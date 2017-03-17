Web Development Reading List #174: The Bricks We Lay, Remynification, And 0-RTT

We use ad-blockers as well, you know. We gotta keep those servers running though. Did you know that we publish useful books and run friendly conferences — crafted for pros like yourself? E.g. upcoming SmashingConf San Francisco , dedicated to smart front-end techniques and design patterns.

By Anselm Hannemann

March 17th, 2017

We’re all designers. Whether we do a layout, a product design or write code to design a product technically doesn’t matter here. What does matter though, is that we always take the context of a project into consideration. Because as someone shaping a project so that it is appealing to the clients and works in the best way possible for the target audience, we have a pretty big responsibility.

Imagine architects building a wall out of recycled material that also looks nice — sounds pretty great, right? But seen in the context that this will be a wall that divides people and encourages racism and even more inequality in our society, our first impression of the undertaking suddenly shifts into the opposite direction. We have to make new decisions every time we start a new project, and seeing things in context is crucial to live up to our responsibility — both in our work and our lives.

News Link

and for Microsoft Edge . A great step towards better web compatibility and I really hope that it’ll land in an official build soon. With Sketch 43, the app developers announced that the Sketch file format will be open-source5 from now on. This is great news because it means that everyone will be able to build a Windows app or a Sketch file viewer app. Since the format of choice will be JSON, we can even think of building automation for files via web services.

General Link

”. In it, he describes a situation where people do work claiming they’re only focusing on the task they do and therefore are apolitical. But your work is never neutral. In the last edition of the web development reading list, I shared the first part10 of Bruce Lawson’s story about the “World Wide Web, Not Wealthy Western Web”. Today comes the second part11 of the mandatory read of this week.

Remy Luisant came up with a tool that optimizes your CSS output just a little bit better than you’re used to: CSS Remynification 12 .

. Bit13 is an interesting concept of a distributed virtual component repository that combines a lot of existing strategies into one universal component manager.

Security Link

Web Performance Link

JavaScript Link

Firefox 52 hit the release channel last week, and it includes a few changes to setTimeout() and setInterval() 24. Please read this update post and check if your code still works as expected.

And with that, I’ll close for this week. If you like what I write each week, please support me with a donation25 or share this resource with other people. You can learn more about the costs of the project here26. It’s available via email, RSS and online.

— Anselm

