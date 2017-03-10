Web Development Reading List #173: CSS Grid Support, A Virtual DOM Alternative, And Designing Better Cards

We use ad-blockers as well, you know. We gotta keep those servers running though. Did you know that we publish useful books and run friendly conferences — crafted for pros like yourself? E.g. upcoming SmashingConf San Francisco , dedicated to smart front-end techniques and design patterns.

By Anselm Hannemann

March 10th, 2017

This week was a big week in terms of web development news. We got much broader support for CSS Grids and Web Assembly, for example, but I also stumbled across some great resources that teach us a lot of valuable things.

With this Web Development Reading List, we’ll dive deep into security and privacy issues, take a look at a lightweight virtual DOM alternative, and get insights into how we can overcome our biases (or at least how we can better deal with them). So without further ado, let’s get started!

News Link

Chrome 57 5 was released this week, and it brings us CSS Grids, the Media Session API, and Web Assembly. Also new is that Chrome will return an error for SHA1 certificates from now on.

was released this week, and it brings us CSS Grids, the Media Session API, and Web Assembly. Also new is that Chrome will return an error for SHA1 certificates from now on. A new Firefox version was released to the public this week: Firefox 52 6 . The new version will display a prominent warning if a user fills in their password on a non-secure page, rel="noopener" was implemented, too, just like broad support for CSS Grids 7 , Web Assembly, and async / await . They also disabled all plugins except for Adobe Flash.

. The new version will display a prominent warning if a user fills in their password on a non-secure page, was implemented, too, just like broad support for CSS Grids , Web Assembly, and / . They also disabled all plugins except for Adobe Flash. The Samsung Internet browser beta is now available8 in the Google Play Store and via Samsung Galaxy Apps. It runs on Chromium 51, has support for progressive web apps, Service Worker, and content blockers.

General Link

By analyzing the large-scale issues the web faced in the past month (think Amazon’s S3 outage causing a downtime of millions of websites, Cloudflare’s data leak that required users of very popular websites to change their passwords, or Google’s accidental WiFi reset which wiped out customers’ Internet profiles) Tristan Louis reflects on the question if we are breaking the Internet 9 . The trend towards a few services hosting a majority of the Internet’s infrastructure is causing more and more large-scale problems. If we want to avoid issues like these, we need to rethink this new kind of centralization and fix it.

. The trend towards a few services hosting a majority of the Internet’s infrastructure is causing more and more large-scale problems. If we want to avoid issues like these, we need to rethink this new kind of centralization and fix it. Bruce Lawson wrote about the “World Wide Web, Not Wealthy Western Web10”. It’s about the bias of western web developers, about ignoring other continents, and why we need to see the bigger picture instead. A piece you should definitely take the time to read.

Concept & Design Link

It’s easy to build a standard card design, but we could do so much more with them. Andrew Coyle wrote about designing better cards11, a component we use in nearly every design today.

Security Link

In an attempt to participate in their own bug bounty program, Brett Buerhaus and Ben Sadeghipour analyzed AirBNB’s web service. And indeed, they stumbled over some pretty good examples of how to bypass a lot of security measurements 15 they already had implemented.

they already had implemented. We know backups are crucial in IT operations. But what we often don’t think about is the backup’s security. A company that’s responsible for a lot of email spam recently exposed their backups to the public 16 for over a month. Initially, we might think that’s great as this mishap makes it relatively easy to bring their operations to a halt, but then others have probably already picked up all the data to use it for their operations and, thus, producing an increase of spam.

for over a month. Initially, we might think that’s great as this mishap makes it relatively easy to bring their operations to a halt, but then others have probably already picked up all the data to use it for their operations and, thus, producing an increase of spam. Tobias Laudinger and some of his co-workers conducted the first comprehensive study of client-side JavaScript library usage17 and the security implications it brings along. Based on data from over 133K websites, they found that 37% of websites include at least one library with a known vulnerability. Time to reconsider our use of external dependencies and how we can keep them up-to-date.

Privacy Link

JavaScript Link

Andrea Giammarchi shared his latest project, a lightweight virtual DOM alternative called hyperHTML2422.

Work & Life Link

Going Beyond… Link

A team around the co-inventor of Lithium-ion batteries developed the first all-solid-state battery cells 35 that could lead to safer, faster-charging, longer-lasting rechargeable batteries.

that could lead to safer, faster-charging, longer-lasting rechargeable batteries. Jelmer Mommers recently stumbled across a video from the oil company Shell that shows that they were aware of the dangers that global warming brings along already more than 25 years ago. Unfortunately, they decided to focus on short-term solutions nevertheless, for financial reasons. This great article shows how money can make us ignore important facts36. I really believe that you and me, we can do better than Shell.

