Web Development Reading List #174: The Bricks We Lay, Remynification, And 0-RTT

We’re all designers. Whether we do a layout, a product design or write code to design a product technically doesn’t matter here. What does matter though, is that we always take the context of a project into consideration. Because as someone shaping a project so that it is appealing to the clients and works in the best way possible for the target audience, we have a pretty big responsibility.

Imagine architects building a wall out of recycled material that also looks nice — sounds pretty great, right? But seen in the context that this will be a wall that divides people and encourages racism and even more inequality in our society, our first impression of the undertaking suddenly shifts into the opposite direction. We have to make new decisions every time we start a new project, and seeing things in context is crucial to live up to our responsibility — both in our work and our lives.

News Link

Plugins in Sketch6
Sketch already benefits from a thriving third-party plugin ecosystem and thanks to it’s new open-source file format, Sketch 43 will enable even more powerful integrations7 for third-party developers. (Image credit8)

General Link

  • Ethan Marcotte wrote a thought-provoking article about “the bricks we lay9”. In it, he describes a situation where people do work claiming they’re only focusing on the task they do and therefore are apolitical. But your work is never neutral.
  • In the last edition of the web development reading list, I shared the first part10 of Bruce Lawson’s story about the “World Wide Web, Not Wealthy Western Web”. Today comes the second part11 of the mandatory read of this week.

Tools & Workflows Link

  • Remy Luisant came up with a tool that optimizes your CSS output just a little bit better than you’re used to: CSS Remynification12.
  • Bit13 is an interesting concept of a distributed virtual component repository that combines a lot of existing strategies into one universal component manager.

Security Link

Web Performance Link

0-RTT21
With 0-RTT, encrypted HTTPS requests become just as fast as unencrypted HTTP requests22. (Image credit23)

JavaScript Link

And with that, I’ll close for this week. If you like what I write each week, please support me with a donation25 or share this resource with other people. You can learn more about the costs of the project here26. It’s available via email, RSS and online.

— Anselm

Web Development Reading List

is a freelance front-end developer and architect and cares about sustainable front-end experiences and ethical choices in life. He curates the WDRL, a weekly handcrafted web development newsletter that thousands of developers love, subscribe to, and donate for.

