope many of the browser vendors (Microsoft Edge) and service platforms will adopt the standard soon. For us developers it’s a huge opportunity, too, to build standardized annotations that are interoperable and to communicate with each other.
Web Annotation Architecture3
The new Web Annotation standard4 could make conversation happen anywhere on the web and make comment widgets a thing of the past. (Image credit5)

Fix the internet by writing good stuff and being nice to people15
Share and create good content16. A philosophy we all should live by.

And with that, I’ll close for this week. If you like what I write each week, please support me with a donation17 or share this resource with other people. You can learn more about the costs of the project here18. It’s available via email, RSS and online.

— Anselm

