Web Development Reading List #177: Getting Started With Components, CT-Header, And New Regular Expressions
- By Anselm Hannemann
- April 7th, 2017
From time to time, we need to take some time off, and actually, I’m glad that this reading list is a bit shorter as the ones you’re used to. Because one thing that really stuck with me this week was Eric Karjaluoto’s article.
In his article, he states that, “Taking pride in how busy we are is one of the worst ideas we ever had.” So, how about reading just a few articles this week for a change and then take a complete weekend off to recharge your battery?
News Link
- The next major release of Angular, Angular 4.05, is now available. It’s smaller and faster than it’s predecessor and ships flat ES modules.
Concept & Design Link
- Nathan Curtis shares an approach to get your design team started with building components6.
Security Link
- There’s a new security header called
Expect-CT. Scott Helme explains when and how you should use it10.
- I bet many people here have a Samsung TV. And while there are currently not many phones out there from this vendor that run on Tizen, a lot of TVs do. Now, security researchers have found some quite interesting things11 about Tizen’s security12, including vulnerabilities that can give full access to the device and ways to embed malicious code into the system through the app store.
Privacy Link
- In the past, we tended to teach people to use a VPN if they wanted to stay secure. But now we know that by far not all VPN services have good intentions16. Some even inject advertising and privacy-leaking data into your network requests or sell your history to third parties.
JavaScript Link
- Nicolás Bevacqua wrote about regular expressions in a post-ES6 world17, including the new Unicode flag, the matchAll function, and assertions.
Work & Life Link
- Eric Karjaluoto shares why we need to slow down18, and why taking pride in how busy we are is one of the worst ideas we ever had. What if the best thing you can do for your career — and life — is to press pause, set your number one priority, and then rethink your way of working?
And with that, I’ll close for this week. If you like what I write each week, please support me with a donation19 or share this resource with other people. You can learn more about the costs of the project here20. It’s available via email, RSS and online.
— Anselm
