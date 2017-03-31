Web Development Reading List #176: Safari 10.1, Prompt()-Deprecation, And Professional Pride

We use ad-blockers as well, you know. We gotta keep those servers running though. Did you know that we publish useful books and run friendly conferences — crafted for pros like yourself? E.g. upcoming SmashingConf San Francisco , dedicated to smart front-end techniques and design patterns.

By Anselm Hannemann

March 31st, 2017

What a busy week! To stay on top of things, let’s review what happened in the web development world the last few days — from browser vendors pushing new updates and building new JavaScript guidelines and security standards to why we as web professionals need to review our professional pride. How can we properly revoke certificates in browsers, for example? And how can we build accessibility into a style guide? Let’s take a look.

Jens Grochtdreis shared his thoughts on professional pride14, aiming at all the people who write JavaScript tutorials without focusing on the HTML or CSS. A bad practice that leads to incomplete and sometimes even false code examples that are then used in the wild.

We all know the annoying overlays that prompt website visitors to take action — “sign up for the newsletter”, “like the page on Facebook”. Bureau of Programming now shares thoughts on why it was easier to get rid of annoying pop-up windows and why it’s up to us developers to not build annoying features15 if we want to make the web a useful, friendly place.

Pop-up modals are annoying and make a site unnecessarily hard to use. Bureau of Programming summarized the dilemma and what we can do against it17.

A new paper from a joint venture of universities and Akamai Technologies introduces CRLite, a scalable system for pushing all TLS revocations to all browsers18 (PDF, 1.3MB). Currently, no major browser fully checks for TLS/SSL certificate revocations, but that could be changing soon if vendors agree with this research paper and start implementing the system.

— Anselm

