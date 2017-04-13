Web Development Reading List #178: On CAA, Pong.js, And Meaningful Work

You know, we use ad-blockers as well. We gotta keep those servers running though. Did you know that we publish useful books and run friendly conferences — crafted for pros like yourself? E.g. our upcoming SmashingConf New York , dedicated to smart front-end techniques and design patterns.

By Anselm Hannemann

April 13th, 2017

Looking at recent discussions, I feel that more and more people are starting to think about ethically and morally correct work. Many of us keep asking themselves if their work is meaningful or if it matters at all. But in a well-functioning society, we need a variety of things to live a good life. The people writing novels that delight us are just as important as those who fight for our civil rights.

It’s important that we have people building services that ease other people’s lives and it’s time to set our sense of urgency right again. Once we start to value other people’s work, the view we have on our own work will start to change, too. As we rely on book authors, for example, other people rely on us to be able to buy the books via a nice, fast and reliable web service.

News Link

Good news if you’re using PostgreSQL: The upcoming PostgreSQL 10 offers some great new features 5 . It’ll support logical replication in addition to the already existing logical decoding, up to 4x faster parallel query, SCRAM Authentication, and a lot of other useful things.

General Link

André Staltz shares his most valuable piece of advice to be a better programmer: “Gain a deeper understanding of the system,” and he has strong points in his article9 that reinforce this.

Security Link

There’s a new DNS resource record: CAA . The Certificate Authority Authorization Record 10 lets you specify which certificate authority is allowed to issue a certificate for your domain. From September 2017 on, CAs are required to check against these records, so you should consider adding that record to your DNS records as soon as possible.

Web Performance Link

Phil Nash wrote a guide on how to use Service Workers and the Background Sync API to send messages when a user is back online12.

HTML & SVG Link

Ulrich-Matthias Schäfer shares how you can recreate the beloved Pong game with SVG16 and some JavaScript.

JavaScript Link

Marcos Neves created a useful Vue.js 2.2 API cheat sheet17. It’s available as an interactive online as well as a PDF version.

Work & Life Link

How can you successfully manage a side project in a distributed team across the globe 20 ? I wrote up how we did it at Colloq, my newest project, and share details on working remote, virtual office calls, and how to fix common Scrum issues.

Going Beyond… Link

Last but not least, if you’re in Europe or Germany, how about joining the awesome CSSconf EU in Berlin on May, 5th25? There are still tickets available. I’ll be around at the sold-out beyondtellerrand in Düsseldorf again, and I’d love to meet you there. If you don’t have a ticket, maybe join one of the side events26? Or consider the Material Conference27 which will take place on August 17th in Iceland, a lovely island, and I’m sure the event will be great as well.

And with that, I'll close for this week.

— Anselm

