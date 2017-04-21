Web Development Reading List #179: Firefox 53, The Top Web Browsers, And Vue.js Authentication

You know, we use ad-blockers as well. We gotta keep those servers running though. Did you know that we publish useful books and run friendly conferences — crafted for pros like yourself? E.g. our upcoming SmashingConf New York , dedicated to smart front-end techniques and design patterns.

By Anselm Hannemann

April 21st, 2017

Bots and Artificial Intelligence are probably the most hyped concepts right now. And while some people praise the existing technologies, others claim they don’t fear AI at all, citing examples where it fails horribly. Examples of Facebook or Amazon advertising (both claim to use machine learning) that don’t match our interests at all are quite common today.

But what happens if we look at autonomous cars, trains or planes that have the very same machine learning technologies in place? How about the military using AI for its actions? While we’re still experimenting with these capable technologies, we also need to consider the possible consequences, the responsibilities that we have as developers and how all of this might affect the people the technology is being served to.

Peter O’Shaughnessy challenges us to estimate which web browsers have the most users7. And as you can probably assume, our existing idea of Chrome, Firefox, Safari, and IE leading the field isn’t up to date anymore. Instead, we need to acknowledge that UC Browser has an impressive market share, Opera Mini still does, too, Yandex in certain regions and Samsung Internet usage grows fast as more devices are shipped with it. And Google Analytics isn’t telling us the truth anyway — big parts of “Chrome” might actually be Samsung Internet.

Dan Leech built a great set of very simple SVG icons of popular brands11. It’s available under a Creative Commons Zero license.

Google Chrome can now be run in headless mode, replacing PhantomJS or SlimerJS. Jim Cummins explains how to set it up on Mac OS12. For Windows and Linux it should be similar using bash and a few adaptions to the local commands.

Jeremy Thomas experimented with browsers and tried to disable cookies entirely15. Read about how successful he was with it and what challenges he faced with modern web applications.

— Anselm

